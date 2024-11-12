bet365 Betting App 2024: How to Download and Use

bet365’s popularity in Australia is partly due to its intuitive mobile version. Learn how to install and use the bet365 betting app.

bet365’s official app is easy to download and set up on any modern device. Read on to learn how to install and use the bet365 betting app in Australia.

Overview of the bet365 Mobile App

The bet365 betting app brings all the site’s features to a mobile format. This makes it a lot easier to use on the go, especially for soccer. Here’s a quick look at how it stacks up:

App details Rating Download process 5/5 System requirements 5/5 Available options & features 5/5 Usability, design & security 4/5 Overall score 4.75/5

How to Download the bet365 App: Step-by-Step Guide

Downloading and signing up for bet365 takes just a matter of minutes.

These processes look quite similar from one device to another. But you should still be aware of the key differences. Here’s how to download the bet365 betting app on Android and iOS.

How to Install bet365 on Android

Here’s how to download the app on Android devices:

Open the Play Store app via your phone’s home page. Tap the Search button, which should be at the bottom. Click on the search bar at the top and type in “bet365”. Hit Enter and click the “bet365 — Sports Betting” app. Make sure this app is by Hillside Technology Limited. After verifying this is the real app, tap the Install button. Wait for the download; this should take under a minute. Once it’s ready and installed, press “Open” to launch it.

How to Install bet365 on iOS

If you have an iOS device, follow the instructions below:

Open the App Store on your iPhone/iPad’s home page. Press the search bar at the top and type in “bet365”. The top result should say “bet365 — Sports Betting”. Check the developer is Hillside Technology Limited. Tap “Get” to start downloading the app to your device. You may have to confirm the installation via Touch ID. In under a minute, the app should be ready to launch. Simply tap on “Open” to begin using the bet365 app.

This, however, is just to download and launch the app. You must also learn how to sign up and place your first bet.

System Requirements and Compatibility

Most iPhones, iPads, and Android devices can run the bet365 betting app. In terms of the app’s operating system, any device from 2015 onwards should be more than capable of running the bet365 mobile app.

Any iPhone or iPad that runs on iOS 12+ can download and run bet365. However, Apple released this in 2018. This means a smaller relative range of devices can run the mobile app.

To watch live games* through the app, you’ll also need a device which can handle HD video. Any phone or tablet that can run the bet365 betting app should be powerful enough.

*Watch Live Sport

You can watch live sport on your mobile, tablet or desktop including Soccer, Tennis and Basketball. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Under Australian law, we are required to inform you that Live Streaming on bet365 is exempt from Parts 3 and 4 of the Broadcasting Services (Online Content Service Provider Rules) 2018.

Available Features, Services, and Options

The bet365 app comes with all the desktop site’s usual features. Players can make and manage single bets, same-game multis, and even in-play (live) bets. However, you can only make in-play bets over the phone. As with the website, the bet365 betting app also streams most Aussie soccer games.*

Like any reputable online betting service, bet365’s app includes a number of responsible betting features. From the very start, players can set deposit limits and even check their own budget via the app. Time-outs and self-exclusion features also let the player lock themselves out from their account.

The bet365 betting app has an impressive range of markets — including both popular and niche sports. This means even smaller Australian soccer leagues have strong representation. Players can also deposit and withdraw money via a wide range of payment options on both platforms.

Some people report that the app’s interface is relatively basic. But this same simplicity helps any player easily navigate from one section to the next. This also keeps the app’s requirements, file size, and load times as low as possible, even on older devices.

Signing up to the bet365 App

Once you launch bet365 for the first time, the app will prompt you to make an account. While it’s quite a straightforward process, there are some extra details worth bearing in mind. Here’s what you need to know about setting up your bet365 betting app.

Adding Your Account Details

When making an account, bet365 asks for your name, date of birth, and more. You must also come up with a username and password; you’ll use these to log in. You can pick any username that’s available, but your details should stay accurate to help the app’s verification process.

Using Your Referral Code

Below the space for your username and password, you’ll see a field to add a referral code. You can type 365GOAL in this space, tick the boxes at the bottom, and click “Join bet365.” (bet365 does not offer codes in Australia and the 365GOAL referral code does not grant access to offers.)

Verifying Your Identity

The bet365 app and site both ask new users to verify their identities. This involves taking photos of two official documents, such as your driving license and passport, for example. The team will review these and approve you within 48 hours. However, there are reports that this sometimes takes longer.

Setting Your Limits

When setting up your account, it’s important to establish clear limits. This means you will only be able to add a certain amount of money per week. These limits stop you from spending more than you can afford. When online betting, always figure out your budget and stick to it.

How to Place a Bet within the App?

Once you make your account, you can begin placing bets. The bet365 betting app uses roughly the same layout as its desktop version. This means making a bet involves many of the same (or similar) steps. Here’s how to place a single soccer bet with bet365’s mobile app:

To add money, click the Deposit button in the top right. Type the amount and connect your payment methods. Tap Sports, which is visible at the bottom left of the app’s feed. Scroll through the various options and click on Soccer. This will show you a full list of any upcoming matches. Find the specific match you want to bet on and click it. Select the bet you want to make and add your stake. Next to the stake, tap “Place Bet” to confirm everything. Click “My Bets” at the bottom to manage your wagers. If you’re successful, use this section’s Cash Out feature.

These steps are identical on iOS and Android. If you want to place a live bet, this isn’t an option on the bet365 app Australia version. You’ll have to call in to place these wagers.

Reasons to Choose the bet365 Betting App

The bet365 app’s mobile options fully translate the brand’s desktop features. This means every mobile user, on Android and iOS alike, has access to the website’s full capabilities. Here are the main reasons to choose bet365’s app for online betting:

Good coverage : While bet365 is a global app, it has full Australian market coverage. In addition to the A-League and Australia Cup, their odds also include smaller leagues.

: While bet365 is a global app, it has full Australian market coverage. In addition to the A-League and Australia Cup, their odds also include smaller leagues. Simple interface : This app is easy to navigate for players familiar with bet365’s desktop site, as well as new users. The pages also load very quickly on any modern device.

: This app is easy to navigate for players familiar with bet365’s desktop site, as well as new users. The pages also load very quickly on any modern device. In-play bets : The bet365 betting app lets players bet live on a wide range of soccer games across the country, though you must phone in for this.

: The bet365 betting app lets players bet live on a wide range of soccer games across the country, though you must phone in for this. Search and filters : Players can easily search for specific games or teams. Simply press the dedicated Search function at the bottom of the screen, next to the Sports button.

: Players can easily search for specific games or teams. Simply press the dedicated Search function at the bottom of the screen, next to the Sports button. Responsible betting : bet365 has a number of features to help players who need to take a break. This includes time-outs, self-exclusions, the option to lower deposit limits, etc.

: bet365 has a number of features to help players who need to take a break. This includes time-outs, self-exclusions, the option to lower deposit limits, etc. Consistent odds : Though the odds differ from one game to another, players often report very competitive odds through bet365.

: Though the odds differ from one game to another, players often report very competitive odds through bet365. Many bet types : bet365 doesn’t have its own bet formats. But it includes many of the usual wagers. This includes singles, multis, match results, over/unders, and more.

: bet365 doesn’t have its own bet formats. But it includes many of the usual wagers. This includes singles, multis, match results, over/unders, and more. Customer support: The bet365 mobile app has 24/7 live chat and the option to contact phone support, among other support options. Many of the biggest bookmakers still only have limited support hours.

The Author’s Opinion about the Application

The bet365 app Australia version keeps everything that works on the website. While in-play (over the phone) bets are more complex than they used to be, this isn’t the app’s fault. The simple interface might seem basic to some, but this helps it run better on so many devices.

Speaking of how the app runs, each livestream* loads quickly and with barely any delay to worry about. This is absolutely essential for in-play bets. Even a few seconds of lag could stop players from making the most informed choices at the moment.

However, there are still certain caveats to keep in mind. For example, the platform currently only accepts certain eWallets, though this is subject to change. bet365’s live bets also have relatively low payouts. This, combined with needing to phone in to place these wagers, may drive players away from this format entirely.

In addition, the bet365 app’s level of encryption is only 256-bit. This is admittedly average for an online betting platform, though Ladbrokes has 2048-bit security. bet365 definitely has enough to keep its players’ data safe. However, it may still have some vulnerabilities that its competitors don’t.

Overall, I would recommend the bet365 app. I especially like the attention it pays to soccer and sports as a whole.

Conclusion

The bet365 betting app is relatively easy to use, even for new players. But you should still familiarise yourself with the download, signup, and betting processes. You should also look into the app’s many responsible betting features. You never know when you might need them. Remember to take a break if you struggle to stick within your usual limits.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the requirements for watching soccer live on bet365?

Not everyone can watch live matches via bet365. You’ll need either a non-zero account balance or an active wager. The app’s In-Play section will flag up any games that have an active stream.*

How to verify a bet365 account?

If you need to verify your account, the app will usually prompt you. You won’t be able to place a bet until you provide photos of two forms of ID. These could include a passport, driving license, or bill.

What responsible gambling features does bet365 have?

The bet365 mobile app includes a budget calculator, which players can use to figure out suitable deposit limits. On top of this, they can use time-outs or self-exclusions to disable their account.

How do I download the bet365 app?



Go to the Play Store or App Store, depending on if you use Android or iOS. Click the search bar and type “bet365”. The top result should be by Hillside Technology Limited. If it is, download the app and launch it.