Man City to Break United’s Champions League Record in Style

Manchester City set a new club record of 31 Premier League matches unbeaten when they saw off Wolves at the weekend. It’s a fine run of form.

But Pep Guardiola’s men have managed to transfer it to Europe too. City have gone 25 games unbeaten in 90 minutes in the Champions League. A run that started in September 2022.

City’s current unbeaten run in this competition is on par with Manchester United’s record best, meaning that Pep’s team can eclipse their rivals by avoiding defeat when they take to the field at the Etihad on Wednesday night. The Red Devils' unbeaten run in the Champions League saw them lift the trophy in 2008 and reach the final in 2009, where they were beaten by a Barcelona side managed by none other than Pep Guardiola.

Market Odds Manchester City vs Sparta Prague - Manchester City -3 Handicap 11/4 Manchester City to Win the Champions League 13/8

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change. Odds were taken on 21/10/2024 from the official bet365 site.

Pep Guardiola’s Side Look Unstoppable

Manchester City are the benchmark in European football under Pep Guardiola. They often come into the Champions League as the favourites to win the tournament and this season is no different. The Citizens are marginally ahead of holders Real Madrid in the betting. Carlo Ancelotti’s side eliminated City at the quarter-final stage via a penalty shootout last season. Madrid drew both matches with City before the decisive spot-kicks so the unbeaten record remains intact.

During that 25-match unbeaten run, Guardiola’s side have scored an average of 2.56 goals per game and conceded just 0.72, helping them to win the trophy by beating Inter Milan in the final back in 2023. On their way to that 22/23 triumph, City recorded an emphatic 4-0 win over Real Madrid and an equally impressive 3-0 victory against Bayern Munich.

City are also unbeaten in 12 matches across all competitions at the start of this season. A late winner from John Stones at the weekend meant they are just one point off the top in the Premier League. Manchester City have also won the Community Shield and progressed in the League Cup.

City’s Incredible Run at the Etihad

Manchester City are massive favourites for their clash with Sparta Prague on Wednesday night so it’s difficult to see anything other than a resounding victory for the home side. They recorded a 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava in their last Champions League outing, finishing the game with an xG of 3.72 and creating eight big chances.

Lyon were the last team to beat Manchester City at the Etihad in this competition, way back in September 2018. Since then, Pep Guardiola’s have dished out more than their fair share of hammerings in front of their home fans. They have scored just under three goals per game in their Champions League home matches. This increases to 3.11 goals in their group/league matches at the Etihad.

City have got the job done when they’re heavy favourites, as they are against Sparta Prague in midweek. In their last five matches where they have faced an opponent priced at odds of 23.00 or greater in the 1x2 market, the champions of England have scored an average of 3.8 goals. Sparta Prague were beaten 6-1 when they played on English soil earlier this year and it looks set to be another torrid evening for the Czech side.

City’s imperious record at home also makes them the leading contenders to win the Champions League. Real Madrid rode their luck as they eliminated the Citizens last term. Pep’s team had 25 more attempts than Los Blancos and enjoyed 67% of the ball before the whistle blew for extra time. Good luck, Sparta Prague. You’ll need it.