Premier League Predictions Matchday 10 Preview

Matchday 10 in the EPL sees Chelsea travel to Manchester United, while Arsenal aim to maintain their impressive head-to-head record with Newcastle.

+

This week’s five Premier League predictions are based on the latest form, data and expert knowledge to help you uncover value bets.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 10

(2nd November 2024) Arsenal to beat Newcastle @19/20 with bet365 , representing a 51.28% chance of the Gunners beating the Magpies.

, representing a 51.28% chance of the Gunners beating the Magpies. (2nd November 2024) Nottingham Forest to draw with West Ham @5/2 with bet365 , representing a 28.57% chance of the Hammers taking a point back to east London.

, representing a 28.57% chance of the Hammers taking a point back to east London. (2nd November 2024) Ipswich to beat Leicester @5/4 with bet365 , representing a 45.46% chance of Town overcoming the Foxes.

, representing a 45.46% chance of Town overcoming the Foxes. (3rd November 2024) Chelsea to win at Manchester United @8/5 with bet365 , representing a 40% chance of the Blues winning at Old Trafford.

, representing a 40% chance of the Blues winning at Old Trafford. (4th November 2024) Fulham to beat Brentford @1/1 with bet365, representing a 50% chance of the hosts winning the west London derby.

Gunners to maintain their strong record against Newcastle: Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Date: 02/11/24

02/11/24 Kick-off: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Our tip: Arsenal to win away at Newcastle @19/20 with bet365. (Correct as of 31/10/24)

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change. Odds were taken on 31/10/2024 from the official bet365 site.

Third-placed Arsenal travel to 12th-placed Newcastle for Saturday’s lunchtime clash, seeking their sixth win in ten games. Their 2-2 draw with Liverpool keeps them five points adrift of the Premier League summit. However, the Gunners remain optimistic about their trip to Tyneside, having won 24 of their last 32 competitive meetings.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle’s season has been marked by inconsistency so far. They’ve averaged just one goal scored per game at home and drew a blank in their latest home defeat to Brighton. Sven Botman’s absence due to injury has been a big blow to the Newcastle defence, and Kieran Trippier’s dip in form has also affected their defensive harmony.

Stalemate between two in-form teams: Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

Date: 02/11/24

02/11/24 Kick-off: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: Forest and West Ham to draw at The City Ground @5/2 with bet365. (Correct as of 31/10/24)

Nottingham Forest are in sixth place after losing just one game in their opening nine fixtures. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have the second-best defensive record in the league, conceding just seven goals all season. However, they’ve averaged just 1.25 points per game at The City Ground so far this season, with their counter-attacking style proving more effective away from home.

West Ham have also averaged 1.25 points per game away from the London Stadium. All five of Forest’s home games have ended with under 2.5 goals, and 40% of their home games have finished under 1.5 goals. With the Hammers averaging only 1.25 goals scored per game on the road, our Premier League predictions suggest this doesn’t look like a high-scoring contest.

Tractor Boys up and running: Ipswich Town vs Leicester City

Date: 02/11/24

02/11/24 Kick-off: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: Ipswich to get their first Premier League win since 2022 @5/4 with bet365. (Correct as of 31/10/24)

Ipswich host Leicester on Saturday afternoon in a clash of the newly-promoted sides. The Tractor Boys are yet to win in the Premier League this season, but there’s every chance they can register their first three points – providing they score first.

Leicester have averaged 2 points per game when scoring first this season, compared with 0.71 points per game when conceding first. The opposition have scored first 78% of the time against the Foxes, so Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich will aim to come out of the blocks fast. Town are in the middle of an injury crisis, but several of their fringe players have been patiently waiting for their chance to shine at Premier League level – including former Leicester striker, George Hirst.

Blues to win at managerless United: Manchester United vs Chelsea

Date: 03/11/24

03/11/24 Kick-off: 5.30 pm

5.30 pm Our tip: Chelsea to win at Old Trafford @8/5 with bet365. (Correct as of 31/10/24)

Chelsea are in fifth place, averaging almost two points per game right now. That’s largely thanks to their fine away form, with three wins in four games. The Blues are already five points better off than this time last season. They are also averaging 2.75 goals scored per game away from Stamford Bridge.

It’s a very different picture at Old Trafford, with United sitting four points behind where they were at this time last season, leading to the recent sacking of boss, Erik ten Hag. United have allowed visiting sides to score first in 75% of their home games. Meanwhile, United’s first goal at home has typically come in the 87th minute. All of this bodes well for a Chelsea win in this Premier League predictions piece.

Fulham to win the West London derby: Fulham vs Brentford

Date: 04/11/24

04/11/24 Kick-off: 9 pm

9 pm Our tip: Cottagers to beat their neighbours Brentford @1/1 with bet365. (Correct as of 31/10/24)

The Bees make the short trip across west London to face neighbours Fulham on Monday night. Despite their top-half position, Brentford have lost all four of their away games so far this season, conceding 2.25 goals per game on average.

Fulham are only a point behind Brentford in the table. The Cottagers also prefer their home comforts, having scored first in all of their home games so far this season. They’ve also led for more than half (54%) of their combined home game minutes.

Conclusion

Our Premier League predictions anticipate Arsenal building on their draw with Liverpool by winning at Newcastle. We also predict a historic win for Ipswich at home to Leicester, as well as a derby victory for Fulham against West London rivals Brentford.

Fellow West London outfit Chelsea should also take all three points at a Manchester United side reeling from the sacking of Erik ten Hag. Meanwhile, there’ll be little to separate in-form sides Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

Please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly by sticking to your staking and loss limits to keep your football betting fun.