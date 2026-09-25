'Stop the game!' - How Ireland's Nations League clash with Israel became the most controversial fixture in football

The Republic's regular captain Nathan Collins, who is presently injured, said all the way back in May that while the goal was for the squad to remain united on the issue, "if individuals want to take a stand, we will not hold them back", and stand-in skipper Dara O'Shea revealed ahead of Thursday's clash with Kosovo that the players would have an open and honest discussion among themselves on Friday about what action - if any - to take in relation to Sunday's meeting with Israel.

"I cannot even begin to comprehend the pressure that they're feeling at the moment," Ennis admits, "They know the gravity of the situation and scale of the suffering, because what's unfolding in Palestine is the most-watched genocide in world history. We're all seeing it play out on the TV or on our phones.

"But the boycott should not have come down to them, and what really disgusts me about the FAI is that we've seen no real, concrete evidence that the players would be supported if they refuse to play. How do they know if they're ever going to get a cap again? That's a horrible place to be in.

"There's no denying that UEFA have completely washed their hands of this situation, which is shameful, but we're hearing the FAI say 'We wish we weren't in this situation', so why have they put the players in the very same situation? One of the basic principles of any sporting body is that you protect and support your players. And the FAI are not doing that. They're hanging these lads out to dry, and that's very hard to stomach for me as a former player."

At this stage, it seems as if the games will go ahead, that Ireland will take to the field to face Israel, first in Hungary this weekend, and then again in Serbia seven days later. However, midfielder Jason Knight said after the 1-0 loss to Kosovo that he does not think Sunday's match should go ahead, meaning those calling for a boycott have not yet given up hope that the players will take a decision that should never have been left to them.

"History will remember them if they don't play the game," Abed says. "They will be lauded as heroes forever. People will remember every single one of them. But if they play, they will be cast as cowards. I'm not trying to insult them, but these are not kids. They are grown men. And they are smart. They have brains. They have a conscience. And they have hearts.

"My message to them even at this late stage is that it's not too late. There's still time to do what's right, to take a stand, in spite of the consequences.

"Don't end up having to explain to your own kids why you played against a team representing a nation responsible for the deaths of more than 20,000 children. Represent your country, represent the real Ireland and its proud history of resistance. Pay tribute to the more than 1,000 fellow athletes that have been killed. Respect them, and honour them, by taking action - no matter the consequences.

"Don't be complicit. Don't stay silent. Make your voice heard. Don't be Ed Sheeran. Be Macklemore. Be Aaron Rowe. Be the Beoga of football. Refuse to play."