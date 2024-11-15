Neds App 2024: How Does It Measure Up?

The Neds app is useful for anyone wanting to bet on soccer games on the go.

Discover how to download and get to grips with the app’s Australian version.

Overview of the Neds Mobile App

The official Neds app lets bettors access the platform’s full suite of features on their phones. For soccer and other sports, you can even track your bets while at the games. Here’s how we rank the Neds mobile app:

App details Rating Download process 5/5 System requirements 4/5 Available options & features 4/5 Usability, design & security 4/5 Overall score 4.25/5

How To Download the Neds App: Step-by-Step Guide

Once you download the app, you’ll be able to make your account. You’ll also be able to add your Neds referral code. This won’t give your account any extra benefits, however.

The installation and registration processes for iOS and Android are very similar. In fact, the only real differences are in how to access the Neds app to begin with. On either platform, this should just take a few minutes. Here’s how the Neds app download works for both systems.

How To Install Neds on Android Devices

Open the Play Store and click Searchat the bottom of the feed. Type “Neds Betting” in the search bar, and click the correct app. Tap Installonce you’re sure this is the official Neds mobile app. Wait for the process to complete, and tap the new Openbutton. Follow the prompts to create your own Neds betting app profile.

You can also remotely install it via PC. Simply go to the Play Store and find the app. Tap Install, and it should give you the option to add it to your device.

How To Install Neds on iOS Devices

Open the App Store. Tap the search bar at the top of the screen. Type “Neds Betting” and search. The app should be the top result. Make sure this is by “Neds.com.au Pty Ltd” before you install it. Click Getand confirm the installation via your device’s Touch ID. Wait for the Neds app to download. It should only take a minute. Tap Openand begin making your Neds online betting account.

System Requirements and Compatibility

Not everyone can use Neds to place soccer bets. As with any app, there are a few requirements your device must pass. If you’re not eligible, you won’t even be able to see it in the device’s app catalogue. This actually goes deeper than your device’s specs or operating system.

Australia and New Zealand are the only countries that can download the Neds app. If you’re out of the country temporarily, however, you should be fine. Your Apple ID or Google account is still tied to Australia. You’ll still be able to install Neds and place soccer bets.

The actual OS requirements are a little complicated. You need iOS 15 or Android 9 to download the Neds app. However, iOS 15 released in 2021, while Android 9 released in 2018. If you have an older iPhone model, this might not be compatible. The iPhone 6 can only get up to iOS 12.

Available Features, Services, and Options

Neds’ mobile version is very similar to its desktop equivalent. Some of the services are perhaps more comprehensive on PC. However, the Punters Toolbox and other Neds-specific options are still intact. Here’s a quick rundown of the app’s main features.

Live Bets

You can only take part in Neds’ live betting via the phone. This is the case for any online betting app/site in Australia. You’ll have to call up their customer service team. However, as the app will be on your phone, this can make the process easier.

Match Streaming

Popular Australian soccer events (such as the A-League) are available to stream on the mobile app. However, Neds has a limited selection of live matches. The mobile app limits these further. There may be games available on desktop that aren’t there on the site’s mobile options.

Punters Toolbox

This suite of tools is mainly for Neds’ primary focus: racing. But some of its options are still good for soccer games. For example, the Multi Builder lets players combine bets. It’s also possible to boost odds on individual bets. This is functionally identical to the desktop version.

Customer Service

Unlike some bookmakers (such as Sportsbet), Neds’ online betting app has 24/7 support. Users can easily access live chat within the app, and at any time of day. You’re also able to access a range of useful resources (including responsible betting help) without closing the app.

Signing Up to the Neds App

You can only place soccer wagers on the Neds betting app if you make an account. This begins from the moment you first load the app. It will instantly prompt you to sign up or log in. Here are the four main steps for making an account after your Neds app download:

Adding Your Personal Details

Signing up requires you to give your name, date of birth, phone number, and email. These must be accurate in order for the app’s verification process to work. They will also ask you to come up with a username and password to use for future logins.

Using the Referral Code

On the same sign-up screen, there’s the option to add a referral code. Adding a Neds referral code won’t give your online betting profile any extras or benefits.

Verifying Your Profile

Neds uses greenID to verify your identity. You must provide photos of several forms of ID before you can place your soccer bets. If this doesn’t work, you can visit the Verification Centre in your account’s settings. Neds will close your account if you don’t verify within 14 days.

Setting Deposit Limits

Before you place any bets, it’s a good idea to set your deposit limit. Changing this comes with a week-long cooling-off period. You could set weekly limits, or different ones for specific days. This helps new players manage their money and stay within their budget.

How To Place a Bet Within the App?

Placing a wager on the Neds betting app is very similar to making a PC bet. The main difference here is the interface. However, the app carries much of the desktop site’s design over. It uses an easy-to-follow, simple design. Even new users should have few troubles with it.

With this in mind, here’s how to place a soccer bet in the Neds app:

On the left of the Neds logo, click the three horizontal lines. Tap Sports in the menu. Scroll down until you find Soccer. This will show you a schedule of upcoming soccer matches. Click the game you want to place a bet on to see the odds. Tap a specific bet to create your in-app Neds betting slip. Once you’re ready, add your stake and click on Place Bet.

You’ll now have an active soccer bet. It’s also possible to make several bets on the same game, either independently or as an accumulator. The latter would only offer a payout if every bet ends up winning. Simply click on multiple bets and set your options in the betting slip. Neds also offers live betting, but this is only over the phone, not the app.

Reasons to Choose the Neds Betting App

Neds is a decent choice and it remains popular among Australian betters. Despite a focus on racing, it still has a healthy user base of sports fans. Here’s why people choose the Neds app:

Simple design : On the most basic level, the app is easy to use. New betters will be able to navigate it intuitively. Even those who aren’t at all familiar with the Neds desktop site.

: On the most basic level, the app is easy to use. New betters will be able to navigate it intuitively. Even those who aren’t at all familiar with the Neds desktop site. Familiar interface : On the other hand, some people choose it because of its similarity to the browser site. If people already use the PC version, this is easier than switching apps.

: On the other hand, some people choose it because of its similarity to the browser site. If people already use the PC version, this is easier than switching apps. Livestreams : Neds doesn’t have all games in every sport. Even the app is mainly about racing. But there are still some mobile app options which offer no livestreaming at all.

: Neds doesn’t have all games in every sport. Even the app is mainly about racing. But there are still some mobile app options which offer no livestreaming at all. Simple verification : The app uses greenID to verify users. This should take next to no time at all. You can set up a profile faster because of Neds’ commitment to fluid security.

: The app uses greenID to verify users. This should take next to no time at all. You can set up a profile faster because of Neds’ commitment to fluid security. Competitive odds : Neds has some of the most competitive odds in Australian soccer. This is one of the few reasons people try it out. These odds are lower for live bets, however.

: Neds has some of the most competitive odds in Australian soccer. This is one of the few reasons people try it out. These odds are lower for live bets, however. Responsible gambling : Neds has a good range of features that can help you take long breaks when you need them. This includes time-outs, self-exclusions, and strict limits.

: Neds has a good range of features that can help you take long breaks when you need them. This includes time-outs, self-exclusions, and strict limits. 24/7 support: Unlike Sportsbet and some other options, the Neds betting app has 24/7 customer service. You can access live chat in the app to speak to their team right away.

The Author’s Opinion About the Application

The Neds betting app is by Australians and for Australians. It’s definitely got a good range of Australian events, including the A-Leagues and the Australia Cup. If you’re looking for more “niche” soccer games such as UniSport Nationals, however, you might struggle.

Ultimately, Neds is more of a racing app. You can only make the most of their Punters Toolbox if you’re betting on these games. Their Multi Builder and Price Boost functions could still help you in soccer matches, though.

Looking more at the app’s design, Neds is easy to use and fits the desktop site’s aesthetic. It’s a much cleaner experience than Sportsbet, which has its fair share of glitches. But the very limited livestreaming lets it down. The games you’re interested in might have no streams available.

Neds makes it easy to contact customer service. I was able to access the live chat in the app in no time. It also lets you get in touch with them via the phone with a single button click. The Neds support team is also happy to help with live bets, though you can’t do these in the app itself.

Overall, I’d say the Neds app is worth it. It’s got some shortcomings, sure. But the odds are very competitive. If you’re after the usual suspects of Aussie soccer, you can’t go wrong here.

Conclusion

Neds is a good app, though its racing focus hampers it slightly. You should be able to access its full features with ease. The Punters Toolbox alone is worth checking out, even if it doesn’t offer too much for soccer. Always take regular breaks. Remember to stay within your deposit limits.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions about the Neds app download and signup processes:

How does Neds verify users?

Neds uses greenID to check over your identification and verify your profile. This could be a bank statement, driver’s license, etc. You can also manually verify via your account’s settings.

Is Neds available in other countries?

Neds is mainly for Australian players, though it also accepts New Zealand bettors. However, it is simply not available for other countries. Aussies and New Zealanders going abroad can still use it.

Is Neds a part of Ladbrokes?

Neds and Ladbrokes are both a part of the Entain Group. As a result, Neds and Ladbrokes often have similar odds and markets. However, Neds still retains its independence.

How do I download the Neds app?

Simply go to your App or Play Store and type “Neds Betting” in. If you’re eligible to download it, the app should show up right away. Click Install or Getto download the app.