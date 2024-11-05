Neds Review 2024: What You Need to Know

Neds is one of the most popular betting sites in Australia. But how exactly does it measure up to other AU apps? Here’s our Neds review for 2024.

About Neds: The Full Story

Dean Shannon set up Neds in 2017 to help Australia’s betting markets. In the years since, it has managed to become a key part of the country’s sports scene. Since Neds’ creation, its main office has been in Bowen Hills, Queensland.

Shannon was the owner of Bookmaker, yet another Aussie-specific betting site. In 2013, he sold this to Ladbrokes, becoming the company’s AU expert. He left in 2017 and soon set up Neds so he could be more hands-on with the industry.

However, in November 2018, GVC Holdings (now Entain) purchased Neds for $95 million. This is the company behind Ladbrokes. Shannon now works as Entain’s Australian CEO.

While Neds shares some operations with Ladbrokes, it’s still independent. In fact, Neds has a lot of features that Ladbrokes doesn’t. This makes it a great betting site all on its own. It focuses on racing mainly, but Neds soccer options are still quite versatile.

In terms of the actual Neds betting service, here’s a quick rundown:

Criteria Score Sports betting offer/Variety of sports 80/100 Odds 95/100 Variety of games 85/100 Mobile App 90/100 Website usability & design 90/100 Security 85/100 Customer Service 95/100 Payment methods 95/100 FINAL SCORE 89/100

Betting Options at Neds

As we’ve already mentioned, soccer isn’t this bookmaker’s main focus. However, Neds’ soccer is still full of options. These are more limited than Sportsbet and other Australian sports-specific sites, but enough to cover major competitions. Here’s a closer look at the main Neds betting options.

Betting Odds

To its credit, Neds has highly competitive odds. These aren’t too great for the niche markets, such as darts or surfing. But if you’re looking for soccer, Neds has what you’re looking for. You’re also able to request custom odds via their social media.

If you plan on placing a live bet over the phone, Neds also updates its odds frequently. However, the odds themselves are lower for live games. Neds also includes boosted odds for its soccer games.

Popular Types of Sports

Neds is mostly about racing. When you’re looking for soccer options, there might be better apps and sites on the market. That being said, Neds still has a lot of betting markets for the Aussie soccer scene. But sports-wise, football seems more popular than soccer.

Basketball, cricket, and even esports are popular options on Neds. However, there are currently only 27 overall sports available. Neds soccer has enough options, but you may struggle with other sports. Ultimately, the site sticks to what’s popular in Australia.

Popular Events and Leagues to Bet on

Sticking with soccer, Neds Australia covers the A-League, National Premier Leagues, and more for both men and women. If you want to go further afield, there’s a strong range of international soccer leagues.

The Australia Cup is a standout event each year. With over 700 teams taking part, there are lots of options for bets. This alone makes it the most popular event for Neds soccer. However, users looking for more niche events (such as the Dockerty Cup or UniSport nationals) might be disappointed.

Available Betting Features at Neds

Neds has a number of unique features that help it stand out as a great betting site. These are all for the Aussie market specifically. Here are the main pillars of Neds betting.

Live Betting

Live or in-play betting is only available over the phone. You need to contact Neds’ support team to place live bets. This lets you make bets as the game unfolds. You’ll be able to change them in response to a team’s live performance.

Live Streaming

The Neds betting site and app both have relatively limited livestream options. This could pose a problem, especially if you watch smaller leagues such as the South Australian Amateur Soccer League. There’s no guarantee that the game you aim to bet on will be available for live watching.

Bet Builder

Bettors can mix their wagers together in just a few clicks. This feature is simple to use on mobile and desktop alike. The betting site’s Filter Form lets players easily find specific odds that fit their preferences. However, multi-bets come with bigger risks.

Punters Toolbox

No Neds review is complete without diving into its Punters Toolbox. This suite of options is what brings many people to the betting site in the first place. Players can adjust bets to match shifting odds or even boost odds on certain bets.

Responsible Betting

Neds also has features to help users place bets safely. This includes deposit limits, bet limits, an option to self-exclude for months at a time, and more. The site and mobile app also have helpful resources for anyone struggling to stop playing.

Registration Process for New Customers

Making a Neds account and placing your first bet is a pretty simple process. In fact, you can set up your profile in a matter of minutes. You can also add your referral code here. Note that this won’t give your profile any extras. It’s purely for marketing purposes.

Here’s how to register for Neds soccer betting:

Visit the Neds website and click Join Now in the top right. Fill in your basic details, such as your name and date of birth. Come up with a username and password for your account. Add the Neds registration code in the relevant field. Set up a deposit limit. This is optional but definitely worth it. Click Create Account. You might need to verify your profile. Place your first Neds soccer bet on a match of your choice.

Neds uses automatic verification, which should be near-instant. If this doesn’t work, you have 14 days to verify your account with 2-4 pieces of ID. Neds will suspend your account after this time.

You won’t be able to place bets until you finish verification. Our Neds review, however, considers this a good thing. This is vital for maintaining the betting site’s (and overall platform’s) security.

The Neds Mobile Application

Like most other betting platforms, Neds Australia has its own app. You could still browse the PC site on your phone, but Neds hasn’t optimised this for mobile devices. When you’re dealing with a smaller screen, bespoke apps are usually much more intuitive.

Neds’ mobile app is available for devices running iOS 15 or Android 9. This means you’ll need a relatively modern phone to use it. However, Android 9 is three years older than iOS 15. You may find it more accessible on Android devices compared to iPhones.

You can download the Neds betting app from your phone’s App Store or Play Store. It prompts you to sign in or make an account as soon as you launch it.

Payment Methods

As of writing this Neds review, the platform currently has 8 main payment methods. Here are the options available when making your deposit:

Bank transfer

Bpay

PayID

Google Pay

Apple Pay

PayPal

Mastercard

Visa

You can typically only withdraw money through PayPal or a bank transfer. However, there’s also the option to use a unique Neds Mastercard. This lets you deposit money directly into your Neds account or withdraw it after a game. On the topic of withdrawals, these take up to 24 hours to go through.

Customer Service at Neds

The Neds betting site and app both have 24/7 support. As there’s no guarantee when a problem will strike, this is incredibly helpful. Too many betting platforms have limited support team hours. With this in mind, here’s a quick rundown of Neds’ customer service options:

Immediate phone support at all hours of the day.

Responsive live chat that doesn’t default to bots.

Comprehensive FAQs on both the site and app.

Details on who to contact for gambling issues.

However, there are no options for email support.

24/7 customer service is a dealbreaker for many players. In our opinion, it’s a necessary feature that helps ensure safe bets. This site offering constant support through multiple formats is a big plus on any Neds review. You’ll also get a quicker response over live chat than via email.

Usability and Security

The Neds platform is quite user-friendly on desktop and mobile. The latter does quite a good job of taking the browser UI and reimagining it for mobile platforms. However, there are even fewer livestreaming options on the app compared to the PC site.

The lack of search filters also means we have to dock a few points on our Neds review. This can make it harder to use the platform if you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for. On the plus side, the interface is still quite intuitive. Even new users will be able to find their way around.

The Neds site loads its pages in just 0.7 seconds. This is slower than some other platforms. For example, bet365’s website can load a page in 0.2 seconds. But 0.7 is still fast enough to fit your Neds soccer betting needs.

In terms of security, Neds has 256-bit SSL encryption. This is definitely enough to keep a player safe on the platform. But it’s notably much lower than Ladbrokes, which has 2048-bit. As they’re now both part of the same company, the lack of security upgrades is puzzling.

The Neds platform is relatively easy to use and suitably secure. However, there are still notable shortcomings that hold it back from a number of its competitors.

Neds in Comparison to Australia’s Best Bookies

On the topic of Neds’ competitors, it’s worth looking closer at how it measures up. Are the other options better in some ways? And is Neds still able to carve its own niche? Here’s a quick Neds review comparing the platform to its closest competitors.

Neds Compared to bet365

Neds only has 27 sports, while bet365 has 39. This alone could tip the scales in bet365’s favour, especially if you want to branch out beyond soccer. However, Neds generally has more markets, even for sports it shares with bet365.

bet365’s odds are also less competitive. In terms of payment methods, however, bet365 grants players more withdrawal options. In terms of general usability, bet365’s use of filters could give it an edge.

Neds Compared to Ladbrokes

Despite having the same parent company, Neds and Ladbrokes are actually quite different. For example, Neds has much lower encryption. It also has lower minimum amounts for deposits and withdrawals.

Both sites focus on racing, but still have comprehensive sports markets and odds. Neds actually has more competitive odds here. While Ladbrokes has search filters on its app, Neds is perhaps easier for new users to figure out.

Conclusion

To wrap up our Neds review, it’s definitely not a perfect app. But it has some features that are all too rare among Aussie betting sites. Here’s our final verdict on Neds’ main pros and cons:

Pros Cons Very competitive odds Limited livestream options Comprehensive betting tools Still focuses mainly on racing Easy to use iOS/Android app Does not have every league

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some FAQs about Neds soccer betting options.

What are Neds’ responsible betting features?

Neds admittedly has few unique responsible betting tools. But it does let players set their limits from the start. They can also self-exclude, or access helpful resources via the app.

Does a Neds referral code give any benefits?

The Neds registration code doesn’t give your account any extras. It only exists so Neds can monitor its sponsorships and see which deals are working.

How does Neds verification work?

Neds uses greenID to verify new accounts. If automatic verification doesn’t work, they’ll ask you to upload images of your government ID. This is so the app can check the account belongs to you.

Is Neds a good choice for soccer bets?

While Neds focuses mainly on racing, it still has all major soccer tournaments and leagues. You should be able to stream most of the games, too. This makes it a good choice, though it still has its shortcomings.