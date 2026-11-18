Frosinone host Udinese on Friday, December 11, 2026 at the Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Their most recent meeting took place on May 26, 2024, a high-stakes final matchday of the Serie A season where Udinese secured a crucial 1-0 away victory at the Stadio Benito Stirpe. Prior to that narrow escape, their encounters—including a 0-0 stalemate earlier in the 2023–24 season—have often been tight, low-scoring tactical affairs.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Frosinone vs Udinese, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Udinese vs Frosinone Serie A kick-off?

Frosinone vs Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli in Udine on Friday, December 11, 2026.

How to buy Udinese vs Frosinone Serie A tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Udinese vs Frosinone Serie A match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Udinese Calcio tickets at the Bluenergy Stadium (Stadio Friuli) are sold via the club's official ticketing portal (udinese.it/tickets) and official club stores. Priority pre-sale access is reserved for Udinese Membership cardholders prior to general admission ticket releases.

Udinese Calcio tickets at the Bluenergy Stadium (Stadio Friuli) are sold via the club's official ticketing portal (udinese.it/tickets) and official club stores. Priority pre-sale access is reserved for Udinese Membership cardholders prior to general admission ticket releases. Away Fans Tickets: Visiting supporters at the Bluenergy Stadium are housed in the Settore Ospiti (Curva Sud away block), offering an away allocation of roughly 1,300 seats. Distribution is handled directly by the visiting club's box office.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Udinese vs Frosinone Serie A tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Udinese vs Frosinone Serie A fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Curva / Goal Stands (Curva Nord / Curva Sud): Generally ranges between €25 to €35 .

Generally ranges between . Distinti / Side Stands: Typically ranges from €40 to €60 .

Typically ranges from . Tribuna / Main Stand: Span from €70 to €150+ .

Span from . Official Hospitality & VIP Packages: Start around €250 to €350+ .

Start around . Away Tickets: Generally range from €25 to €40.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Curva / Behind the Goal Sections: Hover around €30 to €55 .

Hover around . Distinti / Side Stands: Generally range between €60 to €110 .

Generally range between . Tribuna / Central Lateral Sections: Usually range from €120 to €180+ .

Usually range from . VIP & Hospitality Resale: Stretch upwards of €250 to €300+.

Udinese vs Frosinone: Latest Form

Udinese's recent form makes for difficult reading. They have lost four of their last five Serie A matches, with their only point coming from a goalless draw against Parma. Defeats to Roma (5-2), Milan (2-0), Lecce (3-0) and most recently Venezia (2-1) paint a picture of a side low on confidence and struggling for results across the board. The managerial change that brought Zanetti in has yet to produce a positive outcome.

Frosinone's last five league outings tell a different story. Three wins, one draw and one defeat, with the defeat being a 3-0 loss to Napoli that stands as the outlier in an otherwise productive run. Wins over Lecce (5-1) and Torino (2-0) demonstrate their attacking output, and even the 4-4 draw with Atalanta showed a side capable of scoring at will. Their only concern heading into this fixture is the absence of Raimondo, who had been their most prolific outlet before picking up his injury.

Udinese vs Frosinone: Recent head-to-head record

The two clubs have met five times in recorded head-to-head data, with the results split fairly evenly. Udinese have the stronger recent record, winning two of the last five meetings, while Frosinone have taken one victory. The most recent encounter was a Serie A match in May 2024, when Udinese won 1-0 away at Frosinone. Two of the five meetings ended level, suggesting these sides have historically been closely matched.