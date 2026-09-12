'Like the COVID period' - Gennaro Gattuso fumes at empty Lazio stadium during fan boycott

Gattuso did not hold back in his assessment of the environment surrounding Lazio following Saturday’s dramatic 2-2 draw against AC Milan. While the team bus was greeted by passionate ultras at the Formello training ground, the fans refused to enter the stadium, leaving the historic Stadio Olimpico feeling hollow.

The ongoing boycott against owner Claudio Lotito meant that large sections of the home stands remained empty, often making the match feel like an away fixture for the hosts due to the vocal traveling Milan contingent.

Speaking to DAZN after the final whistle, the former Napoli and Milan manager laid bare his disappointment regarding the lack of support in the stands. Gattuso, known for his fiery temperament and reliance on emotional motivation, admitted that the current situation is untenable for a club of Lazio's stature. "We can do little about the situation in the stands. If they came to meet us at Formello, that is down to the lads. We have to keep being serious and putting in dignified performances. Seeing a stadium without fans is not football to me."