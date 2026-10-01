The Rondo: How serious is Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Portugal camp and is his legacy affected? And which UEFA Nations League teams have impressed?

Tom Hindle: Objectively hilarious. You know those Ronaldo x Homelander memes, where he looks like the supervillain from a TV show? Well, a few weeks ago he got the same haircut, and now he's just as petty. On a more serious note, this does raise serious questions about Ronaldo's longevity in the game. He left Man United because they no longer needed him. He's left Portugal because they no longer need him. Surely, the Saudi Pro League will want to keep him around for as long as possible. But what next? He just sort of rots there for a team that will consistently be the third best in its league? Or is it just hit the 1,000-goal mark? One thing is for sure: he likely ain't winning anything ever again.

Ruby Naylor: Embarrassing. I know he said he will wait to ‘reveal the true decision,’ but there is vanity within that reason somewhere. He has completely lost the meaning of playing with your nation. You’re not there to add to your goal tally or to make a point that you’ve “still got it”; you’re there to be a teammate to your countrymen and help them in any way possible - whether that’s on the bench as a leader or on the pitch. He could take a page out of Jordan Henderson's (which is a crazy to type) and Luka Modric's book. Reminder: Luka Modric is also 41, still playing for his nation, never complains, plays his role, and has no immature drama to his name.

Alex Labidou: It’s immature… on both sides. The writing has been on the wall for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal for a while, and the World Cup offered another reminder of his struggles with the pace of matches. His competitiveness is well-documented, as is his prickliness. I can’t see him accepting a Jordan Henderson-type mentor role without some resistance.

Jorge Jesus has worked with Ronaldo before. He should have anticipated that resistance and established before camp what a reduced role would look like. If Ronaldo couldn’t accept those terms, leaving him out would have been the cleaner decision. Calling him up only for this to become the biggest story of the camp feels like poor management.