betr Review 2024

Our betr review for 2024 takes you through all you need to know. Signing up, sports betting, mobile betting, customer service, banking and more.

About betr

betr is a popular Aussie-owned online betting site. With competitive odds, a good app and betting features, many customers have registered with betr.

betr’s increase in popularity has come via its fine sports betting platform, which includes some good features, as well as its merger with BlueBet. All major sports are covered: soccer, horse racing, AFL, NRL, cricket, tennis and more.

Many customers at betr choose to bet on the move. A good app is available for both Android and iOS systems. We’ll tell you all about that in detail, as well as the brand’s customer service, banking options and more.

Criteria Score Sports betting options 90/100 Odds 85/100 Website usability & design 90/100 Mobile App 90/100 Payment Methods 90/100 Security 100/100 Customer Service 85/100 FINAL SCORE 90/100

Sports Betting at betr

The first thing to say is that betr’s odds are generally competitive. You may find something a little different on Betfair, being that it’s a peer-to-peer betting exchange, but here, we see odds that are comparable with some of the major traditional betting firms.

All the markets you’d expect are available; for example, on soccer, you will find:

Match result.

First scorer.

Corners.

Cards.

Outright winner (and more).

Furthermore, there are lots of individual sports and events to bet on. Available right now on the betr site and app are:

American football Aussie rules Baseball Basketball Cricket Darts Football Horse racing Ice hockey Motor sport Rugby league Rugby union Snooker Table tennis Tennis

The horse racing section is a dedicated one, featuring lots of markets and bet types. We found it to be a particularly interesting part of the betr review, and it’s certainly a feather in the brand’s cap. The soccer section also features all the games and odds we’d want to see.

In addition, there are some unique betting features you can use at betr. Good examples of them are:

Same Game Multi Bets

This is a great one for soccer fans. With Same Game Multis you can add various individual betting selections from the same game all into one bet. It does work with other sports too, such as cricket and rugby.

For example, you can pick a team to win the game as well as choosing the number of goals, corners, cards and a goal scorer. All the individual odds are added together to give you one, larger multi bet.

Same Race Multi Bets are also available in the horse racing section. Race winner, lengths, placed horses etc are available to put into one bet.

StatWars

StatWars is designed as a head-to-head competition between customers. Competition is based on stats surrounding games played in the AFL, NFl and NBA.

Box Challenge and Jockey Challenge

This is a unique horse racing feature. The Challenges pay out on the box number or jockey number, whichever gathers the most points for finishing positions. You can use this feature on the app as well as on the desktop site.

Usability and Design

What we found during the betr review is that all platforms are professional. This means the desktop site, mobile site and the free app. Everything you’d expect to find is there, and usually just a click or two away.

Owing to the link-up with BlueBet, the technology may be familiar to many users. In other words, the platforms being used by betr are already tried and tested on the market and that does shine through. We found no major problems with the system.

The colour scheme and usability are fine, and nothing is made unnecessarily difficult. The platform is similar in many ways to other top online bookmakers, such as Neds and Unibet.

Creating Your Account with betr

During our betr review, we found that the initial sign-up was very easy. To get registered, simply follow these steps:

On the website or betr app Australia, hit ‘Join’. Fill in the entire registration form, including your name, address, etc. All details must match your ID. Click to continue and then when prompted, enter a referral code. This grants access to the platform, but not to offers. Verify your ID. You can easily upload a passport, driving licence or other official photo ID. Make your first deposit. We have a list of available options below. Complete your initial registration, and your new account will go live.

To summarise, your initial registration is quick and simple. We do recommend however that you take your time to get to the Bluebet betr site or the app before placing any bets.

Mobile Betting at betr

You can bet with betr using your phone browser, as their mobile site works very well. This is also a free betr app downloadable on all modern iOS and Android devices.

The betr app is highly rated by customers. You can see our dedicated review of the betr app to explore it in more detail. To download it, simply head to the App Store (iOS) or to Google Play (Android) and search for “betr”.

Once you have installed the app, you can register with betr using the same steps we outlined above. The process works the same way as on the desktop site.

The betr app works similarly to the Ladbrokes one. All the services offered online are also on the app. We have also noticed very few crashes, something observed by bet365 app customers during very busy events such as major Champions League nights.

Key Differences

The differences when betting via mobile versus the desktop site are mostly positive. The only slight negative really is the fact that you may find the screen a little small, though the mobile app works on larger devices, including tablets.

The big advantage of mobile betting is being able to access your account on the move. In addition, betting via the Betr app is usually quicker, although a break in your connection can stop that.

Payment Methods

Our betr review (2024) uncovered a strong list of available payment options, and that’s something we always like to see. The choices you have are:

Bank/EFT.

Apple Pay.

Google Pay.

PayID.

PayPal.

Making Deposits with betr

To make a deposit with betr, follow these steps:

Log into your account, then navigate to the Account/Wallet section. Tap on ‘Deposit’. Choose your deposit method and amount. Submit deposit.

Funds show live in your account immediately. There are no fees made by betr for depositing. As well as this, all deposits are handled instantly so there is no waiting around.

You can deposit as little as $1 with Betr, which we thought was a major positive. There are no advertised daily upper limits, though you can speak to customer support about this at any time and we’ve listed the options for getting in touch below.

Withdrawing Funds from betr

When the time comes to withdraw some or all of your funds from betr, you can do so by following these steps:

Navigate to the Account/Wallet section. Tap on ‘Withdraw’. Select your payment method and amount. Submit your withdrawal.

In this case, as always, things take a little longer. Once again, there is no fee for withdrawing made by betr, but your wait time depends on your chosen payment method.

PayPal withdrawals are handled within the day, often within an hour. We should also mention that PayPal will take a percentage for their services, separate from betr, which don’t charge.

Security

betr is licenced by the Northern Territory Racing Commission. They are fully regulated, and their licence is kept up to date. In addition, South Australian betr customers are governed by the South Australian Codes of Practice. We have no worries about security.

There have been no major breaches of security and SSL encryption is used to keep all of your data safe. A Code of Practice and Privacy Policy is available to view on the website.

In addition, two-factor authentication is automatically enabled with betr to make sure that you have additional account security. This is something we were happy to confirm during our betr review. To confirm this:

A unique code is generated, and then sent via text. You can enter this code as the second step of your log-in process.

Two-factor authentication can be bypassed when you’re using the app by setting up biometric login.

Customer Service at betr

Customer service is generally good at betr. They perhaps lack a few contact options, but their friendly customer service agents are still easily contactable. Here’s how you can get help:

Channel Detail Response Time Telephone 1800 002 387 Within minutes Email contact@betr.com.au 1-2 days Post PO Box R1316, Royal Exchange Post Office, 38-40 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Within 2 weeks FAQ Within website (bottom of the main page) N/A Social Media Twitter (X): @betr Within a day

We found no live chat system during the betr review, but hopefully, that’s something that will be introduced in the future as it’s the easiest and quickest way to get in touch. All other channels are open and easy to use.

Responsible Gambling with betr

We always recommend that you bet responsibly. That’s the case no matter who you bet with or which sport you play. We found during our bet review that the brand also helps you in that capacity.

There is an up-to-date responsible gambling policy at betr. You can read this on their website or via the betr app Australia at any time. It was last updated in March 2024.

If you find yourself struggling with your betting activity at any time, there are some free tools you can reach out and use for help. They are:

Free advice by phone on 1800 858 858.

The gambling helpline online: gamblinghelpline.org.au

BetStop, the National Self-Exclusion register at betstop.gov.au

With the National Self-Exclusion Register, you can self-exclude for multiple websites at once, not just with betr. These are some of my own recommendations for safer betting online:

Only bet what you can afford to lose.

Don’t chase your losses – accept you won’t always win and await the next opportunity.

Set deposit and/or bet limits – daily, weekly or monthly.

Stick to what you know – if you have a good knowledge of soccer, stick with your chosen sport.

FAQs

The top questions, all answered by our betr review.

Is betr legit?

Yes. betr is licenced and regulated by the Northern Territory Racing Commission. It was also merged with BlueBet betr, an already reputable Australian online betting entity.

What are the banking options at betr?

For deposits, betr AUS accepts debit payments (Visa/Mastercard), Google Pay, Apple Pay, PayID, Bank/EFT and PayPal.

What sports are available to bet on with betr?

In addition to soccer, there is a large and dedicated horse racing section at Betr. You can also bet on various other sports and events, including AFL, NRL, NBA, NFL, tennis, cricket and more.

Is mobile betting available with betr?

Yes, you can bet via mobile with betr AUS. There is a fine mobile website available, though you can also use the free betr app designed for both iOS and Android customers.