Christian Pulisic’s reported new AC Milan contract shows he remains big business: What it means for the Rossoneri, the USMNT and MLS

As Christian Pulisic's AC Milan contract wound down, the noise around his future grew louder. What was next for American soccer's top star? What next for I Rossoneri? Could both sides come together or were they headed towards a goodbye?
Well, those questions have seemingly been answered. Pulisic isn't going anywhere.
At least that’s what reports out of Italy suggest. Pulisic is reportedly set to sign a new deal through 2031, extending a contract due to expire next summer by four years. For the 28-year-old, that would mean committing the rest of his prime to Milan. The club would be betting on his best years, and Pulisic would be choosing where to spend them.
That decision carries weight. With his future seemingly settled, Pulisic can focus on new challenges, while Milan are signaling that he remains central to their rebuild. The implications extend to American soccer, too, at both the club and international levels.
But what are the big takeaways here? GOAL takes a look at how the big decision impacts all involved...