"A bigger story than the fall of the Berlin Wall": The historic transfer that shook Scottish football

At Celtic, Johnston scored in every other game on average. He won the league title and the cup, but that wasn’t all: he became a hero. After being shown a red card during an Old Firm derby against Protestant Rangers FC, he crossed himself as he made his way to the dressing room past the opposing fans’ stand. The provocative gesture sparked even more adoration from some, while fuelling further hatred among others.

After three years at Celtic, Johnston moved abroad to join French side FC Nantes, but by 1989 he wanted to return home: true to form, he initially signed for Celtic again, before, following a remarkable change of heart, he made a completely unexpected move to their arch-rivals. In fact, Rangers signed a Catholic, thereby breaking their unwritten rule that had stood for decades. Not just any Catholic, but a Celtic idol with a notorious past.

“In Glasgow, this transfer was a bigger story than the fall of the Berlin Wall in the same year,” Danny Grant from the Rangers blog Ibrox Noise told SPOX; he was ten years old at the time. On the 30th anniversary, the Scottish newspaper Daily Record declared it “not just a transfer that shook Scottish football to its very foundations, but one of the most significant moments in the history of this country.”