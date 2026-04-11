A St. Pauli supporter tried to provoke Michael Olise, but the FC Bayern star shrugged it off

It was not the only highlight for the 24-year-old, who had already opened the scoring with a superb strike to put the German record champions 3–0 ahead. After St. Pauli defender Karol Mets lost possession while advancing, Olise lined up 20 metres out, central to goal, and arrowed a low left-foot shot into the bottom-left corner (54’). He then celebrated by cupping his right ear, playfully goading the opposition fans to raise the volume.

The right winger now has 46 goal contributions (17 goals, 29 assists) in 41 appearances.

His contributions were key as Bayern Munich broke the Bundesliga’s single-season goal record on Matchday 29. Leon Goretzka’s 2-0 strike was the club’s 102nd of the campaign, surpassing the previous mark of 101 set in 1972.