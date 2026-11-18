Predictably, Lamine Yamal was voted Young Talent of the Year for the third time in a row at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, which was a just reward for a campaign that saw him help Barcelona retain their La Liga title and Spain clinch their second World Cup crown. The 19-year-old narrowly beat his club and international team-mate Pau Cubarsi to the prize, which is voted for by a jury made up of former Ballon d'Or winners dating all the way back to 1969, with Paris Saint-Germain's Warren Zaire-Emery coming in third.

Barca icon Lionel Messi, who has won a record eight Golden Balls, put Yamal and Cubarsi in his number one and two slots, but went for a surprise name to round out his top three: Ibrahim Maza. He was the only juror to give the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder such a lofty position, which ultimately gave Maza just one point and a ninth-placed finish among the 10 nominees.

But receiving that recognition from the greatest player in football history was like an award in itself, as Maza subsquently said to RTL and Sky Sports Germany: "Being chosen by Messi is a great honour for me. It's something special. It gives you a lot of extra motivation. Winning the Ballon d'Or is one of my dreams."

Maza is now fielding interest from suitors across Europe, including back-to-back Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. "It would of course be a huge dream to be able to play for such a big club," he added. "I think we all know what a big club Paris is, and it's one of the best clubs in the world, along with Real Madrid, Barca, and Arsenal."

If Mikel Arteta has come across that interview, he should try to make sure that Arsenal steal a march on those other clubs. Maza deserves his shot at the big time, and it's easy to imagine him shining in the Premier League for the Gunners with his technical prowess, exceptional vision and relentless work-rate.