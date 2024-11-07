Brighton vs Manchester City Predictions: Manchester City to win

Our betting expert shares their predictions for the Brighton vs Manchester City match ahead of their Premier League clash at 6:30 pm on Saturday.

+

Brighton vs Manchester City Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Brighton vs Manchester City

Manchester City to win with odds of @1.75 on Ladbrokes , equating to a 57% chance of the visitors emerging victorious.

, equating to a 57% chance of the visitors emerging victorious. Over 0.5 first-half goals for Manchester City with odds of @1.60 on Ladbrokes , indicating a 62% chance of City scoring before the break.

, indicating a 62% chance of City scoring before the break. Both teams to score and over 2.5 with odds of @1.83 on Ladbrokes, representing a 55% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net and for there to be at least three goals in the match.

Manchester City can record a narrow 2-1 win over Brentford.

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change. Odds were taken on 07/11/2024 from the official bet365 site.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Ladbrokes sports betting

Discover the sports betting sites available in Australia.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Brighton and Manchester City go toe-to-toe at the Amex Arena on Saturday as both teams aim to get back to winning ways.

The Seagulls missed out on Europe last season, but they are back in contention this term. The decision to part ways with Roberto De Zerbi in the summer raised some eyebrows, but Fabian Hurzerler is proving to be an astute appointment.

Brighton have suffered just two defeats in 10 Premier League games under the new manager. They took the lead at Anfield last weekend, but Liverpool managed to secure a 2-1 victory.

Manchester City pipped Arsenal to the title last season. If they want to achieve five consecutive league crowns, they will have to work hard for it once again. The Citizens have been leaking goals since the start of the season, giving Liverpool an early edge in the league race.

Pep Guardiola’s side’s lengthy Premier League unbeaten run came to an end last weekend as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat away against Bournemouth. The defeat means that City have now dropped their last two domestic matches. They need to bounce back quickly to avoid Liverpool pulling away at the top.

Probable Lineups for Brighton vs Manchester City

The probable lineup for Brighton in the "system of play."

Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Julio, Estupinan; Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck

The probable lineup for Manchester City in the "system of play."

Ederson; alker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan, Silva; Foden, Grealish, haaland

Pep’s Team to Collect All Three Points

Pep Guardiola’s side have a fantastic record against Brighton, so the first of our Brighton vs Manchester City predictions is for the visitors to pick up all three points. The Citizens have won 13 of their last 15 matches against the Seagulls, losing just one.

Brighton could only manage a 2-2 draw against Wolves in their last home game. Gary O’Neil’s side sit bottom of the league, and they managed to finish the game with a superior xG to the home side, which doesn’t bode well ahead of the clash with City.

Manchester City have scored the second-most goals in the Premier League so far, with an average of 2.1 per game. They have netted two goals or more in four of their five league games on the road.

Brighton vs Manchester City Bet 1: Manchester City Victory @1.75 with Ladbrokes

City are Fast Starters

In recent seasons, most of the goals scored in the Premier League came after the break. However, we are banking on Manchester City to find the net in the first half when they take on Brighton.

No team has scored more goals before the break than Manchester City this season. They have found the net in the first half of nine of their 10 Premier League games thus far, scoring an average of 1.3 goals per outing.

Brighton have conceded a first-half goal in nine of their last 10 head-to-heads with Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side averaged 1.7 first-half goals during that run.

Brighton vs Manchester City Bet 2: Over 0.5 First half Goals for Manchester City @1.60 with Ladbrokes

Brighton to Have Success Going Forward

Manchester City are usually imperious at both ends of the pitch, but they have been defensively vulnerable lately. They have conceded in eight of their 10 league games so far, with their opponents averaging 1.1 goals per game.

Rodri’s injury is a huge setback for Pep. The Ballon d’Or winner is essential to City’s defensive setup and filling that void has proven challenging. Bournemouth were able to cut through City’s midfield and create six big chances against the Champions last weekend.

Both teams have scored in seven of Brighton’s last eight competitive matches, with an average of 4.13 goals per game over that period.