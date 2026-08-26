Where next for Folarin Balogun? Tottenham, Barcelona and the USMNT star’s best transfer options after World Cup breakout
What to do about Folarin Balogun? The USMNT forward had an immensely complicated summer. First, the good stuff. In four starts, he bagged three goals, leading the U.S. line and adding a cutting edge that the team had been missing for years. He endeared himself to the American public and showed that a drawn-out recruitment saga for a then-not-quite-complete striker was entirely worth it. From a production, cold, hard ROI standpoint, this was a perfect summer.
But then there was the bad stuff. Balogun's red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, no matter how unfortunate, sparked something of a firestorm. It was a harsh decision in the heat of the moment, and, of course, made its way to the White House. President Donald Trump intervened, and Balogun's one-game red card suspension was lifted. By no fault of his own, Balogun became an emblem of everything that was wrong with a Trumpian World Cup, the guy who was able to skirt past the rules because he played for the home team.
Whatever you make of that, though, there is no doubt that his stock as a club footballer rose. Balogun is, as of the time of writing, on the books at Monaco but heavily linked with an exit. There's a really compelling argument to be made for his departure, too. A player of Balogun's quality and stature should probably be operating in a more prestigious competition - if not the highest levels of Europe. He probably needs a new challenge after seeing things go a little bit stale in Ligue 1. And then there is the more basic fact that Balogun is a really good footballer who plays a premium position. Teams pay big for that.
But where should he end up? It's a tricky one. There are options abroad and in France, as well as the opportunity to stay put. GOAL runs through Balogun's future landing spots...
Tottenham Hotspur
This is the most apparent link, and also the most up-to-date one. It's a pretty simple formula, in abstract. Outside of the oft-injured Dominic Solanke, Tottenham don't really have a compelling striker. Richarlison is imperfect and linked with a move away. The signing of Omar Marmoush is promising, but he is more of a second striker than a pure No. 9.
Spurs need someone who can put the ball in the net. Balogun fits that mold like a charm. He's also a very Roberto De Zerbi player. The Italian manager favors mobile strikers who can press high and finish from close range. Balogun had his most productive year in 2022-23 playing in a more counter-attacking side. But his showings with the USMNT, when manager Mauricio Pochettino asked his side to be assertive without the ball, showed that Balogun can function in a higher-pressing system.
De Zerbi's success with Marseille, where he used Neil Maupay as an aggressive No. 9, stands as good proof of concept. The Italian is a fiery manager who has had no shortage of high-profile fallouts with key players. But he is also a smart tactician, and someone Pep Guardiola called 'one of the most influential managers of the last 20 years.' This, then, is the most ideal fit.
Barcelona
The word out of Barcelona is patchy at the moment. Things are as tricky as usual in Catalonia. Barca want Julian Alvarez, who has made it clear he wishes to leave Atletico Madrid. But his current club have zero intention of selling him, least of all to a league rival. The club made that clear in a strongly worded statement issued Wednesday morning:
"[Barca] have harmed us economically and socially. There is zero percent chance of selling him to Barca. This situation is not about money, it's about dignity. There is zero percent chance of selling him to Barca," they said.
It would seem to be a classic game of transfer window brinksmanship. Reports have suggested that the saga could go down to the final day. But in the meantime, Barca do have a striker problem. They have lost both their first-choice and backup No. 9s this summer. Robert Lewandowski left for Chicago Fire. Ferran Torres parlayed a solid World Cup into a massive payday with PSG. They do have other options at the position. Raphinha can play centrally. So too can Dani Olmo.
But manager Hansi Flick has thrived in the past with a pure striker in his system - notably Lewandowski at first Bayern Munich and then Barca. In fact, he has struggled when forced to work without a No. 9 - not least for Germany, where he failed to get the best out of a glut of false 9s during an ill-fated two-year tenure at the helm.
The Balogun links have been sporadic. But it would seem to align with some of Barca's business this summer. Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, both athletic and admittedly unpredictable forwards, have come in. Everything seems set up for Barca to be fast, aggressive, and fun. Balogun would be a wonderful fit.
Aston Villa
And then there's the other Premier League option.
Aston Villa have endured a messy summer. First, they did the inevitable and parted ways with Morgan Rogers. Whether it was reported struggles with Profit and Sustainability Rules that forced the move, or the invisible hand of the transfer market, Villa cashed in on their prized asset to the tune of $157 million. It was an overpay by Chelsea that they could not turn down. It has only gotten worse since then. Youri Tielemans, their central midfield cog, left for Man United. Ollie Watkins seems to be on the verge of departing for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal. Villa could have done with a bit more of a goalscoring threat, and thus far they have let their best playmaker go and are flirting with selling a forward who has scored nearly a century of Premier League goals for them.
But where does that leave them? Well, not in a very good spot. They started Emi Buendia, a versatile No.10, up front in their Premier League opener. Johan Manzambi will be available soon after an impressive World Cup, but he is more of a creator than an outright goalscorer. Nicolas Jackson appears to be close to an arrival from Chelsea, but he is not an accomplished enough forward to be the only option for a club competing in the Champions League. Balogun would be an excellent addition not only for competition, but also for a little tactical versatility.
Manager Unai Emery coached Jackson at Villarreal, and used the Senegalese forward on the wing at times. There is a world, then, in which Balogun and Jackson can play together. A bit of Champions League prestige would be by no means a bad thing for the American, either.
Newcastle
A few weeks ago, this looked far more likely. Newcastle are a tricky side to figure out. On the one hand, their play style would seem to suit Balogun down to the ground. They have been stripped of their creative talents in midfield, and new manager Matthias Jaissle had them playing fiercely direct, counter-attacking football in their Premier League opener, a 2-2 draw with Liverpool. With Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes either side of the rapid William Osula, the Magpies were devastating on the break. There are echoes of the system at Reims that got the best out of a young Balogun here.
He is also an upgrade on Osula in front of goal, whose finishing can be criticized at times. He may be only 23, but Osula has just 10 career league goals to his name across stints at Sheffield, Derby and now Newcastle. And even if he is among the quickest players around, that goal return doesn't quite inspire confidence. Balogun is more clinical, and also more well-rounded. Last year, he bagged 13 goals from 13 xG, and also chipped in with four assists to Osula's zero.
The word is, though, Newcastle's interest has cooled. Jaissle has backed Osula. Whether that proves the right decision is very much to be determined. There is also Nick Woltemade, who is less athletic and couldn't quite make it happen last season. Where he fits here is unclear.
Stay at Monaco
And then there's the comfy option. To be honest, Balogun's current situation really isn't that bad, and that might be better than forcing a move to the Saudi Pro League or Galatasaray - where he has also been linked.
He was immense in the second half of the 2025-26 season for Monaco, bagging 12 of his 19 club goals after January. He scored nine in his final 11 matches, and found the net in eight straight. He was the club's Player of the Season. And even if Monaco have to take the tricky route by going through an irritating qualifying round for the UEFA Conference League, he is still in a position to win a European trophy.
Filipe Luís is an interesting managerial appointment, too, and comes to French football after coaching Flamengo to a Copa Libertadores win - effectively South America's response to the Champions League - in 2025. He is an up-and-coming coach who wants his teams to play without fear. That would seem to suit Balogun. He still has two years left on his contract. With other clubs around them - notably Marseille and Lens - losing their managers in recent months, Monaco could be equipped to turn things around and push for the Champions League.
But all of the reporting suggests that an exit is far more likely. Balogun has been left out of team training and has not appeared in a matchday squad. It seems to be a 'when,' not an 'if,' that he will get his next move.