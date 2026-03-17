A former FC Bayern Munich star is apparently at the top of the list! Real Madrid’s alleged transfer list revealed

Furthermore, there is still a big question mark hanging over the future of international Antonio Rüdiger. Although the centre-back has fought his way back into the starting line-up in recent weeks, he too has been sidelined for extended periods on several occasions this season.

The 33-year-old’s contract runs until the end of June, but unlike Alaba, no decision is said to have been made yet. Talks regarding a possible extension of his contract are planned for the end of the season. Should no agreement be reached, a return to England is likely to be on the cards.