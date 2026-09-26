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'This actually directly affects me!' - Juan Mata wonders if Man City verdict could finally make him a Premier League winner
Mata reacts to stunning City verdict
Mata has delivered a cheeky response to the news that Manchester City have been found guilty of the vast majority of financial charges brought against them by the Premier League. The Spaniard, who enjoyed a successful eight-year stint at Old Trafford between 2014 and 2022, was a key figure in United sides that frequently finished as runners-up to their local rivals during a period of unprecedented dominance for the blue half of Manchester.
Speaking during ITV's coverage of the Nations League clash between England and Spain, the veteran midfielder addressed the potential fallout of the investigation. "Actually, directly, it affects me," he said. "I've been lucky enough to play enough games and win some trophies but I've never won the Premier League - or have I? I don't know what's going to happen but I think they're right. Of course it's fair what Rodri has said, with titles won on the pitch and I think he feels they were the better team on the pitch but who says it's the right thing to do?"
His comments come at a time when an independent commission has reportedly upheld 114 of the 115 allegations originally presented by the league back in February 2023.
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Etihad chiefs remain defiant despite findings
Despite the gravity of the reported findings, Manchester City have maintained a consistent and defiant stance throughout the process. The club has always denied any wrongdoing, insisting that they possess "irrefutable evidence" to support their position.
Adding weight to this official response, Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak penned an open letter to the supporters to provide reassurance during a period of intense media scrutiny. In his message, the chairman emphasized the club's determination to clear its name, writing: "Following Friday’s media reporting, many of you will have spent your evening answering questions and responding to messages from friends, family and colleagues. So have I. Here’s what I said to my family: The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the Club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began."
The appeal process and potential sanctions
While the football world waits for clarity, the nature of potential punishments remains a topic of intense debate. Legal experts have suggested that while the panel has the power to strip titles or enforce relegation, they often prefer sanctions that impact a club's future rather than rewriting the past.
Any appeal would delay the implementation of potential sanctions, including fines, points deductions, or other penalties. Rule W.51.7 grants the commission significant flexibility to devise appropriate consequences, provided they are deemed proportionate to the severity of the financial breaches uncovered during the four-year investigation that spanned the decade between 2009 and 2018.
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The road to an appeal
The saga is far from over, as Manchester City are widely expected to lodge a formal appeal against the independent panel's decision. According to the established league protocols, the club has a 14-day window from the date of the decision to submit their challenge. This appeal would then be handled by a separate three-member panel, led by Sir Gary Hickinbottom, a former High Court judge. This stage of the process is crucial, as the Premier League considers the appeal panel's eventual ruling to be final, meaning the case cannot be taken further to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
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