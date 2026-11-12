The Rondo, Mauricio Pochettino edition: Can he turn Man Utd around? Has his USMNT tenure been a success? Who could replace him?

Goodbye, Mauricio.
It seems that the Pochettino era is over for the USMNT, with the manager reportedly all but sealing a deal to become Man United manager following the international break. The Red Devils have reportedly made personal contact with the U.S. and are set to pay his $10 million release clause. Job done.
And what do we make of this? Well, it seems, for one, that the U.S. will make a massive profit. Cheers for the $10 million, guys. But there are larger questions to be asked about the state of the side during the Poch tenure. With a World Cup Round of 16 loss to Belgium as the final point in his World Cup journey, and no major trophies to point to, can the Poch era be considered a success?
It's tough to say. Certainly, Pochettino has expanded the player pool and reinvigorated the side. But material achievements have been harder to come by. And then there are the replacements. Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has already been mentioned. It's a lot of breakdown, and GOAL writers do just that in another edition of... The Rondo.