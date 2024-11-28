How To Bet on Sports With betr in Australia

betr is a popular app in Australia for various reasons. This article will set out the betr betting process and the platform’s many sports options.

Overview of betr

betr launched in October 2022, just a few weeks before the Melbourne Cup. The site quickly gained a foothold in Australia’s crowded betting market. By 2024, it had over 100,000 active online betting users.

betr AUS’s initial popularity was partly due to an aggressive marketing campaign. Its suite of markets and features allowed it to retain a large portion of its user base.

In 2024, betr merged with BlueBet. The result was a single service, still called betr, that used the latter’s technology. The BlueBet/betr merger overhauled the betr platform, giving it even more features.

Registering an Account

Only verified users can start online betting with betr. The steps you must follow are similar to those of any other Australian betting site. Here’s how to create a betr profile:

Step 1: Visit the betr Platform

Go to the official betr AUS website. If you’re on mobile, download and run the betr Australia app from the Play/App Store. Check that it’s by BlueBet Pty Ltd.

Step 2: Join betr

In the top right corner of the desktop site, click “Sign Up.” When you load the app for the first time, it should prompt you to register a new account.

Step 3: Add Your Details

betr will instantly ask you to provide your details, including your name, address, date of birth, and more. Everything you give must match your official ID documents.

Step 4: Verify Your Identity

You’ll then have to verify yourself through a passport, driving license, or national photo card. If this doesn’t work on the platform, you must email betr a selfie with your ID.

Step 5: Set Your Limits

Before you start your betr betting experience, make sure you set a deposit limit. This should be in your account settings, with 1-day, 7-day, and 30-day options available.

Making Your First Deposit

betr has the following deposit options:

Debit card (Visa/Mastercard).

PayID.

PayPal.

Apple/Google Pay.

Bank transfer.

BPay.

All of these are instant except for bank and BPay deposits, which can take a few days.

If you use a debit card, however, you must verify it. You can do this via CardFlow on the betr betting platform. You could also send a selfie of yourself holding the card while hiding the middle numbers. Card verification helps the top bookmaker tackle debit fraud.

You can then make your deposit by following these steps:

In the top right, click on your account. Go to your settings. In “Overview,” click “Deposit.” Type in the amount you want to add. Fill in your payment information. Confirm the deposit.

Placing a Bet

After making your deposit, you can bet on many different races and sports. With this in mind, here are the steps for placing your first soccer wager with betr:

Click “Sports (A-Z)” on the betr home page’s left-hand side menu. Scroll down the list and click on “Soccer.” You should see upcoming games in the “Popular” tab. Alternatively, click “All Soccer” to see games by region. Click on the game and look through the markets available. Tap on bets that fit your interests and add your stake. Confirm your betslip.

Once the match is over, you might already have money in your account. Here’s how you can withdraw it:

Go to your account’s settings. In “Overview,” click “Withdraw.” Select your withdrawal method and confirm.

Depending on your bank, you might get it within a few hours.

Soccer Betting

betr betting mainly focuses on racing. However, the platform also has an extensive range of soccer games, including Men's and Women’s A-Leagues.

betr’s non-AU options also cover more than just major international tournaments. Alongside UEFA’s Champions/Europa leagues, betr has odds for national soccer in Spain, Italy, Japan, Denmark, and more.

Here are four soccer-specific bet types available on betr:

Both Teams to Score (BTTS)

This simple yes-or-no bet asks if both teams will score during a soccer match. If you say yes, any score of at least 1-1 will lead to a payout.

Correct Score

For this bet, you must select the match’s final result from a long list of options. Correct score bets only work out if your prediction is true once the game ends.

Line/Handicap Bet

Line betting relies on a team winning or losing by a certain number of goals. For example, for a “-1” bet, that team must win the game by at least two goals.

First Goal Time

A first-goal-time bet asks punters when they think somebody will score the game’s first goal. betr splits this into 10 and 30-minute chunks, with odds rising for later in the match.

Other Sports Betting Options

betr is far from a soccer-only platform despite its wide range of markets. Here is a quick look at some of the other sports it covers:

Horse Racing.

Greyhound Racing.

Cricket.

Aussie Rules Football.

Basketball.

Rugby.

Snooker.

Baseball.

Tennis.

Surfing.

The betr betting platform also has limited wagers for politics and the Academy Awards.

Betting on these sports follows the same main steps as betting on soccer. However, not all of these options are as comprehensive as soccer. Baseball, for example, only covers American and Australian games. There are also only a few markets per game; soccer has over 100.

Several of the platform’s sports include same game multis, which combine several bets into one wager. SGMs are available for soccer, baseball, basketball, football, and rugby.

Mobile Betting Experience

The betr app provides roughly the same experience as the desktop site. It now loads much faster than it used to due to its recent merger with BlueBet. betr’s mobile app is simple enough for both existing PC users and new customers to navigate.

The app has all the major features and options of the website, and the betting markets are the same on both. They also both include rapid withdrawals, advanced searching with filters, and built-in tips.

As a top bookmaker, betr provides an intuitive experience on each platform. Users on the go might prefer the app, especially over the mobile website. However, no version of the app or site has livestreaming, making it hard to check in-progress bets.

Responsible Betting with betr

Some players quickly lose control of their betting. They may chase losses, go beyond their limits, or even fail to meet other financial commitments. Betting platforms need specific safety features to help players recognize and deal with problems.

betr has a range of responsible gambling options to keep players safe. For example, punters can set up a 1-day, 7-day, or 30-day deposit limit. For added security, changes to make limits less restrictive only take effect after a week. Tighter restrictions take effect instantly.

Players can access deeper responsible betting features in their account settings. Here, there is a special “Responsible Gambling” tab. The tools within allow you to lock yourself out of the account for a set time. You will be able to withdraw money but not place bets.

Self-exclusion is also an option in more extreme situations. This closes your betr account for good and prevents you from opening a new one. You could also add yourself to the BetStop register. This bans you from all licensed Australian betting platforms and services.

Conclusion

The betr betting platform is simple enough to use. Placing a wager follows roughly the same process as other gambling sites. In addition, the app comes with every feature that betr’s PC users expect.

Whatever platform you use, make sure you bet responsibly. Always monitor your limits and take breaks when necessary.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are the answers to some common questions about betr:

How do I access betr’s responsible gambling features?

These are all in your account’s settings. From here, you can set deposit limits, take breaks, or even shut down your account altogether.

Is placing a betr mobile bet the same as placing one on a PC?

The same steps apply to all platforms. Select “Soccer” from the app’s list of sports, then find a game. Click on any suitable bets to fill in your betslip.

Does betr have soccer livestreaming?

No version of the betr betting platform lets users stream live soccer. Many other betting apps stream at least some matches, making this a major omission.

Which devices can run the betr app?

Any modern iOS or Android smartphone should have no problems launching the betr app in Australia. The requirements for either operating system are relatively low.