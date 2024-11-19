Hungary vs Germany Predictions: Hosts to fall to leaders

Our football expert presents his top three bets and predictions for the Hungary vs Germany Nations League clash this Tuesday at 8:45 pm.

+

Hungary vs Germany Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Hungary vs Germany

Germany victory with odds of @1.50, equating to a 66% chance of the German club winning.

Germany Over 1.5 Goals with odds of @1.66, indicating a 60% chance of the visitors scoring two or more.

Over 2.5 match goals with odds of @1.70, representing a 58% chance for both clubs to score three or more.

Germany should be expected to win against Hungary by a scoreline of 0-3.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Hungary host Germany in the final Nations League match in Group 3, where the underdogs need a miracle to secure a top-two finish.

After a 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands over the weekend, our Hungary vs Germany predictions indicate it is virtually impossible for them to progress to the next round.

Hungary will want to finish on a high, but they welcome an in-form Germany side, who just hammered Bosnia 7-0 on home soil to seal top spot in the group. Having collected 13 points from five matches, Germany have been near-perfect in Group 3, scoring 17 goals and conceding just three.

The reverse fixture ended 5-0 in favour of the Germans, and with their impressive display against Bosnia, this is shaping up to be a long evening for Hungarian supporters.

Probable Lineups for Hungary vs Germany

The probable lineup for Hungary in the "system of play."

Dibusz; Orban, Balogh, Dardai, Nego, Nikitscher, Schafer, Nagy, Szoboszlai, Sallai, Varga

The probable lineup for Germany in the "system of play."

Baumann; Mittelstadt, Rudiger, Tah, Kimmich, Gross, Andrich, Musiala, Havertz, Wirtz, Kleindienst

Germans to Wrap Up in Style

While one nation is entering this fixture with a spring in their step, the other is eagerly awaiting the final whistle.

Germany have been exceptional in their Group 3 Nations League matches, and securing top spot with a 7-0 win over Bosnia was an impressive way to achieve it.

Hungary were hammered 4-0 by the Netherlands, and with just three goals scored in five matches, it’s difficult to know how they can bounce back and be competitive on Tuesday night.

Germany won the reverse fixture 5-0, and they will be eager to sign off the group with another win.

Germany Victory

Visitors to Run Riot

Germany are likely to make a few changes to their lineup, but those coming in will be aware they must perform well to retain their place in the starting XI. A trophy is on the line, so players will be keen to impress.

After their big win over Bosnia, it is hard to doubt Germany will bring their shooting boots to Hungary, making them the clear favourites in our Hungary vs Germany predictions piece.

Germany won the reverse fixture 5-0, while Hungary head into this one deflated after a heavy defeat by the Dutch at the weekend. Expect the visitors to dominate once more and get at least two goals on the board.

Germany Over 1.5 Goals

Goals Likely to Galore

Having scored 11 goals between their last two matches, and with little at stake, we might expect to see a more open game than usual. New players, likely from both teams, will be given chances to prove themselves and impress both the fans and the coaching staff.

Germany have scored 17 goals, whereas Hungary have conceded 10. Still, Hungary managed to score in a 1-1 draw against the Dutch at home, which indicates they can deliver a much stronger performance in front of their fans.

However, even if they get on the scoresheet, Germany won’t settle for a point, making over 2.5 goals a great bet as Group 3 wraps up.