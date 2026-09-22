'They really make the difference' - Apple TV's Sacha Kljestan praises Antoine Griezmann and Robert Lewandowski's MLS impact, backs Cavan Sullivan's USMNT rise and tips Lionel Messi for another MLS Cup final
The MLS secondary transfer window has come and gone, and there really isn't much room for change anymore. Teams are mostly what they are. For the remainder of the regular season, it is a question of playing with what you have. For some, it's about trying to make a playoff push. For others, it's staying at the top.
But the transfer window was historically busy. Every year, MLS teams spend more and more - and sell for higher value, too. MLS clubs spent a record $370 million on player acquisitions in 2026, and brought in their fair share of World Cup names, too. Sacha Kljestan, who covers the league week in, week out, for Apple TV, thinks this is only a good thing.
"I think it was good. I enjoy the transfer window, as I think most fans do. It's very similar to what we see in the NBA around the trade deadline, or even the offseason when big free agent moves are being made. I think that's part of the fun of being a football fan, and just following the league as well. The ambition is getting bigger every year," he tells GOAL.
Yet for all of the World Cup impact - MLS clubs signed 20 players who appeared in this summer's tournament - it's some familiar types of big names who have stood out. Robert Lewandowski and Antoine Griezmann have both hit the ground running, showing, if nothing else, that there is still room for the veteran European DP here.
"If you watch them play in the games, they still make a big difference, especially in our league. DP attackers that have high quality like those two do, they really make the difference for their team in elevating all the players around them," Kljestan says.
It will be interesting to see how everything shakes out, then. Lewandowski and Griezmann are both giving their teams a boost. And then there's a starlet in Philly, Cavan Sullivan, whose breakout has now earned him his first USMNT call-up. Everything seems set up nicely for a compelling finish to the season. And Kljestan discussed it all in the latest edition of Mic’d Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL taps into the perspective of broadcasters, analysts and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.
NOTE: This interview was conducted earlier in September and has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.
ON MLS TRADES
GOAL: It was a busy summer transfer window for MLS clubs. What are your thoughts on the way rosters have shaken out?
KLJESTAN: I think it was good. I enjoy the transfer window, as I think most fans do. It's very similar to what we see in the NBA around the trade deadline, or even the offseason when big free agent moves are being made. I think that's part of the fun of being a football fan, and just following the league as well. The ambition is getting bigger every year. The one thing that I like is the cash transfers within MLS. You see a guy like Rafa Navarro from Colorado for $12 million to St. Louis. I like the ambition that St. Louis shows there to say, 'Okay, this is a guy that we know is very good in MLS, is a really good striker. I know what we're going to get. He's going to get us goals. He's going to lead the line in the press in the way that we play.' Maybe they went out and overspent on him a little bit, but I like it.
GOAL: Do you think there's something to be said for overpaying at this time of year?
KLJESTAN: Yes, and I think that this happens in all the other leagues around the world, right? Like if the big clubs in England want to take a player who's already playing in the Premier League, they're going to have to overpay for him, and the prices get ultra-inflated to almost a crazy level. I also think, like, the Seattle Sounders getting Dejan Joveljic. That was a steal. Like $6 million is a steal for Joveljic from Kansas City, and you know, there are reasons behind it. Kansas City wanted the open DP spot. They want to be aggressive. They want to spend a lot of money, and so it worked out for both parties. But yeah, sometimes you've got to pay a premium if you're going to transfer an important player within the league.
ON BIG-NAME SIGNINGS
GOAL: Looking at the bigger picture over the past few months, there have obviously been some bigger name DPs come into the league. You think of your Lewandowskis, you think of your Griezmanns. Specifically, though, do you think MLS has done a good enough job recruiting World Cup guys? Because those two weren't playing this summer...
KLJESTAN: I think they did because there were still a lot of guys that had World Cup experience that came to MLS during this transfer window. So those two are the big names. Obviously, Casemiro played in the World Cup and still was an important player for Brazil. But yeah, listen, there's a bunch of guys.
Elias Saad from Nashville is a guy who has stood out and played for Tunisia. [He's] not a big name, but when you watch him play, you understand why Nashville brought him in. He's been very good early on. I think there's been a very good mix of like young players in their prime players, and then a couple of older guys with big names. You mentioned Lewandowski and Griezmann, who, if you watch them play in the games, they still make a big difference, especially in our league. DP attackers that have high quality like those two do, they really make the difference for their team in elevating all the players around them.
But also, one that went in was Luc de Fougerolles to RSL from Fulham. He's a 20-year-old center back. We watched him play in the World Cup. Nobody really knew about him because he was on loan to a tiny club in Belgium. But at the World Cup, you could see how much quality he had. So I really like that signing. It's just a loan, but I do think that if he shows himself well, you might see other MLS teams or even Real Salt Lake try to make that one permanent.
GOAL: Griezmann still looks levels above everyone else...
KLJESTAN: He's still very good, and he's still like a leader in an honest way. The way he plays the game, I actually think he does a little too much defending still. I want to see him hang out up front. But with everybody around him, it has really been fun to watch.
ON CAVAN SULLIVAN
GOAL: I also wanted to ask about the Philly Union at the moment because they've promoted internally. With Cavan Sullivan, we're kind of starting to see maybe what he could be. Is their improvement legit in your eyes, or are we just looking at a bit of an extended new manager bounce?
KLJESTAN: No, I think the improvement is there. And listen, this is also a team that won the Supporters Shield last season, so there is still something inside the team. You know, now, granted, they did lose some very important players from the Supporters Shield-winning team, so there was going to be an adjustment. But it does look like there is a new excitement around the club, and the players have clearly responded to the new interim manager. I think Ryan Richter's done a very good job by going back to the Philly way, which is really trusting a lot of youngsters and academy players. And so, getting Neil Pierre back on loan and throwing him back into the team, or throwing him into the team for the first time, really as an 18-year-old center back. I think he's been phenomenal. And then Cavan Sullivan at 16 has taken a huge leap in the last six months, and so he's almost become one of the most important players on the team and a locked-in starter.
And it's also like, when you get the ball, give him the ball in between the lines because he's going to make things happen. Honestly, it's very fun to watch. He's becoming one of my favorite players to watch in the league, and it's very exciting. And I want to see him playing for the national team, in the next few weeks. And same with Neil Pierre, Julian Hall, Zavier Gozo - I want to see all these young guys called in.
GOAL: When you talk about young lads getting called in for friendlies, do you think there's almost a benefit to kind of almost the pressure being off at the start of a cycle? You're rewarding someone for good performances and potential and quality, but do you think there's also something to be said for maybe not so many eyeballs?
KLJESTAN: I totally get it, and yes, for sure. It's a brand new cycle right now. These are friendlies that mean nothing in terms of what the result actually means, but it's time for opportunities. It's time for Pochettino to phase out a couple of older players and start bringing in the new ones. It also sends a message to the other players who have been in the national team for a while to say, "there's a generation of youngsters that are coming through right now and ready to take your job."
ON THE NEW YORK RED BULLS
GOAL: With the New York Red Bulls: what's going on there at the moment, man? Because it seems like there was so much hype at the start of the season. Michael Bradley had the lads playing great football, and now it's not gone so well. What would your assessment be?
KLJESTAN: I would say that we probably knew this was coming because if you trust and are going to play that many youngsters, then you're bound to have ups and downs. And so you can still see flashes of brilliance. You see really good goals happen sometimes with combination play between Adri Mehmeti and Julian Hall. But you've got to remember that when you're playing with a team almost full of youngsters, they're going to have bad days, and they're going to make mistakes, and you have to live with that.
So, if that's what the Red Bulls are going to be, then Red Bulls fans and everybody needs to accept it. That that's the way it's going to be. It's going to have ups. It's going to have downs. It's going to be exciting. These players probably won't be there for many years. They're going to be there for a couple of years, and they're probably going to get signed by big European clubs, and then they should be proud of that also. So I think what Michael Bradley could maybe do is that the team needs to focus a little bit more on being harder to play against and a little bit more on defending. It's exciting to watch, but I think they've given up way too many goals this year.
Editor's note: Since this interview, the Red Bulls have beaten NYCFC 1-0 to strengthen their playoff push.
ON MLS CUP
GOAL: It will be the business end of the season before long. Who have you got for MLS Cup?
KLJESTAN: If I had to pick it right now, I would say a rematch of last season: Miami against Vancouver. Nashville has been the class of the league this year; they've been unbelievable. It's just hard for me to pick against Messi in a knockout series, and so I think similarly to what they did last year, where they got to the playoffs and they figured out a system that worked for them. I think they have too much quality, and I think Vancouver's the best team in the West from top to bottom, and in a playoff series, I'll take Vancouver over everybody else in the West.
GOAL: Would it surprise you if Messi retired altogether at the end of the year? That moment maybe seems closer than it did a month or so ago. I'm just curious what your opinion might be?
KLJESTAN: I would be very surprised if he retired. I think that he is obsessed with the game, just like many of us are. And I think it would be bizarre to see somebody walk away who is still the best player in the league. He's too competitive for me. The way the World Cup ended, and less than two weeks later he was on the pitch. His father passed sadly, and you know, less than two weeks later, he was back on the pitch again. Like he's too competitive. I think he enjoys the game too much and enjoys the competition. I would be very surprised to see him retire, and I hope he does not.