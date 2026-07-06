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Revealed: Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's role in convincing FIFA against changing Mexico-England kick-off time
Starmer blocks FIFA scheduling shift
In a dramatic behind-the-scenes move, Starmer personally stepped in to stop FIFA from bringing forward the kick-off time for England’s high-stakes knockout clash at the Estadio Azteca. The governing body had considered moving the game from its 1 a.m. UK time slot to 7 p.m. due to concerns regarding freak weather, but the Prime Minister suspected a tactical ploy from the Mexican camp, The Sunreported.
The departing Labour leader made the diplomatic intervention after being alerted to the potential scheduling conflict by the Football Association.
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Concerns over Azteca altitude advantage
The primary driver behind the Downing Street intervention was the physical welfare of the squad. The Three Lions were already facing a significant challenge playing at the Estadio Azteca, which sits 2,240 meters above sea level, a height that requires specific acclimatisation. Moving the game forward would have reduced the crucial window for the players to adjust to the thin air.
Starmer reportedly informed the FA that he was firmly opposed to the 7 p.m. start time. Despite the proposed slot being more favorable for British television audiences, the priority remained ensuring Harry Kane and his teammates were not caught out by the grueling conditions.
The FA had reached out to the government to gauge their stance before formalising their resistance to FIFA’s proposal, ensuring a united front against any changes that benefitted the hosts.
Late-night drama leads to Three Lions victory
The decision to stick to the original schedule paid dividends on the pitch, as England secured a legendary 3-2 victory in Mexico City. Despite the Prime Minister's efforts, Mother Nature still played a role, with the heavens opening above the capital and causing a one-hour delay to the action.
However, the extra time to prepare for the altitude proved vital as England outlasted their opponents in a breathless encounter. Jude Bellingham was the star of the show with a sensational brace, while Harry Kane expertly converted a penalty to seal the win.
Back in London, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister confirmed that Starmer had stayed up to watch the entire match with his teenage son. The spokesperson noted: “He’s a touch sleep-deprived this morning but incredibly proud of the team and incredibly proud to be English after that performance.”
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Pub boost and celebratory atmosphere
Beyond the pitch, the Prime Minister’s intervention extended to domestic policy, as he enacted emergency legislation to ensure pubs could remain open until 5 a.m. for the match.
Starmer had previously stated: “Football might be coming home but we’re making sure fans don’t have to. Pubs staying open till the final whistle is good news for supporters and good news for the pubs and venues that bring our communities together.”
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