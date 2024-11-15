Unibet App 2024: How to Download and Use It

The Unibet app is easy to use, whether you’re familiar with the browser site or not.

Learn how to install, and place bets with the app in Australia.

Overview of the Unibet Mobile App

Unibet has every feature you expect from the brand’s desktop version. You can easily access all the site’s options, including 160,000+ annual streams. Here’s what we think of the Unibet betting app:

App details Rating Download process 5/5 System requirements 5/5 Available options & features 4/5 Usability, design & security 5/5 Overall score 4.75/5

How to Download the Unibet App: Step-by-Step Guide

Installing the Unibet app basically follows the same steps as installing iOS and Android. Within just a few minutes, you can download the brand’s mobile app and start betting on soccer. Before installing, check the app is by Kindred. This is just to make sure you install the right one.

Here’s a rundown of the Unibet app download process on both major mobile operating systems.

How to Install Unibet on Android Devices

If you have an Android device, you can follow these steps to install the app:

Go to the Play Store . Click Search at the bottom.

. Click Search at the bottom. Press the search bar that opens up at the top.

Type “Unibet”, then search. Click the top result.

Check that this is the right app, then tap Install.

Within a minute, Install should now say Open.

Press Open, and follow the app’s instructions.

You can also use the browser’s Google Play Store to remotely install the app. Click Install, and it’ll ask you to select a device. Pick your phone, and it’ll start to download the Unibet mobile app right away.

How to Install Unibet on iOS Devices

To install the app on your iOS device, do the following:

In the App Store, tap the search bar at the top.

Type in “Unibet”, then confirm your search.

Tap the top result and make sure it’s the real deal.

If it is, press Get. Confirm this with your Touch ID.

The app download will only take a minute or two.

Once it’s ready, tap Open to set up your account.

If you use Face ID instead of Touch ID, this is how your phone will confirm the installation.

As you can see, there are only minor differences between these mobile options. You can create an account and start online betting in minutes, no matter your device.

System Requirements and Compatibility

Depending on your device, you might not be able to run the Unibet app. If you have an Android phone, it must run on Android 6.0 or higher. This is actually the earliest Android OS that Google still supports. Nearly all active Android devices are compatible with Unibet.

Apple devices need at least iOS 15 to run this online betting app. This released in 2021, over six years after Android 6.0. This means there might be fewer compatible devices to run the Unibet app. However, iPhones from 2015 and onwards are able to use iOS 15 via updates.

Generally speaking, most phones can run the Unibet Australia app. Interestingly, its iOS version is nearly 200 MB. The Android app is only 29 MB. If your iPhone is nearly full, you might have to clear some space before installing Unibet.

Available Features, Services, and Options

The Unibet app isn’t missing anything from the PC version. It has all the features that a desktop user would expect and a couple of extras. Here are the main features of Unibet mobile:

Live Bets

You can track your live/in-play soccer bets through the brand’s mobile app. However, you’ll need to phone the Unibet help team to place these wagers. Since the app is likely on your phone, this will be easy. The app has a strong range of competitive odds for live games.

Live Streaming

Unibet carries everything over from its PC site. This includes their streams — of which there are about 160,000 each year. Some apps (such as Neds) don’t have their site’s full live catalogue. If you’re placing live soccer bets on the go, Unibet might stream games that other apps don’t.

BetShare

Unibet’s app also has BetShare, a tool that lets users share their soccer bets online. Bettors can add special graphics and on-screen text to their betslips. They’ll then have the option of posting them on their social media sites. This is available in the app’s My Bets section.

Responsible Gambling

Unibet has won awards for its commitment to safety. The app’s Safer Gambling page stands as a testament to this. Users can take a special quiz that helps them see if they need to stop. They can also lock their account for a day or for up to five years.

Signing Up to the Unibet App

Once you launch the app, you will be prompted to sign up right away. This is a straightforward process that shouldn’t take long at all. If their verification works, you could be ready to start online betting in minutes. Here’s how to make a Unibet account:

Choose Racing or Sports

When you start making your account, Unibet will ask why you’re using the app. Specifically, they ask if you’ll mainly be betting on races or sports games. Select the Sports option. This tailors the app so you see more information about sports games.

Add Your Details

Like any AU betting app, your first step is to give your full name, address, and other details. This is so the Unibet app can verify your identity further down the line. For this reason, make sure the details you give are all accurate.

Verify Your Account

Once you’ve confirmed your details, Unibet will try to verify them via GreenID. You can use your driver’s licence, passport, Medicare card, birth certificate, and other documents. They’ll check if your details line up with national/third-party databases before approving your profile.

Set Your Deposit Limit

After the app successfully verifies your account, you need to set a deposit limit. Visit your Unibet betting app’s Safer Gambling page to add your limits. Set a daily, weekly, and monthly budget to make sure you always stay safe.

Add Your Funds

You’ll need money in your account before you can place a bet or watch a game. Tap your profile balance in the top right and select the Deposit option. Add an amount that fits comfortably within your daily limit.

How to Place a Bet within the App?

Placing your first Unibet wager is simple due to the app’s easy navigation. If you’ve used the PC version, you should know the main steps. After all, the app translates the website’s design down to its smaller details. Here’s how to use the Unibet betting app for soccer games:

Tap the Sports tab at the bottom of the app.

On the alphabetical sports list, select Soccer.

Look at the upcoming dates for your match.

Once you find the game, simply click on it.

Look through the available odds and bets.

Pick one (or more) and add your stake.

Confirm your slip and wait for the outcome.

If you do opt for several bets on the same game, you can make this a “multi”. This combines the bets, but each one has to pan out. Otherwise, the whole bet will be void.

You can also choose the In-Play tab to look at currently ongoing matches. However, you’ll need to call Unibet directly to place these bets. The app’s In-Play tab is just for keeping track of these games as they unfold.

Reasons to Choose the Unibet Betting App

Unibet is a good all-rounder with plenty of features. It doesn’t have much of a specific niche, but it does the job well. Here’s why people keep choosing Unibet’s app for online betting:

Number of markets : Looking more generally at Unibet as a whole, it has many markets for each sport. It currently has over 1,000 for soccer and Aussie rules football.

: Looking more generally at Unibet as a whole, it has many markets for each sport. It currently has over 1,000 for soccer and Aussie rules football. Simple design : The Unibet app is easy to navigate — even for people who haven’t used the desktop site. This makes it easier to place bets and access its key features.

: The Unibet app is easy to navigate — even for people who haven’t used the desktop site. This makes it easier to place bets and access its key features. 160,000+ live games : Unibet TV has a full library of live games for you to watch. These only have a small delay. You could watch the A-Leagues or Euros entirely on the go.

: Unibet TV has a full library of live games for you to watch. These only have a small delay. You could watch the A-Leagues or Euros entirely on the go. Search filters : Too many apps don’t offer search filters. This makes it harder to find your game of choice. Unibet has an intuitive search function to help with this.

: Too many apps don’t offer search filters. This makes it harder to find your game of choice. Unibet has an intuitive search function to help with this. In-app live chat : Unibet doesn’t have 24/7 support. The live chat is only open from 8:30 am until 5 am. However, this is still accessible entirely within the mobile app.

: Unibet doesn’t have 24/7 support. The live chat is only open from 8:30 am until 5 am. However, this is still accessible entirely within the mobile app. Quick loading: The app’s simple design helps it load each page in less than a second. If you’re tracking live bets via Unibet’s app, this could make all the difference.

The Author’s Opinion About the Application

Unibet’s app has one of the simplest interfaces on the market. But how does it stack up to other apps? bet365, for example, loads even faster than Unibet.

In terms of AU soccer options, Unibet is also sadly quite limited. Only the A-League Men games are currently available. Even the Australia Cup isn’t there. A more Aussie-centric app, like Neds, might be better if you want to follow local soccer.

However, it’s hard to deny that Unibet has a lot of markets. It covers 37 sports yet still manages to have over 1,000 soccer odds. The app’s online betting odds are also quite competitive. I’d go so far as to say they’re on par with Neds.

Unibet also has lower security (128-bit encryption) than most other apps. This is enough to keep your data safe, but it may be a dealbreaker for some. Ultimately, there’s little wrong with Unibet. However, other apps might deliver a similar service that better fits your niche.

Conclusion

Unibet’s app is well-optimised and has all the desktop site’s features. If you already use their PC site, the app is just as easy to navigate. Within minutes of launching the app, you’ll know how to find your way around it.

Make sure you stick to your limits. If it stops being fun, take a break.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some questions you might have about using the Unibet app.

What soccer options are on the Unibet betting app?

Unibet has a wide range of international and national tournaments. This includes the Euros, the English Premier League, the Bundesliga, and more. For AU soccer, however, there’s only the Men’s A-League.

How do I watch live games on Unibet’s app?

Simply go to the match in question, and the option will be there. You’ll need at least $1 in your account to watch live games. Alternatively, you must have placed a bet within the past 24 hours.

How do I download the Unibet online betting app?

Search for Unibet in the App or Play Store. Press either Get or Install. As soon as this finishes installing, you can launch the app. It’ll immediately prompt you to log in to your account or sign up for one.