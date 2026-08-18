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Premier League
team-logoLeeds United
Elland Road
team-logoBrentford
Book Leeds United vs Brentford Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Leeds United vs Brentford tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Premier League
Leeds United
Brentford

All you need to know about securing tickets to Leeds' Premier League home opener against Brentford

The atmosphere is always electric when Leeds United are in action at Elland Road and it will be crackling beyond belief for their Premier League home opener on Sunday, August 30 against Brentford. Don't miss out on your chance of being part of the huge occasion, book your match tickets today.

Leeds United vs Brentford TicketsBook now

Leeds eased any relegation concerns last season with a strong finish to the campaign. They went unbeaten over a two-month period between March and May, which included three consecutive victories at Elland Road. Daniel Farke's flock, which now includes the highly-touted Harry Wilson, will aim to maintain that home momentum.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Leeds United vs Brentford, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Leeds United vs Brentford Premier League fixture?

Leeds United vs Brentford is scheduled to kick-off at 2pm BST, at Elland Road in Leeds, on Sunday, August 30.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Elland Road

How to buy Leeds United vs Brentford Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Leeds United vs Brentford TicketsBook now

How much do Leeds United vs Brentford Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws

Form

LEE

LEE - Form

RBL
W2-0
MUN
L1-1
FCA
W4-0
NFO
W0-1
NFO
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BRE

BRE - Form

LIV
D1-1
REN
W2-4
SGE
W7-0
TOT
W3-0
BIR
W1-6
Goal Scored (Conceded)
21/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Leeds UnitedDrawBrentford
1
3
1
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
5
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Team news & squads

Leeds United vs Brentford lineups

3-4-2-1
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
Formation
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
4-2-3-1
J. TraffordJ. TraffordJ. BijolJ. BijolJ. RodonJ. RodonT. MuharemovicT. MuharemovicJ. BogleJ. BogleA. StachA. StachJ. JustinJ. JustinB. AaronsonB. AaronsonN. OkaforN. OkaforE. AmpaduE. AmpaduD. Calvert-LewinD. Calvert-LewinC. KelleherC. KelleherK. AjerK. AjerN. CollinsN. CollinsK. Lewis-PotterK. Lewis-PotterM. KayodeM. KayodeK. SchadeK. SchadeM. DamsgaardM. DamsgaardV. JaneltV. JaneltM. SangareM. SangareJ. AnthonyJ. AnthonyI. ThiagoI. Thiago
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
3-4-2-1
Leeds United

Starting XI

Brentford

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Farke
  • K. Andrews
Leeds United

Injuries and Suspensions

Brentford

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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