Betr/BlueBet Merger 2024: What You Need To Know

The Betr/BlueBet merger has severe implications for punters across Australia.

In this article, we’ll show you how this affected the two platforms.

Understanding the Betr/BlueBet Merger

As of 2024, BlueBet has merged with Betr. This will have massive implications for the latter as it moves forward. However, previous Betr or BlueBet customers have little to worry about. Everything they had on the platform (including bets) will carry over to the new Betr app.

General Explanation of the BlueBet/Betr Merger

Betr began in October 2022, just a few weeks before the Melbourne Cup. It was the brainchild of Matthew Tripp, who is already famous in Australia’s betting circle. He previously helped a struggling Sportsbet reach a value of $388 million in just six years.

By the time the Melbourne Cup started, Betr had 300,000 punters. For a year and a half, the organization continued taking bets, though it was not without controversy. In April 2024, Betr and BlueBet announced a merger.

In the Betr merger, Betr shareholders gained 265 million BlueBet shares. The firms finalized the sale in July. They ultimately agreed to use BlueBet’s technology alongside Betr’s branding. The result is a single platform (Betr) that mixes features from both firms.

Why Did the Two Companies Merge?

Publicly, the main reason for the Betr/BlueBet fusion was for both organizations to pool their resources together. It was initially uncertain which firm would be the “face” of the merger. Betr ultimately won out because they had many more active customers than BlueBet.

The end goal of the Betr/BlueBet relationship is to consolidate their market share. The latter company carried out significant research before agreeing to the fusion. It found that people were more aware of Betr overall due to its dynamic, youthful branding.

Impact of the Merger on Customers

The Betr/BlueBet partnership aimed to rock the boat as little as possible. However, they now operate under a single name: Betr. This decision is simply due to Betr’s more extensive player base. Beyond this rebranding, there are still some changes.

What Does This Mean for New or Existing Customers?

Following the merger, Betr/BlueBet customers still had access to their accounts. They kept all pending bets, balances, marketing preferences, and responsibility settings. If somebody had accounts with both, their BlueBet balances/bets would transfer to their Betr account.

New customers can simply download the new Betr app and make an account. They may not even notice the company’s recent updates. The BlueBet/Betr merger’s goal was (partly) to boost Betr’s technology use. New customers may find it is more advanced than expected.

However, existing customers are sure to notice significant improvements. These include faster withdrawals, more varied bet types, an advanced search, and deeper tips.

Changes to Platforms and Apps

In August 2024, the BlueBet app automatically updated to the new Betr app. They also shut down the original Betr app and asked its users to move to the new one. Everything now uses Betr’s designs, which are familiar to a massive portion of the resulting player base.

Customers can still access their transaction history for both apps. However, there is one key difference. The new app doesn’t have a 14-day deposit limit feature. It only has 1-day, 7-day, and 30-day options. Betr previously allowed fortnightly limits.

What’s New: Features and Innovations

The new Betr app has several extra features. Many of these have their roots in BlueBet, but some are new to both brands. Here is a closer look at the Bluebet/Betr team’s innovations:

More markets : Betr now has a wider range of markets, including for AU and non-AU soccer games. Players can place same-game multis and other new bet types.

: Betr now has a wider range of markets, including for AU and non-AU soccer games. Players can place same-game multis and other new bet types. Rapid withdrawals : BlueBet’s technology stack lets Betr customers get their money in minutes. This covers bank EFTs and PayPal but is only for specific accounts.

: BlueBet’s technology stack lets Betr customers get their money in minutes. This covers bank EFTs and PayPal but is only for specific accounts. Form details : The new site provides more information about a soccer team’s recent wins or losses. This rundown helps punters make more informed betting decisions.

: The new site provides more information about a soccer team’s recent wins or losses. This rundown helps punters make more informed betting decisions. Deeper tips : Similarly, the site’s recent updates give it more in-depth tips. These tips are available via Racing and Sports, though Betr’s soccer options are limited.

: Similarly, the site’s recent updates give it more in-depth tips. These tips are available via Racing and Sports, though Betr’s soccer options are limited. Faster app : The Betr/BlueBet team now runs their app using the latter’s technology. Pages now load quicker, creating a more modern-feeling experience.

: The Betr/BlueBet team now runs their app using the latter’s technology. Pages now load quicker, creating a more modern-feeling experience. Real-time tracker : Betr now has a real-time bet tracker. The feature helps punters who make live bets over the phone or anyone needing regular updates.

: Betr now has a real-time bet tracker. The feature helps punters who make live bets over the phone or anyone needing regular updates. Advanced search: Finally, Betr/BlueBet’s union has given way to deeper app search features. Punters can now more easily find matches and even individual players.

Industry Implications of the BlueBet/Betr Merger

This consolidation has massive implications, both for Australian betting and the industry as a whole. Looking at the BlueBet/Betr team, they will be expanding their presence in Australian markets. In August 2024, the former ceased all US operations to focus on this.

Here are just a few ways this could affect AU betting firms, including Betr, going forward:

Market shifts : The BlueBet/Betr fusion has a more significant market share than either firm alone. This could soon threaten other major AU bookmakers.

: The BlueBet/Betr fusion has a more significant market share than either firm alone. This could soon threaten other major AU bookmakers. Technology : The new Betr experience emphasizes technology and innovation. This may extend to other betting firms that want to stay competitive.

: The new Betr experience emphasizes technology and innovation. This may extend to other betting firms that want to stay competitive. More scrutiny : It’s possible that regulatory bodies will aim to limit future unions. This might depend on Betr’s performance over the next few years.

: It’s possible that regulatory bodies will aim to limit future unions. This might depend on Betr’s performance over the next few years. Cost savings : This merging also aims to save AU$14 million in cost synergies by the end of 2025. The new Betr can reinvest this in their next growth stage.

: This merging also aims to save AU$14 million in cost synergies by the end of 2025. The new Betr can reinvest this in their next growth stage. More trust: A consolidation like this combines the goodwill of both brands. As a result, Betr might soon attract new customers at a much faster rate.

It could be years before we see the union’s long-term effects. In all likelihood, the new Betr is here to stay. Its market influence might keep growing, leading to deeper soccer features.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does this affect customers with Betr and BlueBet accounts?

If you have a Betr and BlueBet account, the latter will migrate to Betr. This process will combine your bets and balances. Your Betr account settings will take priority.

Will this change a BlueBet customer’s marketing preference?

BlueBet players moving to the new Betr app will retain their marketing preferences. They will only receive emails, notifications, and other communications they previously agreed to. This is important for maintaining a responsible environment.

Does the new Betr app have more responsible betting features?

The BlueBet/Betr platform actually has fewer deposit limit options than it once did. Betr used to have 14-day limits, but it no longer supports this after the app’s updates.

Will BlueBet or Betr acquire other bookmakers?

It’s too early to say. However, the acquisition has helped the new Betr grow. Depending on their capital, they might set their sights on another firm in a few years.

When did BlueBet and Betr finalize their deal?

The two companies finished forming their coalition in July 2024. They then launched the new Betr app on the 28th of August. The previous Betr app stopped working on the same day.