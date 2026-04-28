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Dortmund star matches Bayern legend Franz Beckenbauer as he aims to break incredible assists record
Ryerson joins elite list
The Norwegian now shares 13th place on the list of defenders with the most assists in a single season. That tally matches the records set by Franz Beckenbauer (Bayern Munich, 1973-74), Philipp Max (Augsburg, 2017-18) and David Raum (Hoffenheim, 2021-22). Only Jorginho (Leverkusen, 1991-92) with 14 assists and Alejandro Grimaldo (Leverkusen, 2023-24) with 15 assists have done better. Ryerson has three league matches remaining to climb higher on the list.
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Only Olise ranks higher this season
Internationally, Ryerson sits second among defenders in assists this season, surpassed only by Inter’s Federico Dimarco, who has 18 assists and has already broken the Serie A record. Across the entire Bundesliga, he shares second spot with Luis Diaz of Bayern Munich, while Michael Olise tops the charts with 18 assists.