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USWNT 1-1GOAL

'They were efficient, we weren't' - Sophia Wilson offers hope as Claudia Dickey and midfield falter: USWNT winners and losers from disappointing loss to Spain

Sophia Wilson and Gisele Thompson offered hope for the USWNT, but a 2-0 loss to Spain raised fresh questions about midfield chemistry and readiness for the biggest tests.

Celia Balf

  • WASHINGTON -- Emma Hayes had insisted the U.S. women’s national team needed to be tested. Against world No. 1 Spain, that test quickly exposed the small details the USWNT still need to get right. Defensive lapses left the U.S. two goals down inside 14 minutes, and a stronger second half could not undo the damage in a 2-0 loss at Audi Field.

    Midfielder Patricia Guijarro opened the scoring in the third minute, and winger Eva Navarro doubled the lead in the 14th. Both goals could have been prevented had the USWNT been more locked in on the small details: staying goal-side, stepping quicker and closing space. Instead, Spain’s short passes, one- and two-touch play and constant movement left the U.S. struggling to keep up.

    “I'm disappointed for us today,” Hayes said to Turner Sports after the game. “I'm frustrated because I feel like we didn't deserve to lose 2-0 today...but if you don't take care of those details you don't deserve anything.”

    The starting lineup looked promising, with Sophia Wilson at the No. 9, Trinity Rodman on one side and Alyssa Thompson on the other - a revised version of “Triple Espresso.” Down the middle, Lindsey Heaps captained the group, with Rose Lavelle at the No. 10 and Lily Yohannes sitting behind them.

    The biggest adjustment for the USWNT was a back four playing together for the first time. Kennedy Wesley and Tierna Davidson lined up at center back, with Emily Fox and Avery Patterson at outside back. Patterson was out of position on the first goal, and a series of small movements gave Guijarro just enough room to blast a shot from distance past Claudia Dickey, who was also out of position.

    The USWNT did have a much stronger second half. Even before the break, Wilson had carried the front line, finding space in behind and getting shots off whenever she had even a slim opening.

    “Look, we had plenty of them chances today, let me be clear,” Hayes said, “They were efficient, we weren't.”

    Another learning experience for the USWNT, but going down two goals that early was a tough pill to swallow for a team with its eyes on the 2027 Women’s World Cup - and the possibility of facing Spain again.

    "I do think the gap between Spain and us, from three or four years ago, has closed," Hayes said. "If we want to be the best, we need to be more clinical."

    GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from the USWNT’s 2-0 loss at Audi Field...

  • WINNER: Sophia Wilson

    Sophia Wilson

    Sophia Wilson had the majority of attacking chances for the USWNT.

    Sophia Wilson was the bright spot in the USWNT's disappointment against Spain. Wilson had looks both in the first and second half and even scored, despite it later being ruled offside. Wilson also drew a penalty in the second half, although Lily Yohannes would step up to the spot to take the kick and ultimately miss.

    Wilson was put at the No. 9 and played a full 90 minutes for the USWNT. Although she wasn't able to get the ball in the back of the net for the Americans, she had several strong moments where she would get in behind Spain's backline, get a shot off with just a small window, and work hard defensively to be the first line of pressure.

    Wilson looked in lockstep with Trinity Rodman out-wide, bringing back the Triple Espresso spark fans were eager to see. Wilson's chemistry with Alyssa Thompson looked like a work in progress, with the two of them making similar runs at moments, especially when Thompson would cut in to the space Wilson was occupying.

    "I think there were a lot of good parts today, and Emma pointed those out to me. You can't focus too much on the end result," Wilson said on Turner's broadcast. "Obviously, we want to beat them come the World Cup. These [the friendlies] are another good opportunity to grow and it's just fine-tuning the little pieces."

    Despite the loss, it was encouraging for Wilson, who started her 45th game for the USWNT and earned her 64th cap. This is Wilson's third camp back since giving birth to her daughter.

    "I think we're going to take what we can from this game, but be also be positive what we did do well," Wilson said.

  • LOSER: Claudia Dickey

    Claudia Dickey

    Claudia Dickey played the entire match in goal for the USWNT and conceded two goals.

    Claudia Dickey was the goalkeeper most were expecting to see in the first meeting with Spain, and within just three minutes got caught out of position. It was a combination of everyone on the USWNT being too slow to step to the ball, and after a string of quick small passes, Patricia Guijarro saw a small opening and hammered the ball far post past Dickey.

    Dickey also struggled with her distribution, as Spain marked them tightly out of the back. Dickey looked for moments to find Heaps down the middle for a quick lay-off or pass wide, but it just wasn't executed fast enough.

    Dickey conceded the second goal of the game not long after, this time in the 14th minute when Eva Navarro received a slip pass from Salma Paralluelo.

    Dickey earned her 12th cap and 12th start on Saturday, and in all of her USWNT matches to date, she's recorded eight shutouts.

  • LOSER: USWNT midfield

    Lindsey Heaps USWNT

    The USWNT midfield, consisting of Lindsey Heaps, Lily Yohannes and Rose Lavelle struggled to keep up with Spain's possession.

    It was a wake-up call for the USWNT midfield. They were too slow. They were getting stretched. And when they won the ball, they struggled to keep it. It’s a long day when you’re chasing possession, and the first half was an especially long one for the U.S.

    Lindsey Heaps struggled to disrupt Spain’s passing in what often felt like an extended game of keep-away, with the USWNT doing all the chasing. Making her 179th appearance and 139th start, the captain couldn’t provide the stability a stretched midfield needed.

    Rose Lavelle offered a threat going forward, but the gaps between her, Heaps and Lily Yohannes made it difficult for the three to combine in triangles and work their way through Spain’s pressure.

    Yohannes, the youngest player in the U.S. squad at 18, played some promising balls in behind Spain’s defense. But she was a step behind in midfield and struggled to hold on to possession. Her second-half penalty added to the frustration: she stepped up with a chance to get the USWNT back into the game, but her firmly struck effort was saved.

    Hayes made changes in the second half, bringing on Claire Hutton and Ashley Sanchez for Lavelle and Heaps.

  • WINNER: Gisele Thompson

    Gisele Thompson

    Gisele Thompson was subbed into the match for the second half and made an immediate impact handling Spain's offensive pressure and pace.

    Gisele Thompson didn't start the game, but she was able to keep up with Spain's rapid front line and also kept possession out of the back. Thompson didn't let Spain's relentless press stop her from exploiting her pace up the wing, and was often involved in the attack or playing quick one-twos to get out the press.

    Thompson came in for Avery Patterson at the 45-minute mark, and after already being down 2-0, she offered composure, but also was a helpful outlet pass down the wing. That outside back spot is Thompson's to take if she continues to outperform Patterson and Lilly Reale. Thompson, just 20 years old, has only been with the senior national team since 2025, earning her first call-up in February 2025. Although Thompson's experience is limited, she's taken a massive leap in the depth chart by holding Spain scoreless during her time out on the pitch.