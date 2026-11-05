Al Qadsiah host Al Fateh on Thursday, November 26, 2026 at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar.

Their most recent league meeting took place in February 2026 at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium, ending in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Prior to that stalemate, Al Qadsiah secured a narrow 1-0 away victory against Al Fateh in September 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh takes place at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar, on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 15 26 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

How to buy Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League tickets?

Based on the ticketing details for the upcoming fixture, here are the available options to purchase tickets for Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh FC:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official Al Qadsiah club portal or membership channels, which manage direct ticket releases and matchday packages for home games at their venue.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission: Start around SAR 30 to SAR 90 .

Start around . Premium & Sideline Seating: Generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600 .

Generally range from . VIP & Hospitality Options: Start around SAR 1,500.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Listings: Start around SAR 2,000+ .

Start around . Premium Resale Seats: Upper-tier or prime hospitality resale tickets can scale significantly higher based on how close it is to matchday and overall fixture demand.

Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh FC Form

Al Qadsiah have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing one, giving them a W3-D1-L1 record over that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 home defeat to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. Prior to that, they beat Al-Taawoun 1-0 away and Abha 2-1 at home, with a 1-1 draw against Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite also in that sequence. They scored nine goals and conceded six across those five games.

Al Fateh have struggled badly for form, winning just one of their last five matches and losing four, producing a W1-D0-L4 record. Their most recent game ended in a 3-1 defeat to Al Shabab. They also lost 3-2 to Al Khaleej and 4-0 to Al Ahli in that period, scoring eight goals but conceding 13 across the five matches.

Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in February 2026 in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Al Qadsiah hold the stronger record, with two wins to Al Fateh's one and two draws, with Qadsiah also winning 3-0 at home in August 2024.