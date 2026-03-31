Goal.com
Live
Scott Martin - Flesh Eating Bacteria Guy GFXGOAL
Tom Hindle

A promising soccer coach lost his hands to a rare disease - how Scott Martin’s extraordinary life found purpose 30 years later

Analysis
FEATURES

The Wisconsin-born soccer coach was headed to the top before he had his life turned upside down by a rare condition that saw him lose his hands and part of his feet. But he has rediscovered his purpose through soccer - and now has big aspirations.

Scott Martin is aware that most people would have pulled into the garage, shut the door, and left the car running.

In fact, for the briefest of moments, he considered it.

After all, Martin felt like he didn’t have anything to live for - not really, at least. In his mind, he felt like he had lost everything. Once an acclaimed soccer coach rising through the ranks of the college game - and with a professional career in sight - the Wisconsin native was at rock bottom. A serious illness had brought his aspirations to a halt. A subsequent medical malpractice trial had yielded nothing but further anguish. He was kept out of the courtroom when a psychiatrist was brought in because he was adjudged to be at risk for suicide

Martin was a rising youth American soccer coach with dreams of rising up the ranks. He was moving towards the top of the college game - with no apparent limit on what he might achieve. It all appeared to be going in the right direction until one summer day in 1993, when a visit to the Emergency Room changed everything. He woke up with no hands and part of his feet missing. He was misdiagnosed with heat exhaustion. What he really had was a condition most don't recover from. It was explained to him that he had a case of necrotizing fasciitis, more commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria.

Fast forward four years, and Martin was feeling lost and without purpose. And now, some 25 years on from that day, he can’t really highlight what kept him going.

“Here I am,” Martin told GOAL. “I got nothing. I said, screw this. And I came up with a plan.”

Something kept him going. Martin can't really point out what it was. But within a few years, he had five kids and was thinking about soccer again. Since then, he has moved back into the game. Sure, he's coaching. But now he's living it, breathing it. He now thinks about tactics and training sessions, and is living the life that seemed so, so far away.

  • Young Scott MartinScott Martin

    'The first thing I thought was: I'm done playing'

    Martin’s life had taken a downward spiral in the short span of four years. In his mid 30s, he was a promising coach involved in a nationally ranked soccer program. An ambitious tactician who had grandiose visions of how the game should be played, Martin was well on his way to the top of collegiate soccer - if not further.

    In fact, that Martin is alive is a medical miracle. He was on his way to a soccer coaching camp in Atlanta in July 1993 when he first started to feel a little funny. Martin, always an athlete, never really got sick. But that hot summer’s day, he felt awful. His mother sent him to an emergency room. They discharged him, saying he had a case of heat exhaustion and would be just fine with a little rest. A month later, he woke up from a coma without hands - and missing part of his feet.

    “The first thing I thought was, I’m done playing,” he said.

    Over the coming days, the whole situation was explained to him. He had contracted flesh-eating disease. Around 1,000 cases occur every year in the United States. Roughly 35 percent of people don’t survive, and immediate surgery is usually required.

    • Advertisement

  • 'I lost all of that. It was gone.'

    Doctors failed to diagnose the severity of Martin’s condition.

    Flesh-eating disease can be mistaken for relatively standard skin infections. Martin was told he had a little heat exhaustion. Most don’t test for an ailment so rare. Martin’s went unnoticed - until it was too late. His mother and brother had to make the unthinkable choice: they could allow doctors to amputate his hands and part of his feet. Or they could let their family member die. They chose the former, saving his life, but ultimately changing it forever.

    Martin spent four months in the hospital, recovering and trying to find a little purpose, too. He was an amputee from the forearm down. The doctors fitted him with hooks - which he deemed good enough. But his confidence was shot.

    “Being an athlete, it's all about the persona, the body how others perceive us and how we perceive ourselves. I lost all that. It was all gone,” Martin admitted.

    In hindsight, Martin needed time, maybe even years, to come to terms with his condition. Instead, he threw himself right back into the world of soccer. While most would have stopped, Martin soldiered on - something he now admits was a significant mistake.

    “It was: ‘get me back to work, I want to work, I don’t want to deal with all of this stuff’,” he said.

    Yet, he knew something was off. In public, he smiled. In private, he toiled.

    He managed four years of coaching, living day to day, mentoring kids where he could. But something had to give. Eventually, his professional life collapsed. He couldn’t recruit with the same verve or talk to players in the same way. His team started to lose. And although he wasn’t solely responsible, he felt each defeat hard.

    “I ended up in the frickin brick wall of depression. I was faking it so much,” Martin said.

  • Opportunities come and go

    Away from his job, there were further issues.

    He was involved in the technicalities of a medical malpractice trial after it had come to light that doctors skipped a crucial test that might have caught his diagnosis earlier.

    Martin lost.

    And there he was, after finding out the verdict, in his garage, debating whether to turn his car off.

    He was handed a lifeline - quite literally - by another chance to get involved in soccer. After years in his native Wisconsin, Martin moved out west to Olympia, Washington, where he had been offered a job as an assistant coach for the women’s team at Gonzaga.

    There was what Martin described as a “gentleman’s agreement” between him and an administrator that he would take over as head coach - should the position arise. And it did, but not before the administrator he had made the deal with had left. A new Athletic Director came in, and although Martin was well under consideration, the job he felt he had been promised was now off the table.

    That lifeline was gone.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Martin's kidsScott Martin

    'I was up in my own office researching adoption'

    Martin was watching television when his life changed again. It was a lonely night in that post-trial haze. He was going through the motions; life was passing him by. A local news story flashed on his screen, highlighting a couple from Seattle who had adopted Haitian children after a natural disaster saw them lose their birth parents.

    “Within 10 minutes, I was up in my own office researching adoption,” Martin said.

    The next morning, he called the Athletic Director at Gonzaga and asked for his name to be removed from consideration for any soccer coaching gigs. He had found a new calling in life.

    “And that,” Martin said. “Was how the adoption thing started.”

    It took him 18 months to get everything sorted. But Martin found a new calling. It started with two Romanian kids. Then a boy arrived from Ethiopia. Then he adopted two more.

    “By then, I had a freaking basketball team,” Martin said, with a chuckle.

    Absurd as it may sound, adoption gave Martin a sense of purpose again. He didn’t have much to live for himself. But having a gang of toddlers around to care for, raise, and, yes, kick a ball around with here and there? It was, in a strange way, exactly what he needed to recover.

    Soccer was still on his mind as a profession. But once he had five toddlers to look after, he decided that it was fully time to walk away. For 20 years, he didn’t coach. He was, in effect, a full-time father to five kids. But the game was still in his life. Martin attended three World Cups. He watched the Premier League whenever he could.

    “I was still watching Premier League matches, and staying up on what was going on, what was changing in the game,” Martin said.

    But eventually, the kids grew up. Martin needed something else again - a new purpose. And for that, he looked back into his past.

    “It struck me when my youngest was a junior in high school, that I'm gonna go back,” Martin said.

  • Scott Martin teamScott Martin

    'I faced a bit of discrimination'

    In 2018, a new opportunity came along. By then, he was back in Wisconsin. The kids had all grown up. A highly-rated local club needed a handful of coaches. Martin figured, given his resume, that he could easily coach the first team - kids sure to play at the top levels of the college game, and maybe even higher. After all, he was on the verge of something special before his illness. Surely, he could manage the cream of the crop. In his eyes, this was a way back in.

    He heard a resounding “no.” Instead, he was handed the C team, the players with parents who were willing to pay, but not necessarily good enough to take the sport that seriously.

    “I was told, flat out, ‘keep the parents happy. We need the money’,” Martin recalled.

    That doesn’t mean it worked out - not at first, at least. The early days of Martin’s club coaching career were ones of valiant failure. He took over a team of 12-year-olds, affectionately dubbed them ‘soccer rats’, and had them playing some good stuff. They crumbled in the big moments, and lost five straight finals.

    But he saw something. The kids were angry after defeats. They didn’t like to lose. He was handed a bit of a rag-tag bunch. But they felt the same frustration that he did.

    It helped, too, that Martin had a natural opponent. The director of coaching at the club cast him aside. He wouldn’t even shake his hand or look him in the eye. For the first time in 30 years, Martin had his competitive edge back, and a motivation to show that he could out-coach anyone at this level.

    “I faced a bit of discrimination,” Martin said. “It pissed me off a little bit. I felt like I had something to prove. I probably did, anyway. Even though I was away from the game for 20 years, I still knew what was going on. I still have my theories. I still do things my own way.”

  • Scott and SueScott Martin

    Focusing on an 'old school' approach

    Of course, it paid dividends. Martin won a state championship with that team. There are further offers to coach other teams, other age groups, other places. He's thinking about it.

    Now, though, he can start to think about all of the systems he has dreamed of rolling out for years. Martin wants to play with eight midfielders. That’s the plan for this year, at least. He got the idea from watching the U.S. Women’s National Team.

    “In one match, and they were playing a, 4-2-3-1, but their outside backs were always up, so they became midfielders. So I went, ‘you know what? This makes sense.’ So we did a 2-4-3-1, and presented this to the group I'm working with now,” Martin said.

    And when no one is really watching, he can pull the strings. His practices are designed to be fun. There is music playing the whole time - a mixture of Tom Petty, B.B. King, with a bit of the Rolling Stones sprinkled in. There are no real drills, just small sided games on 40 by 20 yard pitches. He interjects here and there to coach and bark instructions from the sidelines.

    Martin compares his style to Rinus Michels’ total football, the system that famously got the best out of Johan Cruyff. His players are always moving. There is always a man open.

    “I throw in a statement that I've always used: ‘my mission is not to teach you, it's to put you in a position to learn.’ By doing that, they trust me because I show them that I trust them. That's where there's a big difference as well. It's not just tactics. The kids buy in,” he said.

    What happens next is hard to determine. There are chances to coach at a higher level with older kids, Martin said. He has considered a return to the college game, if possible.

    His home life has settled down, too. He reconnected with a girl he met when he was 19. They’re married now.

    He has spent years writing a memoir - and it has been the best form of therapy he could have imagined.

    If this all sounds like a real life cliche, that’s because it is. It's been 30 years since the day that changed his life. Maybe - just maybe - Martin can think about himself a little.

    “I love the soccer community. I’ve got some crazy ass ideas. There’s nothing wrong with old school. We need to go back to old school. I don’t know, maybe I could be a part of that,” Martin said.

    Most people, really, would have shut the door and kept the car running. Now, you’d be hard pressed to find someone more deserving of a chance of making it again.