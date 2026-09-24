How to get Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Al-Ain tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The AFC Champions League Elite features a high-stakes continental encounter as Iraqi powerhouse Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya face off against UAE giants Al Ain FC. Both clubs carry impressive regional reputations and passionate fan bases, making this group stage fixture an essential match for Asian football enthusiasts.

GOAL has compiled all the essential details on match background, venue information, and ticket availability so you can lock in your seats and experience the action live right now.

When is Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Al-Ain AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 2 12 Oct 2026 - 14:15

Where to buy Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Al Ain tickets?

Official match tickets for Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya fixtures in the AFC Champions League Elite are made available through authorized primary event platforms and official venue ticketing counters. Supporters are advised to check official club channels when general admission releases go live.

If tickets are completely sold out on the official primary vendor, secondary ticketing platforms like Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Al Ain tickets?

Ticket pricing for the AFC Champions League Elite varies based on stadium seating tier, view quality, and general fixture demand.

On official primary ticketing outlets, standard general admission tickets typically start at around 30 SAR to 50 SAR for entry-level seating sections behind the goals.

If official primary allocations sell out, market availability will dictate resale pricing. On secondary platforms such as Ticombo, ticket options start at approximately 80 SAR for standard admission passes.

To secure the cheapest ticket options, act fast once general sales go live or explore available listings on secondary marketplaces before options sell out.

Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Al-Ain AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Al-Ain Form

Al Quwa Al Jawiya have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Diyala in the Iraqi Premier League, and they have conceded in four of those five fixtures. A 2-3 win away at Karbalaa represents their only victory in that run, with defeats to Neftchi Fargona, Al Zawraa, and Duhok compounding a difficult stretch of form.

Al-Ain have been in sharp form, winning four and drawing one of their last five. The standout result was a 4-0 win over Al Nassr FC in the AFC Champions League Elite. They have also won three consecutive Arabian Gulf League matches, keeping a clean sheet in the 2-0 victory over Khorfakkan. Ivic's side have scored ten goals and conceded three across those five games.

Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Al-Ain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for these two sides. This fixture may represent a rare or first meeting between Al Quwa Al Jawiya and Al-Ain at this level.



