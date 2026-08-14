Zadok Yohanna: Brighton's new Nigerian sensation plays 'like Lamine Yamal' and is the biggest sale in Swedish football history
When a bright young attacking talent with tight control and fierce dribbling skills emerges in a European league, comparisons to football’s brightest prodigies are inevitable and mostly laughed off. But when your own team-mates start comparing your dazzling footwork to Lamine Yamal, people take notice.
At just 19 years old, Nigerian winger Zadok Yohanna has made history by completing a blockbuster €28 million ($32m) transfer from Swedish giants AIK to Brighton, becoming the most expensive sale in Allsvenskan history.
A tricky winger who terrorises full-backs as he cuts in from the right flank, Yohanna has bags of potential. But the transfer to the Premier League comes after just one year in Sweden, leaving many wondering how big of a role he will be given this season. GOAL takes a deep dive into the player’s background...
Where it all began
Yohanna is no stranger to making big moves at an early age. His path to the Premier League is built on immense sacrifice. Growing up in Bauchi, Nigeria, he took the first major leap toward his dream of becoming a professional footballer when he left home "between 12 and 13 years old" to join the Ikon Allah Football Academy.
"It is very far from where my family lives, so it was very tough for me," Yohanna told Aftonbladet. "At first, I cried a lot because I missed everyone."
Encouraged by his father, who told him "Okay, let’s try it," Yohanna threw himself into football. His natural flair was apparent early on, though he may have been a bit too eager.
"Back then, we could do two-touch, but I often forgot about it and dribbled instead," he laughed. "Then, the coach told me that I had to feint two players before I could release the ball instead!" That dribbling instinct followed him to Sweden when he signed for AIK in 2025.
Moving to Northern Europe meant adapting to new tactical demands and intensity, but he is devoted to going far in the game: "Football is everything to me. There is no other alternative; there is only football."
AIK discovered him while on a scouting trip in Africa in early 2025 and opted to bring him to Sweden, where he spent a month with the Under-19s before signing his first professional contract with the club.
The big breakthrough
It didn't take long for Yohanna to illuminate Swedish football. In just 18 appearances in all competitions, he scored five goals and registered four assists for AIK.
A headline-grabbing moment came in the Allsvenskan game Halmstad in April, where he netted a dramatic match-winning goal in the 83rd minute. After smacking a golden opportunity off the post in the first half, he made amends by battering through two defenders and blasting the ball past the goalkeeper.
"I always want to move forward every time I have the ball," Yohanna said after the standout display. "I know I am good one-on-one."
His performance left his own teammates in awe. AIK winger Taha Ayari remarked: "He's like Lamine Yamal, wow. Sometimes I don't really know what he's going to do, when he goes in and out and back and forth. Then I just back off and let him do his thing."
Veteran goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt echoed the need to "Just let him do his thing," adding: "Everyone sees that he has an extreme X-factor."
Having joined AIK in the middle of the season last July, he was eased into the starting XI. Just three of his six league appearances were as a starter, and he found himself being used as a left-winger and left-back.
“I needed to adapt to the intensity of the game,” he says. “The fact that I was allowed to play in other positions was difficult, but I think that as a football player you can't say that you should only play in a certain position. So, it was calm for me. I knew that my time would come if I just kept working hard.”
He was ever-present in the starting XI this season and had his heart set on winning the league's top scorer prize before he departed for Brighton seven weeks into the campaign.
Biggest strengths
A left-footed inverted winger operating primarily on the right flank in a 4-3-3, Yohanna can be a nightmare for full-backs. His explosive drive and tight close control make him difficult to handle one-on-one, but he has shown he is capable of taking on two players at a time.
“He has an impressive array of strengths, including his dribbling, close-range technique, outstanding one-on-one ability and a sensitive left foot,” Fredrik Wisur Hansen, AIK's scouting manager, told Expressen.
Cutting inside onto his stronger left foot, he possesses a sharp shooting technique and a keen eye for playing penetrating balls into the penalty area.
Yohanna also puts his height to good use in the box as he drifted towards the back post whenever AIK attacked down the other opposite wing. His aerial prowess was on display with his crucial header in the draw against Elfsborg in the league, and he got another in the Svenska Cupen quarter-final defeat.
His spatial awareness allows him to drift centrally and operate effectively as an attacking midfielder, too.
In under a year, Yohanna made a big enough impression in Swedish football to attract other Premier League teams. Newcastle reportedly made an offer this year and Chelsea were said to be keen to sign him before the Seagulls swooped in with a Swedish record transfer fee and a five-year contract.
“I’m looking forward to working with Zadok,” coach Fabian Hurzeler said. “Having seen his games and his attributes, he is a player that can impact games in the final third.
"He’s still young and will need time to adapt to the club and Premier League, but he’s an exciting player to watch and he brings the kind of creativity we know our fans will enjoy. He’s dynamic, has pace and likes to take players on. His attributes and ability will be a real addition to our attacking options.”
Room for improvement
Despite his meteoric rise, Yohanna is young and untested at a high level and must develop further in some areas as he adapts to the intensity of the Premier League. He is still inexperienced, having made only 13 league appearances in Sweden, and has not yet made his debut for Nigeria having been blocked by AIK from joining the squad for the Unity Cup in London in May.
His decision-making in the final third will need to be sharper if he is to flourish in the English top flight. He simply will not get as much time on the ball as he did in Sweden and will be made to pay for every mistake and heavy touch.
His defensive discipline and positioning off the ball will be put to the test, too, but his performances in Sweden show signs he fits the profile for Brighton's high-pressing system.
What next?
For Yohanna, the decision to make the switch to Brighton was obvious. "Development, the way they develop players," he said in his first interview with club media. "I know the teams that use young players, and Brighton is one of them. Their style of play will fit me a lot."
The 19-year-old, who came on as a substitute in Brighton's recent 3-0 friendly win against Roma, was overcome with emotion upon officially signing his contract. "I'm really happy because I know where I came from," he said. "I want to make my family proud, which I did."
Though painfully shy off the pitch – he confessed he gets timid around crowds if he is by himself and needed a team-mate to accompany him to a shopping centre in Sweden – his on-field persona is fearless.
"I want to play in the biggest leagues and in the Champions League," he stated.
With Brighton proving to be one of the continent’s best launchpads for young talent - and with European ambitions of their own - he may realise that dream before long.