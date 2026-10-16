How to get Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Barcelona host Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona.

FC Barcelona holds a heavily superior historical record against Deportivo Alavés in LaLiga, consistently winning the majority of their past meetings across decades of domestic competition. In their most recent league fixture back in May 2026, Deportivo Alavés managed a narrow 1-0 victory over Barcelona at Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga kick-off?

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves kicks off at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 11 31 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Spotify Camp Nou

How to buy Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alavés:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Website: The most direct and secure way to purchase official tickets is through the FC Barcelona Official Channel. Tickets for home matches at the Spotify Camp Nou typically become available to club members first, followed by a general public release on the site.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price breakdowns for the upcoming FC Barcelona vs. Deportivo Alavés La Liga match, categorized by official club channels and the secondary market:

1. Official Club Channels

Category 3 (Goal Areas): Face value ranges from approximately 69.00 € to 90.00 € , though authorized agency package prices typically start around 150.00 € to 186.00 € .

Category 2 (Lateral / Corner Zones): Face value ranges from roughly 74.00 € to 95.00 € , with bundled agency listings generally priced around 155.00 € to 180.00 € .

Category 1 (Central Tiers / Grandstand): Face value ranges between 139.00 € and 199.00 € , while official partner packages range from 195.00 € to 215.00 € .

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Goal Ends: Tickets start around 95.00 € to 140.00 € depending on demand and exact block location.

Corner & Lateral Seating: Prices typically span from 160.00 € to 350.00 € for standard mid-tier and sideline views.

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium VIP seating options generally start around 630.00 € .

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Form

Barcelona arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their last matches across LaLiga and the Champions League. Their most recent league outing ended in a 1-3 victory at Sevilla, and they have also put seven past Racing Santander and five past Valencia during that run. Across those five games, Barcelona have scored 20 goals, conceding just eight, with a 5-1 win over Feyenoord in European competition adding to the picture of a side firing on all fronts.

Alaves have a more mixed recent record, winning two, drawing one, and losing two of their last five. Their most recent match ended in a 0-0 draw with Athletic Bilbao, and they also fell to a 0-1 defeat against Valencia. They did, however, record a 5-2 win over Osasuna and a 1-0 victory against Villarreal earlier in the sequence, showing they are capable of producing results.

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Alaves at home in May 2026, a result that bucked the broader trend in this fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Barcelona have won three times, with Alaves claiming one victory and one match also going Barcelona's way. Barcelona have been the dominant side overall, including a 3-1 home win in November 2025 and a 3-0 victory at Alaves in October 2024.