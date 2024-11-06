Unibet Review 2024: An In-Depth Guide

Unibet has a good range of local and international options for Australian bettors.

Discover more about their soccer bets in our 2024 Unibet review.

About Unibet

Before the full Unibet review, it helps to know the brand’s history. Anders Ström set up Unibet in London in 1997. They began taking phone bets in 1998, and launched the first Unibet website in 1999. By 2004, it had live/in-play betting and its own mobile site.

At this point, it also boasted 300,000 customers from over 100 countries. In 2012, Unibet bought Australian operator Betchoice. This would go on to become Unibet Australia. This brand mainly specialises in sports bets and casino games. In fact, it currently covers 37 sports markets.

Unibet now has over a million clients and close to a dozen global subsidiaries. As for a physical location, Unibet Australia has its main office in Sydney. Beyond this, however, the brand is fully online.

Criteria Score Sports betting offer/Variety of sports 95/100 Odds 95/100 Variety of games 95/100 Mobile App 95/100 Website usability & design 95/100 Security 80/100 Customer Service 85/100 Payment methods 80/100 FINAL SCORE 90/100

Betting Options at Unibet

For this Unibet Australia review, we’ll look more closely at the full betting experience. This betting site mainly focuses on sports. As many of Australia’s biggest bookmakers typically look more at racing, this makes Unibet quite unique. Here are Unibet’s main betting options:

Betting Odds

Unibet odds are quite competitive across any sport, including soccer. There are also options for parlays and boosted odds. Unibet has a global reputation for its odds, and this carries over to its Australian site.

In fact, Unibet odds are about as competitive as bet365 odds. When the betting site already has plenty of sports, you might expect their soccer odds to be an afterthought. But this isn’t the case with Unibet.

Popular Types of Sports

Basketball and Aussie rules football are the most popular sports on Unibet. AU football currently has hundreds of betting markets. Soccer is also big on the platform, though it’s still not the site’s main focus.

Unibet has more sports markets than Ladbrokes. This is key to understanding why so many pick Unibet odds and markets. Their soccer section has over 1,000 options. However, there are very few AU-specific bets.

Specific Bet Types

Soccer games have a number of bet types available. For example, a match bet is simply betting on who wins the soccer match. “Double chance” bets let you bet on a win and draw at the same time.

There’s also the option to bet on the players directly. Unibet odds include top scorers, the most assists, and who gets a red card. This betting site’s flexibility makes it very popular with Aussie punters.

Popular Events and Leagues to Bet on

In terms of Australian soccer events, your only option is A-League Men. The betting site still has many international soccer tournaments, however. This includes the Bundesliga, English Premier League, Europa League, and more.

The Unibet website has plenty of options for general soccer fans. However, you might struggle to find local events. Even the Australia Cup, the nation’s main soccer knockout competition, isn’t present. This is a glaring omission.

Available Betting Features at Unibet

The Unibet website and app both boast plenty of features. Some of these are standard with any Aussie bookmaker; others are unique to this platform. Here’s our Unibet review of these specific features.

Live Betting

Unibet lets punters take part in live or in-play betting. This is only available over the phone. You can’t place live wagers on the Unibet website or their app. Phone their support team, and you’ll be able to make real-time soccer bets.

Live Streaming

Unibet currently streams over 160,000 events each year, including A-League Men's games. This is especially useful if you’re placing in-play bets over the phone. You’ll need a balance of at least $1. Alternatively, you must have placed a bet in the past 24 hours.

Bet Builder

The Unibet website lets punters combine bets, mixing their odds in the process. These could be the same game multis, where each wager has to work out. Otherwise, the whole betslip will be void. This high-risk option can take up to 12 bets at once per event.

BetShare

In Unibet’s app, users can give their betslips different styles. This includes backgrounds, emojis, and on-screen text. They can then share this custom slip on social media. However, there aren’t many graphical options here. There’s also no option to add a custom background.

Safe Betting

Unibet has won several responsible gambling awards, and its features definitely reflect this. The betting site has a special questionnaire to help you see if you have a problem. Unibet even gives users free access to software that blocks their browsers from gambling sites.

Registration Process for New Customers

You can set up your Unibet website account in a matter of minutes. This is also the case on the platform’s mobile app. Here’s how to register on Unibet’s betting site:

Click the yellow Register button on the home page. Select the “I mostly bet on Sports” option. Add your details and come up with a password. Click Continue, and keep adding your information. Wait for Unibet and GreenID to verify your profile. Set a deposit limit and add money to your account.

You’ll then be ready to place your first bet. This is simply a case of checking the Unibet odds for a game of your choosing. Click on one of the odds and bets available, and you’ll start building your betslip. Add your stake, then confirm the bet.

Unibet’s automatic verification through GreenID will take next to no time. This checks the details you give against national databases. If this fails, you must give photos of your ID documents.

If you cannot verify yourself to Unibet’s standards, they’ll close your account. However, this Unibet review doesn’t consider that a point against the service. This helps the platform remain a safe environment for every Aussie user.

The Unibet Mobile Application

Unibet’s mobile app comes with every feature you expect from the desktop version. It even has the website’s full streaming options. Some betting apps have far fewer live games available than their browser counterparts. This is already a great start.

On top of this, the app is easy to navigate. For our Unibet review, this is a big point in its favour. The sidebar menu shows each sport, and you can easily find upcoming events. You’re also able to search for specific games and even add filters to these searches.

The Unibet website and app both load relatively quickly. It only takes roughly one second to load a page. The simple colour palette helps with` this. However, this can make the app (and the platform as a whole) look old-fashioned.

Payment Methods

Unibet only has three deposit methods. This is lower than most betting platforms. Here’s what you can use to add money to your Unibet account:

Apple Pay.

PayPal.

Debit card.

There’s no option for BPAY, Maestro, or Google Pay. Adding to this, you can withdraw your funds to your debit card or PayPal account or via bank transfer. PayPal offers the fastest withdrawals, at about 1-12 hours. Most other methods, however, take at least a day.

The payment options here are quite downgraded from other apps. This is why we’re only rating them 80/100 in this Unibet review. However, this is subject to change. Betting sites are always adding new ways to pay.

Customer Service at Unibet

Unibet’s live chat and helpline aren’t 24/7; they’re only available from 8:30 am to 5 am. While this is a small gap, it costs the service a few points in our Unibet review. Many punters will be awake before support opens. They might bet on non-AU events as soon as they wake up.

Ultimately, 24/7 service is quickly becoming standard across the whole industry. A small gap can still mean a lot of people not getting the help they need. This live support also helps if users are struggling with their gambling. In these situations, they might need urgent support.

However, the service itself is definitely up to a good standard. It covers all bases, and this is still much better than any other non-24/7 platform. You can still (mostly) depend on it in a crisis.

Usability and Security

Unibet’s betting site and app are both easy enough to use. You won’t run into any major glitches or errors, and the general user experience is pretty intuitive. If you know how to use the desktop site, the app will also be a breeze. Even first-time users shouldn’t struggle.

The platform’s design still has its flaws, however. Unibet’s limited colour palette is, again, not to everybody’s tastes. This is because the design has its roots in the brand’s 1999 website. Unibet has updated its site a lot since then. However, the colour scheme still makes it look outdated.

In terms of security, Unibet is fully transparent about its encryption and other features. Both their site and app use 128-bit encryption. This keeps your data safe while placing bets, including your card details. This is enough to get the job done. But how does it stack up to other sites?

Ladbrokes has 2048-bit encryption, making it the industry’s gold standard. However, even small bookmakers (such as Neds) have at least 256-bit encryption. It’s a shame to see a global brand fall behind local bet providers. That’s why we’re only giving it 80/100 for our Unibet review.

Unibet in Comparison to Australia’s Best Bookies

Unibet definitely has some flaws as a service. But how does this service compare to Australia’s other major bookmakers? Does Unibet stand out enough amongst these popular options? Or do they fill Unibet’s niche just as well? Here’s a quick comparison:

Unibet Compared to bet365

Unibet and bet365 are easy to compare. Both have an ample selection of sports and events, as well as similarly competitive odds. They also both come with plenty of live options. However, the Unibet site has more multi-bet options.

bet365 has more payment methods, stronger encryption, 24/7 chat, and rapid page loading. You might have a better experience on bet365 for any of these reasons. However, Unibet isn’t too far behind on these points.

Unibet Compared to Neds

As mentioned above, Neds actually has better security than Unibet despite being smaller. While it does benefit from Ladbrokes’ infrastructure, Neds’ encryption is actually much weaker than its parent company’s. On top of this, Unibet odds are less competitive than Neds’ odds.

Neds also has two more payment methods than Unibet and 24/7 customer support. Though, it’s worth mentioning that Unibet has a greater range of sports available. Neds only has 27. In addition, Neds has a focus on horse racing. Unibet has much more of a sports niche.

Conclusion

To sum up our Unibet review, the platform definitely has a lot of interesting features. You’ll have no problem navigating the Unibet website or setting up your account. However, it still has its fair share of flaws. Here’s our final verdict:

Pros Cons Over 1,000 soccer markets Limited payment options Generally competitive odds Relatively low encryption A strong approach to safe betting Few AU soccer matches

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are a few common questions about the Unibet experience.

Does Unibet have in-play betting?

Yes, Unibet has live bets. However, you can only take part in these over the phone. Call the help team during their opening hours (8:30 am-5 am) to place your live bet.

Why does Unibet have few AU soccer options?

Unibet covers a lot of ground sports-wise. However, this means it mainly looks at the big events for each sport. When it comes to Australian soccer, this means Unibet only has the A-Leagues.

Is Unibet a good choice for placing sports bets?

Depending on your priorities, bet365, Ladbrokes, and Neds could be better than Unibet. But it still has a great range of markets and a simple interface. Ultimately, it still does exactly what you need it to.