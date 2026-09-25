How to get Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Real Sociedad take on Deportivo de A Coruna on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian.

Real Sociedad and Deportivo de A Coruña share a long-standing LaLiga history marked by competitive encounters, averaging 2.8 goals per game across their official meetings. In their last head-to-head top-flight fixture in February 2018, Real Sociedad secured a dominant 5-0 victory at home against Deportivo.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga kick-off?

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna kicks off on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian.

LaLiga - Game Week 8 11 Oct 2026 - 10:15 Reale Arena

How to buy Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Deportivo de A Coruña at the Reale Arena, follow these steps:

Official Club Website: The most reliable way to purchase tickets is directly through Real Sociedad's official website. Tickets are generally released to the general public a few weeks prior to the fixture, after priority access is given to club members and season ticket holders. Official Stadium Box Office: You can buy tickets in person at the Reale Arena box office in San Sebastián in the days leading up to the match or on matchday, subject to availability.

How much do Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruña LaLiga match at the Reale Arena depend on the seat category and purchasing channel:

Official Direct Tickets (Real Sociedad)

Standard General Admission: Typically ranges from €25 to €90 .

Behind the Goals (Fondo Norte & Fondo Sur): €20 – €50 Side Stands (Tribuna Este): €40 – €75 Main Stand (Tribuna Principal): €60 – €90

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Range from €120 to €400+ (includes catering, lounge access, and premium seats).

Secondary Ticket Platforms

On Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub, prices fluctuate based on demand:

Starting Prices: Generally begin around €50 to €80 for basic category seats.

Average Prices: Category 1 or long-side premium resale seats typically cost between €95 and €250+ , depending on seat location and market demand.

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna Form

Real Sociedad have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 LaLiga win away at Elche on September 7, and they also beat Espanyol 2-1 earlier in the campaign. Their two defeats came against Real Madrid, 4-1, and Real Betis, 1-0. Matarazzo's side have scored six goals and conceded five across that run.

Deportivo de A Coruna have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 LaLiga win at Villarreal on September 5, following a 3-1 victory over Valencia on August 30. They drew 1-1 in each of their first two league fixtures, against Malaga and Elche. Their only defeat was a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly. Deportivo have scored eight goals and conceded five across the five matches.

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on February 2, 2018, when Real Sociedad beat Deportivo 5-0 at home. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Real Sociedad hold three wins to Deportivo's one, with one draw. Real Sociedad have scored 11 goals in those five meetings, while Deportivo have scored 9.