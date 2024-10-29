bet365 Review 2024

Our bet365 review shows you that this is the top betting brand in Australia. bet365 offers thousands of markets on dozens of sports every day.

About bet365

bet365 was founded back in 2000 by Denis Coates. Popular around the world for some time, the brand is licenced in Australia by the Northern Territory Racing Commission.

As with many brands, especially those beginning life in England, certain sports have been a main focus. For example, horse racing and bet365 soccer odds are comprehensive and more competitive than most rivals on the market.

In our latest bet365 review, we’ve looked at what the brand gives us, and we’ve offered a score for each feature.

Criteria Score Sports betting offer/ Variety of sports 95/100 Odds 95/100 Mobile App 80/100 Website usability & design 90/100 Security 100/100 Customer Service 90/100 Payment methods 95/100 FINAL SCORE 92/100

bet365’s Betting Options

While the odds are always subject to change, they are pretty competitive here. In our opinion, it’s a struggle to find a better range of betting markets and fairer odds. Just a few of the sports you can place bets on include:

Horse racing.

Greyhounds.

Aussie rules.

Rugby.

Soccer.

Tennis.

Bet Types Offered

*Screenshot taken on 10/09/2024

Our bet365 review found that this betting site offered plenty of what we looked for. Among others, you can place:

Single bets.

Multi bets.

System bets.

In addition to this, you can bet on points totals, half-time, props, scoring markets, future races/events, etc. Exotic bets are also available on numerous sports.

In our opinion, every major event is covered so you shouldn’t struggle to find your favourite. bet365 soccer is particularly popular, especially in the Premier League and the Champions League. Other major betting markets include AFL, NRL, the Ashes, the Melbourne Cup and many more.

Available Features

As we expected, given the size of this brand, we found plenty of features during our bet365 review. We did bear in mind that the features you want may depend on what sort of sports and events you bet on, but these are just some of the better ones we uncovered:

Live Betting

Once you log in, you can simply access the market you want or go straight to the ‘in-play’ section. Live bets are only available via phone service.

In this section, you can find the match in-play system, allowing you to see how the action unfolds with in-play stats and data. The delay is only slight versus reality, and the odds are constantly updated. Sometimes, you can even watch the action unfold, and we’ve gone into more detail on that below.

Live Streaming

*Odds are subject to change. Screenshot taken on 10/09/2024

At bet365, you may be able to watch live sports* via your desktop, mobile phone or tablet. Available live sports include bet365 soccer, basketball, tennis and more. Horse racing streaming comes with commentary and is popular among many punters around the world, not just in Australia.

Streaming quality is generally very good in our opinion. Just make sure that your phone or tablet doesn’t block such links and that you have a good internet connection when you want to watch.

*Watch Live Sport

You can watch live sport on your mobile, tablet or desktop including Soccer, Tennis and Basketball. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Under Australian law, we are required to inform you that Live Streaming on bet365 is exempt from Parts 3 and 4 of the Broadcasting Services (Online Content Service Provider Rules) 2018.

How to Sign up with bet365

Before you can access any of the betting markets featured in our bet365 review, you’ll need to register. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Using our link, tap to start your registration or hit ‘join’ on the bet365 betting site. Fill in the entire registration form. You will need to enter your full name, DOB, contact info, etc. Create your login details and set any deposit limits you wish to use. When prompted, enter a referral code during registration. However, this will grant access to any offers. Tap ‘join bet365’ to complete your basic registration. Log in, then head to ‘bank’ to make your first deposit. Browse the bet365 betting markets and pick the event of your choice. Tap on the odds of the bets you want to place, enter your stake and hit ‘place bet’.

Though you can enter it during registration, the code does not give you access to offers in any way. In other words, inducements aren’t allowed, but you will get access to a huge betting site featuring thousands of markets.

Mobile Betting

*Screenshot taken on 10/09/2024

The first thing we should mention is that during our bet365 review, we found a very good mobile betting site. You can simply access this via your mobile browser.

There is a downloadable mobile app in Australia. That’s always subject to change, but as of now users can get the app.

bet365 App

You can download the app for free via the usual methods. It’s quick and easy to download too.

In our opinion, it’s better to use the mobile site via a browser, as the app has had crashing issues before. The app going down has been a particular problem during major events, such as Champions League football nights etc.

Other than that, however, everything is available on the app. Our bet365 review did find all bets available, including the large bet365 soccer offering and horse racing. You can also access all banking, customer service and more. In other words, everything you can get on the main bet365 betting site you can use via the app, too.

Available Payment Methods at bet365

A feature of the bet365 review is that we found plenty of available payment methods. All deposits and withdrawals are free. It pays to check your own provider however, as your e-wallet for example may make a monthly charge.

Depositing at bet365

Whenever you want to make a deposit, head to your account, then ‘bank’, then ‘deposit’. Payments in are usually instant.

There is a wide range of banking methods available, including Visa, Mastercard, etc. Punters tend to use their debit cards for depositing, which remains the most popular payment method.

Withdrawals from bet365

If you wish to withdraw funds, head to your account again, then ‘bank’ and ‘withdrawal’. Your withdrawal time depends on the banking method, with the same ones generally available as the deposit options. The typical debit card withdrawal is available in 2-5 days.

bet365 Customer Support

We found a wide range of customer support options during our bet365 review. All support options are available, regardless of whether you use desktop, the mobile app or a mobile browser. Some of the ways bet365 can help you are:

Email

Social media

Via your logged in account, you can send bet365 a message any time. Replies typically come within a day and are usually well thought out and informative.

The bet365 site has plenty of FAQs and articles, which can help answer the more basic questions. As well as this, you can message the team via social media but our favoured method of getting in touch is to access the live chat system.

Here, you can open a chat session and have your queries answered in real-time and in writing. Furthermore, your session doesn’t close until you are happy so this is the best way to get an immediate resolution to an issue if you really need one.

In conclusion, our bet365 review found the customer service very good at bet365, with the options for getting in touch suiting the needs of most people in our opinion.

Usability, Design and Security

Those who have used bet365 in the past will be very familiar with the branding. The app and main betting site have maintained the familiar dark greys and green colour scheme for some time. It looks slick and professional rather than quirky.

Everything is where it should be and is always a click away via the menu. Each market is easy to find, and the platform works quickly.

As we mentioned before, mobile betting is great, but it’s probably better to use the browser rather than the mobile app. In addition, your most visited sports will begin to show after you’ve used bet365 betting for a while. You can, however, choose to ‘favourite’ certain sports such as bet365 soccer or even individual events.

Security at bet365 is top-notch. SSL encryption is used to keep your data safe. There have been no major breaches either. Depending on how you choose to use it, you can access your bet365 betting account via a PIN, biometric login or traditional username and password.

bet365: How Do They Compare to Australia’s Top Bookies?

We know bet365 is a strong betting site, but we also wanted to see how it compares to a couple of Australia’s other top brands.

bet365 Compared to Neds

While the odds offered by bet365 Australia remain independent, those given by Neds will always be the same as Ladbrokes (see below). This is because much as is the case with Betfair and Paddy Power, Neds and Ladbrokes are owned by the same company.

In addition, bet365 can offer a bigger betting range and even some live streaming* options. These aren’t available with Neds. Our bet365 review found a more comprehensive service than Neds could offer just now.

bet365 Compared to Ladbrokes

While Neds has more of an Aussie feel, Ladbrokes would be a rival of bet365 on the global scene. Both brands are huge, both offer a massive range of bets, and both began their lives in England.

Additionally, both bet365 and Ladbrokes have conquered various global markets, including Australia. Another similarity is that each offers lots of in-play betting over the phone.

Ladbrokes and the bet365 betting platform do offer similar things, broadly speaking. That being said, we did find that the odds on bet365 soccer and horse racing markets often outshone those given at Ladbrokesand, owing to ownership, Neds too.

bet365: Our Conclusion

Given this brand’s reputation, it wasn’t a surprise to see a very positive bet365 review. Their betting site offers a really strong horse racing section and a wide range of other sports to bet on.

In other words, you won’t struggle to find your bets of choice. The odds are more than fair, and there are lots of markets.

bet365 betting is available on the move via the excellent mobile site, though the app does have its issues.

Pros Cons Live streaming* on horse racing The app crashes on occasions Big range of betting markets, including in-play (over the phone) Competitive odds in comparison with others

FAQ

Our bet365 review aims to answer your top questions.

Can bet365 be trusted?

Yes, bet365 is a trusted brand. They are fully licenced to operate in Australia.

Is the be365 app legit?

Yes. Many punters in Australia use the bet365 app. All bet365 soccer, sports bets, customer support and banking options are available on the app.

How do I withdraw from bet365?

When you’re logged into your bet365 account, head to ‘bank’ under your account info. From there, click ‘withdraw’, select the amount and confirm.

Does bet365 offer live streaming?

There is live streaming* of horse racing and other sports at bet365 Australia.

