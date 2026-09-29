'He deserves my patience!' - Carlo Ancelotti backs Vinicius Jr after Brazil win as Raphinha's injury leaves Barcelona sweating

Ancelotti has called for calm regarding the form of Vinicius, asserting that the Real Madrid star has earned the right to work through his current dip in performances. Despite not being at his explosive best, the winger stepped up to convert a crucial penalty in the 80th minute to help secure a 4-2 win for the Selecao.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle at Suncorp Stadium, the veteran coach was emphatic about his relationship with the player. Ancelotti noted that Vini Jr deserves his patience, stating: "I know Vini very well. For me, he is a fundamental player for Brazil and he has been throughout my football history, and he will continue to be a key player for Brazil in the future."

He added: "It is true that he is not in his best moment, nor at his best level, but even so he can make the difference, and that is what he did today. Today, as he had already scored, I decided that he deserved to take it because he deserved to score a goal. Personally, I will be very patient, because he deserves this patience."



