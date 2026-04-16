A surprise involving Arne Slot? Liverpool FC’s alleged managerial plans revealed

Slot took charge at Liverpool in 2024, succeeding club legend Jürgen Klopp. In his debut season the Dutchman guided the Reds to the league title, and the second campaign opened promisingly with five straight league wins.

Since then, however, form has slipped, and hopes of retaining the Premier League crown were quickly abandoned. Liverpool had already exited the EFL Cup at an early stage and were eliminated from the FA Cup by City, leaving their last chance for silverware in the Champions League.

In the quarter-finals against PSG, however, the campaign predictably ended with two 2-0 defeats, and after Tuesday’s second leg Slot faced criticism for one personnel decision in particular. Surprisingly, he had started striker Alexander Isak, who had only recently returned from a three-month injury lay-off, while Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo warmed the bench.

Slot later explained that he preferred to start Isak rather than introduce him as a substitute, potentially in extra time, because the Swede might have tired after his long layoff. “Playing him for 45 minutes, checking how he felt at half-time, then adding another five or ten minutes, was an option,” Slot explained, before replacing the largely anonymous Isak with Gakpo after the break.

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann was among those who ridiculed the call. “If he [Isak] hasn’t played for three months and then faces the best team in Europe, he should play,” Hamann said. “But Slot doesn’t want to use him because he might not have enough for extra time.” I have to say quite honestly: I had the utmost respect for the man, but I’ve never heard of anything like this before,” Hamann told Sky, adding: “I don’t know if there’s ever been anything like this before. Probably, but not in the Champions League.”