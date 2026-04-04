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"99 per cent of players wouldn't score from there": Nils Petersen criticises Julian Nagelsmann and speaks highly of Deniz Undav

Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund
VfB Stuttgart
Borussia Dortmund
D. Undav

The Undav affair is causing quite a stir and continues to be a hot topic of conversation. The VfB star has received backing from a former number nine.

Deniz Undav and no end in sight. The hottest topic surrounding the German national team at the moment – and a possible starting XI for this summer’s World Cup – was also a talking point in the run-up to Saturday’s Bundesliga matchday. With Nils Petersen, a former striker is clearly on the side of the VfB Stuttgart forward.

  • National team manager Julian Nagelsmann is "probably getting stomach ulcers just watching this," said Petersen in his role as a Bundesliga pundit for the streaming service DAZN. He doesn't believe Nagelsmann is "the biggest fan of Deniz Undav".

    For Petersen, Undav is the first choice as a centre-forward. "I’m a fan of the number nine, I’m a fan of someone who dominates the box," said the 37-year-old, who played as a striker in the Bundesliga for Energie Cottbus, Bayern Munich, Werder Bremen and SC Freiburg.

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  • Germany v Ghana - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Petersen: Ghana goal an example of Undav’s cleverness

    According to Petersen, Undav’s expertise as a player in the penalty area is what sets him apart most. Furthermore, the 29-year-old is a “great provider for Wirtz, Musiala and the players who need that.”

    Undav provided a masterclass during the week when he scored the winning goal in the 2-1 victory in the friendly in Stuttgart.

    "He’s so clever," gushed Petersen. "If you look at the goal against Ghana: 99 per cent of players would be offside there, but not him. 99 per cent wouldn’t score there, but he did."

    Despite scoring the winner for Germany, Undav faced criticism from Nagelsmann afterwards and was told that his role as a super-sub is unlikely to change ahead of the World Cup.

  • Deniz UndavIMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH

    Only Harry Kane is more prolific than Deniz Undav

    With 18 goals and 5 assists in 23 Bundesliga matches, Undav is by far the most dangerous German striker and is surpassed only by Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane. Across all competitions, Undav has been involved in 36 goals (23 goals, 13 assists) in 38 competitive matches for VfB.

    For the DFB squad, he has scored four times in seven appearances, averaging 40 minutes per game.

    Despite all the criticism, Petersen also expressed understanding for the national team manager. "Everyone has the types of players they like and those they don’t. Nagelsmann perhaps sees other types of players, such as Havertz or Woltemade. But he can’t ignore him because he scores."

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  • DFB squad: Performance statistics for the German attacking players


    Name

    Appearances

    Goals

    Assists

    Minutes

    Deniz Undav

    38

    23

    13

    2921

    Kai Havertz

    14

    3

    2

    524

    Serge Gnabry

    34

    10

    10

    1846

    Nick Woltemade

    48

    11

    5

    3017

    Leroy Sané

    35

    6

    8

    2746

    Florian Wirtz

    41

    6

    9

    2963

    Kevin Schade

    32

    7

    3

    2500


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Borussia Dortmund
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Bayer Leverkusen
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VfB Stuttgart
VFB
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