Neds Referral Code 2024 "GOAL"*: How To Use It

*Your Neds referral code won’t give you special offers.

But you can still add it when you sign up to the app. Find out why in this article.

What Is the Neds Registration Code in 2024?

The latest Neds registration code is GOAL. This code doesn’t grant access to special offers, but you can still use it during registration. The betting site uses these codes to track its sponsorship deals. This lets them see which sites and brand deals are driving the most sign-ups.

Like any betting site, Neds wants to deliver the best possible experience for customers. But they can only do this by tracking where new registrations are coming from. The Neds referral code is a way for them to see who exactly makes up their audience.

How to Sign Up With the Neds Registration Code?

Like any sign-up code, you can add a Neds referral key while registering your account. Again, a Neds registration code won’t give you any extra spins or other additions. Here’s how to add your code on the desktop site:

Click Join Now on the top right of the Neds site’s home page. Add your personal information. Make sure this is all accurate. In the Code field, type "GOAL". Continue making your account. Complete registration and wait for Neds to verify your profile. Once they verify you, you can start placing your soccer bets.

The steps are broadly the same on the Neds betting app. However, the app will instead ask you to sign up as soon as you launch it. From here, simply add your details and the "GOAL" code.

You won’t be able to add the Neds referral code after finishing the sign-up process. Only confirm your account if you’ve already filled in this field. If you type this wrong (or use a different, invalid code), the app/site will tell you.

Customers must make sure they have a valid code ready while making an account. Without this, Neds can’t check their sign-up numbers as easily. Old codes can still let you register, but don’t count towards Neds’ registration code marketing plans.

As of 2024, GOAL is the most up-to-date Neds referral code. Make sure this is the one you use.

Are There Neds Offers Available for Customers?

Under current Australian guidance, advertising gambling offers isn’t legal. You’ll have to visit the Neds Australia site for more information. What we can say, however, is that a Neds referral code doesn’t come with offers. It just helps the platform’s own stats.

Neds can’t give inducements to potential customers. This means a Neds registration code simply isn’t able to promise anything in exchange for a new sign-up. It comes with no free bets, no risk-free odds, and no cashback on losses.

Adding your Neds referral code, however, still helps the site, as well as its partners. They’ll know which deals to renew, and get a better idea of their rough audience demographics. On top of this, Neds will know more about who uses their service.

Alternatives to the Neds Registration Code

Neds is far from the only AU betting site to over referrals. Customers can also find similar codes for other apps and sites. This includes bet365 and Unibet. Here is a quick rundown of how their codes work.

bet365 Referral Code

As is the case with Neds, bet365 does not give offer codes in Australia. The referral code does not grant access to offers. However, the betting site has an extensive range of features that suit Australian soccer.

Unibet Referral Code

Similarly, Unibet has no special code offers. You’ll again only have a referral code that helps the platform monitor its sign-ups. Unibet still has a wide range of in-app events available for its users, however.

The same is true for every other AU soccer betting site. You can’t unlock offers, no matter which code or app you use. This is to protect bettors all over Australia. It encourages these customers to always play responsibly and stick within their limits.

The Author’s Opinion

As a platform, Neds benefits from a strong selection of Aussie soccer matches. This is because the site is fully home-grown — even if it now falls under the Ladbrokes umbrella. Even without a free offer code of any kind, Neds benefits from highly competitive odds.

The Neds referral code won’t give you any extra plays. But it’s still worth adding when you make your account. This helps Neds figure out why people are joining their platform. This allows them to keep improving the platform to fit these new sign-ups.

Once you finish signing up with the code, make sure you use the platform responsibly. Set clear deposit limits, and use the app’s built-in safety features. This includes temporary and permanent self-exclusions, as well as a 24/7 support chat.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why should I add a Neds referral code?

This code helps Neds keep track of its current sponsorships and brand deals. They’ll then know which sites are helping them find new customers and which deals they should renew.

Will I need to verify my identity with Neds?

For your own safety, Neds will ask you to prove your identity. You’ll have to provide 2-4 sources of ID. This can be your driver's licence, passport, medicare card, or your citizenship certificate.

Does the Neds referral code have any incentives?

No, not at all. You don’t get any free bets, offers, or extras with your Neds registration code. This is just for marketing purposes.

When should I add the Neds registration code?

You can simply add your referral code while signing up to Neds. The space to add your code will be visible on the same page as all your other details.