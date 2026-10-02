Zinedine Zidane and the end of France's famous Clairefontaine fashion shows

Clearly keen to stamp his mark having finally taken the reins from Didier Deschamps following the World Cup in the summer, Zidane has set about imposing some strict new rules, seemingly to ensure all the focus is on matters on the pitch.

Among a number of changes to media access, the France and Real Madrid legend has barred the press from documenting his squad's arrival at the start of the international break, with images instead only being published through the French Football Federation's (FFF) official channels.

According to Spanish publication AS, the move is specifically designed to protect his players and ensure their outfits do not create an unnecessary storm, as has been the case in the past.

Zidane also did not want television cameras present when he announced his first squad in a press conference, which was instead streamed by the FFF. Reporters have, however, been able to watch certain training sessions and were given permission to conduct interviews in a mixed zone, which wasn't the case under Deschamps.

The players are affected, too; according to L'Equipe, private barbers have been banned from Clairefontaine as Zidane looks to make France's base a sanctuary that is closed off to outsiders.