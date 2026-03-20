According to reports from the renowned news agency Reuters, the Red Devils are targeting a move for Bruno Guimaraes. Talks with Newcastle United regarding the midfielder are said to be at an advanced stage.
Translated by
A major transfer coup in the Premier League is taking shape! Manchester United reportedly set for an €80 million deal
According to the report, however, the team currently third in the Premier League table would have to dig deep into their pockets to pry the Brazilian away. There is talk of a transfer fee of 80 million euros.
Guimaraes is set to succeed his compatriot Casemiro at Manchester. As is well known, the 34-year-old is leaving United on a free transfer at the end of the current season. His next destination is not yet known, but he is expected to leave Europe once again.
- AFP
Guimaraes poker: Will Real Madrid become a problem?
However, Reuters admits that the race to sign Guimaraes could still be thrown into disarray, as Real Madrid are also said to have put in an enquiry regarding the 28-year-old. Should the Royals actually go all out, Man United’s chances of securing his signature would be drastically reduced.
The Magpies, on the other hand, are likely to have a tough time keeping Guimaraes, despite his contract running until 2028. In recent weeks, several English media outlets have consistently reported that the club of international Nick Woltemade is facing a sell-off. Due to the team’s sporting decline, significant financial losses are already anticipated, which is why the club’s management is said to be considering letting some stars go, including Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.
Newcastle are having a poor season – Man United are the team of the moment
Newcastle are currently languishing in ninth place in the Premier League. Their Champions League campaign is already over following a crushing defeat in the second leg of their last-16 tie against FC Barcelona. Guimaraes, however, is one of the few players who has continued to perform consistently well this season. Across all competitions, he has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 35 appearances.
Man United, meanwhile, are the team of the moment in England. Interim manager Michael Carrick has won seven of his nine Premier League games so far, losing just one.
Bruno Guimaraes: Performance data and statistics at Newcastle United
Games 189 Goals 31 Assists 31