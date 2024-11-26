betr App 2024: How To Install and Place a Bet

The betr app is easy to install on any iOS or Android device.

In this article, we’ll show you how to download and use betr’s online betting app.

Overview of the betr Mobile App

betr’s app takes everything that works about the desktop version and optimises it for mobile platforms. In fact, the betr betting app has recently had an upgrade. Here’s a quick rundown of its general performance:

App Details Rating Download process 5/5 System requirements 5/5 Available options & features 4/5 Usability, design & security 4/5 Overall score 4.5/5

betr’s Recent Rebranding

As mentioned above, the betr app has undergone a massive overhaul. This is because of its July 2024 merger with BlueBet. The two platforms folded into one, with the new app keeping the betr name and branding.

betr relaunched its app in August 2024, letting previous BlueBet and betr users migrate their details. The new app integrates several innovations from BlueBet’s technology stack. It now runs faster, for example, and includes more bet types.

Even pre-existing customers might need to familiarise themselves with the new betr app. However, the app is still easy to use for new and previous betters alike.

How To Download the betr App: Step-By-Step Guide

Anyone 18 or over can download the betr app in Australia. Installing it takes just a minute or two, as does making an account. Whether you have an iOS or Android device, the steps you take are nearly the same. Here’s how the betr app download process works:

How To Install betr on Android

Follow the steps below to install the app on Android.

Open the Play Store app and press “Search” at the bottom. Tap the search bar at the top and type “betr.” Press the magnifying glass button to start your search. Click on betr, which should be by BlueBet Pty Ltd. Tap “Install” and wait for the download to finish. Press “Open” once it’s ready to launch the app.

How To Install betr on iOS

Follow the steps below to install the app on iOS.

Open the App Store on your iOS device. Click the search bar at the top of the screen. Type “betr,” then begin the search. Tap the top result, which is an app by BlueBet Pty Ltd. Click “Get” and confirm the installation. Wait for the app to finish downloading. Tap “Open” to launch betr’s online betting app.

This mobile app is free to download on any device. You can also install it via your desktop. If you have an Android phone, visit the Play Store on your computer. Find the betr app and tap “Install.” Choose your phone from the device list, and it will download the app.

System Requirements and Compatibility

The betr app should work on your phone without any problems. Its iOS version requires iOS 12, which is available for the iPhone 5s and all subsequent models. Any iPhone from after 2013 will run betr.

However, your device’s storage space might be an issue. betr requires 102 MB on iOS. This is notably more than most betting apps. The platform’s recent major updates are likely a factor. If your device is short on space, you may be unable to use the betr betting app.

Android devices need Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or above. This is old enough that Google’s Play Store doesn’t actually support it anymore. If your phone can run modern apps, it should have no trouble with betr.

betr’s Android app only requires 55 MB of space, even after the BlueBet upgrade. This is because iOS apps use fully native compilation. You might find it easier to free up an Android device for the app.

Available Features, Services, and Options

betr’s desktop site and mobile app have both changed massively after merging with BlueBet. However, they still follow the same branding rules and provide the same general experience. Existing customers might see it as just a regular update.

betr now uses BlueBet’s technology to provide a broader range of features. Here’s a quick look at what the app includes:

More markets : The betr app now comes with a bigger range of betting options. This includes same game multis on upcoming soccer matches.

: The betr app now comes with a bigger range of betting options. This includes same game multis on upcoming soccer matches. Soccer games : betr mainly focuses on racing. However, the app also has A-League soccer and international leagues, such as the English Premier League.

: betr mainly focuses on racing. However, the app also has A-League soccer and international leagues, such as the English Premier League. Rapid withdrawals : After the overhaul, betr lets users withdraw their balance a lot more quickly. betr’s team processes these several times a day.

: After the overhaul, betr lets users withdraw their balance a lot more quickly. betr’s team processes these several times a day. Form and tips : betr’s app has deeper details on teams and individual players. Users can then make more informed decisions before placing a wager.

: betr’s app has deeper details on teams and individual players. Users can then make more informed decisions before placing a wager. In-play betting: You can place live wagers over the phone by contacting betr’s team. In Australia, this is the only way to set up in-play bets.

All these features are also available on the desktop version. However, in-play bets still need a phone call. betr also doesn’t support live soccer streaming. This omission may stop it from surpassing other major online betting services.

Signing up to the betr App

After you install betr’s online betting app, the next step is setting up an account. In fact, your app will prompt you to sign in or register once you load it. Here’s how to make an account on the betr AUS app:

Add Your Details

Give your full name, date of birth, phone number, email, and address. The app will use some of these to help confirm your identity. Make sure everything you put in lines up with your official documents.

Verify Your Identity

betr AUS requires you to verify your identity before making any bets. You could use a driving licence, passport, or identity card. The betr app lets you scan your documents. If this doesn’t work, take a selfie with the document and email it to verification@betr.com.au.

Set Your Limits

Once betr confirms your identity, you can set your deposit limits immediately. There are 1-day, 7-day, and 30-day options. To set a limit, open the user menu in the top right corner of the app. Click “Set Limits” and choose the one that works best for you.

Make a Deposit

In your account settings, click “Deposit.” You’ll first need to verify your payment method with CardFlow. You can do this entirely in the betr betting app. After completing verification, add a deposit; the minimum is AU$5.

How To Place a Bet Within the App

Once your account is ready, you can place a soccer bet. The experience here is roughly the same for desktop and mobile users. Previous site users will find it easy to navigate. If you’re new to the betr AUS app, here’s how to make a wager:

Click the “Sports” button on the menu at the bottom of the app. Scroll through the different sports available and press “Soccer”. Look at upcoming matches. Click the one you want to bet on. Check the betting markets and options available for the game. Click the bet (or bets) you wish to place, then add your stake. Once you’re ready, press “Place Bets” to confirm your bet slip.

The steps above are the same on any iOS or Android device. The soccer options available include more than just head-to-head wagers. betr’s mobile app also has same game multis. SGMs mix multiple bets from one match into a single wager. The app also includes line bets, which require specific point totals.

You cannot place live/in-play bets via the betr app. These are only possible when you phone the betr team directly. However, you can still track live wagers in your app’s dashboard.

Reasons To Choose the betr Betting App

The betr mobile app replicates the desktop site’s features quite closely. Every feature that a previous betr customer expects to see is present and accounted for. New and existing users alike opt for betr’s app over other options. Here are some of the reasons why:

Recent overhaul : betr was already a very popular app before its rebrand. It now has a broader range of features, many of which go beyond a betting app’s must-haves.

: betr was already a very popular app before its rebrand. It now has a broader range of features, many of which go beyond a betting app’s must-haves. Simple UI : Despite the recent upgrades, betr still has a simple design that users can follow with ease. This is also how the online betting app loads its pages so quickly.

: Despite the recent upgrades, betr still has a simple design that users can follow with ease. This is also how the online betting app loads its pages so quickly. Good local options : The betr app has many soccer markets for A-League games of all kinds. Unlike many AU betting apps, betr covers the A-League Women’s games.

: The betr app has many soccer markets for A-League games of all kinds. Unlike many AU betting apps, betr covers the A-League Women’s games. Varied global options : betr also includes wagers for a good range of global soccer leagues. National tournaments in Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, and more are here.

: betr also includes wagers for a good range of global soccer leagues. National tournaments in Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, and more are here. Competitive odds : Many users pick betr because it has full control of the odds they provide. More bet types are available, giving punters more choices for every game.

: Many users pick betr because it has full control of the odds they provide. More bet types are available, giving punters more choices for every game. 24/7 support : betr has customer support via live chat, email, and phone. Players can contact betr at any time if they have any questions or even need help stopping.

: betr has customer support via live chat, email, and phone. Players can contact betr at any time if they have any questions or even need help stopping. Bet tracker : The app has a real-time bet tracker for any ongoing wager. betr punters could even use this to manage live/in-play bets that they place over the phone.

: The app has a real-time bet tracker for any ongoing wager. betr punters could even use this to manage live/in-play bets that they place over the phone. Many payment methods: betr’s payment methods include more than just the major debit card brands. It also supports PayID, Apple Pay, Google Pay, BPAY, and EFT.

The App’s Responsible Gambling Features

betr notably has fewer responsible gambling options than before its rebrand. It no longer has a 14-day deposit limit. Only 1-day, 7-day, and 30-day limits are available. These choices may only work for some punters.

Players may change their deposit limits to reflect their circumstances. If they lower their limit, this takes effect immediately. However, raising their limit will require a seven-day cooling-off period in case you change your mind.

Beyond deposit limits, betr app users can access a self-assessment tool through Gambling Help Online. The tool is a questionnaire that helps players determine whether to take a break from the platform.

betr also allows punters to take a short or long break from their accounts. This locks them out of their profiles for a set period of time. Deactivating the account entirely is also an option. In extreme situations, users can self-exclude, which closes their accounts for good.

Self-exclusion even bans punters from setting up a new account at betr or on other gambling apps. Users can also opt out of betr’s future marketing materials.

The Author’s Opinion About the Application

betr only began in October 2022 and is already a significant player in the betting industry. Its app is a strong representation of the site’s design and features to a mobile format. It also runs well, despite a massive string of updates. If anything, the app is now smoother than before.

However, betr currently lacks live soccer streams, a significant point against the app. Most AU betting apps broadcast many (if not all) of the soccer games for which they have odds. If you’re on the go and want to check on a game, you’ll need another option.

In terms of the actual bets, betr has quite a variety of soccer options. These go deeper than the major international tournaments. Despite betr’s Aussie focus, it covers national leagues across several continents. Only some of these have same game multi bets, however.

The app’s responsible gambling features are undoubtedly comprehensive. The lack of a 14-day deposit limit is a disappointment, though. betr previously had this, and it’s currently unclear why it stopped being an option after the BlueBet merger.

Overall, I’d recommend betr’s mobile app. It definitely has flaws, but it performs well and has strong soccer coverage. Though it’s a racing app first and foremost, betr never leaves sports behind.

Conclusion

The betr app is easy to use for returning and new punters alike. The process from installing the app to placing a wager takes minutes. betr’s recent upgrade has made the app more straightforward and faster while giving it more features.

However, you must still monitor its responsible gambling features. Always take a break when playing is no longer fun.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you watch soccer live on the betr app?

No, this isn’t available on betr’s app or site. Even games with odds on betr’s platform are not available for streaming. betr only streams races, not sports.

How does betr verify a user’s identity?

betr cross-references your ID’s details with the ones you provided. It uses special third-party databases to verify the information. If the app’s verification process doesn’t work, you have to email a photo of your ID to betr.

Why does betr also verify a user’s payment method?

betr checks your payment method to make sure you’re not committing fraud. You cannot add a deposit to your account until you finish verification. You might also have to provide a bank statement before withdrawing funds.

I used betr’s app before the rebrand. Does my account still work?

Yes, your account should still be fine. Logging in as usual on the new app will load up your existing betr profile. If you also had a BlueBet account, this will merge with your betr one.

How do I download the betr mobile app?

If you’re in Australia and 18+, just go to your App/Play Store. It should be the top result when you type “betr.” To be safe, make sure the one you install is by BlueBet.

Does betr have 24/7 support?

betr players can contact the bookmaker’s support team at any time. They’re available to call, email, or chat to at a moment’s notice. Players with questions or concerns should have no problems finding someone to help.