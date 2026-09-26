'This actually directly affects me!' - Juan Mata wonders if Man City verdict could finally make him a Premier League winner

Mata has delivered a cheeky response to the news that Manchester City have been found guilty of the vast majority of financial charges brought against them by the Premier League. The Spaniard, who enjoyed a successful eight-year stint at Old Trafford between 2014 and 2022, was a key figure in United sides that frequently finished as runners-up to their local rivals during a period of unprecedented dominance for the blue half of Manchester.

Speaking during ITV's coverage of the Nations League clash between England and Spain, the veteran midfielder addressed the potential fallout of the investigation. "Actually, directly, it affects me," he said. "I've been lucky enough to play enough games and win some trophies but I've never won the Premier League - or have I? I don't know what's going to happen but I think they're right. Of course it's fair what Rodri has said, with titles won on the pitch and I think he feels they were the better team on the pitch but who says it's the right thing to do?"

His comments come at a time when an independent commission has reportedly upheld 114 of the 115 allegations originally presented by the league back in February 2023.



