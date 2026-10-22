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Tim Weah 1-1GOAL

What next for Tim Weah? Marseille captain faces a fight to reclaim his USMNT place

Tim Weah is finding form as Marseille captain, but with a new generation emerging, can he force his way back into Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT plans?

Ryan Tolmich

  • Tim Weah was at his very best this past weekend. Wearing the captain's armband for Marseille, the 26-year-old winger/wingback made all the difference in a 5-2 win over Angers. His two assists were Man of the Match-worthy. It was his best performance of the season, by far.

    There's a question looming over Weah's performances, even now so early on in the 2030 World Cup cycle: will it be enough? Can he earn, or perhaps re-earn, his place with the U.S. Men's National Team? Where does he fit in a player pool that is becoming more crowded by the week?

    Despite the recent highs on the club level, Weah's future on the international one is something of a mystery. He was a crucial starter at the 2022 World Cup, but was a role player at this summer's tournament. His versatility is an asset, but it also means he may not have a natural place in the current USMNT. His experience is vital, but with rising stars breaking through at all of the wide positions, some players will be shifted out in the coming years.

    Nothing, of course, is forever. Weah's exclusion from the most recent USMNT camp was one of many, and the 26-year-old will have every opportunity to fight for his spot just like everyone else. Yet there is a fight on the way.

  • Recent USMNT experiences

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    PRESSE SPORTS

    Weah has long been a mainstay with the USMNT, but he was a role player this summer.

    Speaking to GOAL ahead of this past summer's World Cup, Weah reflected on the cycles of life. At one point, he was a kid with dreams. At another, he was a young player making them happen. He's now a veteran, one that, at the time of speaking, was preparing for his second World Cup.

    "I think the cycle just continues," he said. "Honestly, we had guys that we looked up to, and now we're the guys in the position, and we hold a lot of power, because the World Cup coming up is in our home, and this is going to be a big moment for all of us and all of our families. It's just a moment to represent and inspire. Being at the forefront of that is a wonderful feeling, and being able to wear that badge at home in such a prestigious tournament is a dream come true.

    "I'm still kind of living out my kiddie dreams. I’m trying to put on for everyone."

    Weah has been doing that for years now. His original breakthrough with PSG was eight years ago. So, too, was his USMNT debut. In those eight years, he's played for some of the world's biggest clubs. He's also represented the USMNT 53 times and scored seven goals, the most famous of which, of course, was the 2022 World Cup opener.

    Yet, as the 2030 cycle begins, Weah finds himself in a different type of spot. He was a bench player this past summer, appearing just twice at the World Cup. His first was an 18-minute cameo against Paraguay. The second was a rough start against Turkey, one that Weah said was nowhere near good enough.

    "I think I played a horrible game today. Disappointed in myself," Weah said after that match. "We managed to come back and score the tying goal, and I think my teammates did an amazing job. Me, from a personal level, I think I played a horrible game. It's just one of those days where nothing worked for me."

    He hasn't been in a USMNT shirt since, and in that time, things have changed. Pochettino has ushered in a new generation. There are still players from the old guard around, too. Things are getting crowded, and former USMNT defender Alexi Lalas believes Weah is in danger of being lost in the shuffle.


    "As a pure right-sided winger for that previous cycle, he was the most successful," Lalas said on Fox's State of the Union podcast. "When things started to change, Weah couldn't adjust. At the World Cup, we saw that emotionally this was a player that was not there. If you're Pochettino, do you say, 'I can still get something out of him', even with all of these changes and his inability to adjust under that? I don't know.

    "Times have changed. Yunus Musah is back in the fold, but Tim Weah, it looks like, is on the way out."

    Lalas' assessment is, of course, very premature, but the question is being asked. That is out of Weah's control. What's in his control is how he responds to it.

  • The captaincy

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    PRESSE SPORTS

    Weah has emerged as a leader for one of France's most historic clubs

    Shortly after the World Cup, Weah received quite an honor when he was named captain of Marseille. To wear that armband for a club with that much history is something that can't be understated or undersold. Didier Deschamps, Marcel Desailly and Jean-Pierre Papin are among the club's former captains. All are icons of French soccer.

    Weah, of course, isn't that. However, he does embody everything manager Bruno Genesio wants from a leader.

    "The captain must be exemplary in his attitude on the pitch," Genesio said, "but also have a leader's spirit and exude a leader's energy. Since I arrived, he embodies what I want from a captain. He is very positive, focused on others, and impeccable in his work. In somewhat constrained conditions, he is the player in the squad who meets the most criteria to have the armband."

    The armband, then, is recognition of one of Weah's best qualities: his spirit. Through highs and lows, Weah has always provided a calming presence, which is one of the reasons Genesio chose to rely on him. Ultimately, though, that calming presence needs to translate into results.

    So far, that hasn't quite happened.

  • Marseille's season so far

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    PRESSE SPORTS

    Marseille haven't had the best start to their Ligue 1 or Europa League campaigns.

    Marseille have had an up-and-down start to the season, winning three and losing four of their first seven games in Ligue 1. The club hasn't won Ligue 1 since 2010. If the start of the season is any indication, that isn't changing this season.

    It never looked likely, of course, given the pure dominance of PSG, who handed Marseille one of those four losses. The goal will then be to finish in a Champions League place. Marseille were unable to accomplish that last season, finishing fifth, just one point out of a spot in Europe's top competition. This season, they're in the Europa League, where they lost each of their first two games.

    Perhaps Weah's assists this past weekend can get them on the right track, though. Maybe this past weekend's win over Angers could be the springboard the club needs to push back into the upper echelon of Ligue 1. It'll also have to be a springboard for Weah personally, too, as the USMNT's next camp looms.

  • The USMNT situation

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    Brazil Photo Press

    Weah, like many veterans, is fighting for a USMNT place.

    The USMNT player pool is expanding. Young stars like Cavan Sullivan, Mathis Albert, and Zavier Gozo are offering new options on the wing, a position that was relatively thin last cycle. Christian Pulisic and Sergino Dest are still around in that spot, while Alex Freeman and Frankie Westfield are in the fray as right backs.

    And then there's Weah, who can contribute as both a winger or a wingback, but faces a battle at both. The rising stars are, quite obviously, rising, and they have the potential to take over starting roles sooner than most maybe thought a few weeks ago. Veterans, like Weah, are now fighting harder than ever for their spots, which are far from certain after eight-year runs of regular call-ups.

    Form will be a major factor. So, too, will be attitude and commitment. USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino has stressed the importance of desire and culture, so anyone coming into camp will be forced to meet certain standards. By all accounts, Weah always has, but that doesn't guarantee that there's a place waiting for him anymore.

    So what's next for Weah? It's one of the big questions to start this cycle, as he, like many familiar faces, has to fight to stay familiar.