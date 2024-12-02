Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Predictions: City End Torrid Run

Struggling under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City are eager for a win as they face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

Both teams to score with odds of @1.85 on Ladbrokes , equating to a 54.1% implied probability.

, equating to a 54.1% implied probability. Manchester City to win and over 2.5 total goals with odds of @1.90 on Ladbrokes , indicating a 52.6% implied probability.

, indicating a 52.6% implied probability. Erling Haaland to score 2+ goals with odds of @3.95 on Ladbrokes, representing a 25.3% implied probability.

Manchester City are predicted to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Wednesday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

During their worst period under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City welcome Nottingham Forest to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Sunday's loss to Liverpool extends City's winless streak to seven games across all competitions, with six of those resulting in defeats. Guardiola was mocked by the Anfield crowd during the weekend. Could this be the end of the most dominant team in Premier League history?

Following multiple changes for the Merseyside trip, Guardiola is likely to shuffle the lineup again. Jeremy Doku and Savinho are expected back, and Kevin De Bruyne could be fit to start.

Forest’s remarkable start to the season was brought back to reality with defeats to Newcastle and Arsenal. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are still in the mix for European places, but they were overmatched in those two fixtures and should suffer a similar fate at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal, however, are the only team Forest have lost to on the road. Victories at Anfield and draws at both the Amex and Stamford Bridge should boost their confidence for this match. Is that enough to back them in Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest predictions?

Probable Lineups for Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester City probable XI:

Ortega; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Gundogan, De Bruyne; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Nottingham Forest probable XI:

Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Anderson, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Woods.

Porous City Defence Leads To BTTS

Manchester City have kept one clean sheet in the Premier League since opening day. Errors saw Ederson get dropped at the weekend, and the City back line was fortunate none of their mistakes led to more goals at Anfield.

Nottingham Forest are below league-average in expected goals generated, but they have only failed to score twice this season. They have slightly underachieved their expected goals mark in away matches.

With their counter-attacking speed and Chris Wood as a focal point, Forest are likely to find the back of the net, which makes both teams to score an excellent option at this price.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Bet 1: Both teams to score @1.85 with Ladbrokes

Hosts End Slump

Manchester City’s run of seven matches without a win has to come to an end at some point. Yes, they were abysmal in the first half against Liverpool, but the defending champions were better in the second half, and are rightly favoured to beat Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

City, of course, were expected to beat Bournemouth, Brighton, and Feyenoord, yet failed to do so. They are lacking a cutting edge, and aren’t going to blow Forest away, but should have enough to take all three points.

Defeats to Newcastle and Arsenal have halted Forest’s stellar start to the season. They will be competitive, but we can’t see them avoiding defeat, and over 2.5 goals is a safe bet when City are involved (it’s hit in all but two of their home matches this season).

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Bet 2: Manchester City to win and over 2.5 total goals @1.90 with Ladbrokes

Haaland Regains League Form

Erling Haaland’s form has been criticised. He’s only scored two Premier League goals in eight matches.

City’s dependence on him hasn’t changed, however, nor has his ability to generate shots. Savinho, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, and Matheus Nunes have combined for zero Premier League goals this term.

Haaland was held to two shots by Liverpool on Sunday, but he averaged 6.75 over his previous four Premier League matches. The Norwegian had six shots against Feyenoord and five against Sporting.

Haaland has had seven matches with two or more goals for club and country this season. This is an excellent price.