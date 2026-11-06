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Stephen Mfuni: The Man City sensation inspired by Josko Gvardiol and aiming to boost Coventry's Premier League survival hopes

The defender learned under Pep Guardiola and is earning praise from Frank Lampard since making the temporary switch to the newly-promoted Sky Blues

Peter McVitie

  • A relegation battle may not seem like the ideal environment for a young player to make his professional breakthrough, but Stephen Mfuni is using the opportunity to make a name for himself at Coventry.

    At 18 years old, the centre-back is showing signs he can play a key role as Frank Lampard’s team fight for Premier League survival, already earning praise from the England and Chelsea legend since joining on loan from Manchester City.

    Such a bright impression is no surprise from a prospect who was already shining for City’s Under 21s when he was just 16, however. Tall and athletic, he is comfortable on the ball and strong in the air, modelling his game on Josko Gvardiol and Virgil van Dijk.

    GOAL takes a look at the defensive prospect.

  • The beginning

    Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - FA Youth Cup Quarter Final
    Getty Images Sport

    Guardiola added him to City's pre-season squad at the age of 16 after the defender's rapid rise through the academy

    Mfuni was a nine-year-old when he joined City, having flirted with the prospect of joining Liverpool. He rocketed through the academy, going on to shine for the Under 21s as a 16-year-old.

    He was so at ease above his age group that Pep Guardiola called him up for City’s pre-season tour of the United States after their 2023-24 Premier League title success.

    "I've been dreaming of being coached by Pep and it was such a different experience and for him to give you advice on what to do in your position, just shows you that there's a chance," he said of that invaluable experience, where he came off the bench to feature in the late stages of the friendly win against Chelsea. "Even training with like Erling Haaland was just so different."

    After winning the FA Youth Cup with City in 2024, he went on to win the U21 Premier League the following year. Before he knew it, Guardiola was naming him on the bench for Champions League and Premier League matches.

    Then, his debut came in the 10-1 win against Exeter in the FA Cup earlier this year, as he replaced Nathan Ake at half-time.

  • The breakthrough

    stephen mfuni Watford

    His spell at Watford started with promise but came to an abrupt and unfortunate end

    Mfuni was loaned to Watford weeks after that cup appearance, replacing Max Alleyne, who was recalled to City to provide cover amid a defensive injury crisis. "[Max] told me about the positive things here – how good and warm the place is and how welcoming the players and staff are," he said. "I found out about the way they develop players. I’m excited to be involved in it."

    Valon Behrami, assistant to the sporting director, explained what Watford saw in the teenager: "He is an intelligent player who defends the space in behind. He carries the ball well out of defence, is quick and can play centre-back and left-back."

    Mfuni quickly established himself in the starting XI, but the loan was cut short before it could become his real emergence in senior football. Late on in a 3-1 defeat at Stoke in March he was forced off with an ankle injury, cutting his season short and resulting in his premature return to City.

  • How it's going

    Coventry City v Newcastle United - Premier League 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    He has looked comfortable under Frank Lampard as Coventry look to claw their way up the league

    Mfuni is now being tested in the Premier League with newly-promoted Coventry. A calf injury to Aurele Amenda and Lampard’s switch from a three-man defence to a back four have opened up opportunities to shine.

    He made an impact off the bench against Newcastle, scoring with a driving run and finish in Coventry’s 4-1 victory. He also started the 3-1 win against Sunderland, giving Lampard more reason to trust him with several clearances and a few blocks.

    “Well, there are some players I think that are of a certain level and there are some players that are of another level, in my opinion," Lampard said. "He's a young lad and I don't want to give him too much credit because it will maybe go to his head.

    "But he's a lovely, confident lad… off the pitch around the training ground [he’s] settled in brilliantly. He's also humble with it, so he's got a really nice way about him, but that's not even talking about his talent."

    He added: "Delighted with him, he's going to go a long way in the game."

    The 18-year-old has also progressed to the peak of the national youth ranks. In his maiden England Under-21 call-up, he started at left-back in the 4-2 win against Kazakhstan, reverting back to the heart of defence for the loss to Ireland a few weeks later.

  • Strengths

    Coventry City v Fulham - Premier League 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    He is quick, tall, agile and useful on the ball - a useful range of abilities for a young defender

    Comfortable on the ball, Mfuni carries it with his head up as he looks for a smart forward pass. His rapid acceleration allows him to drive forward and pose a direct threat on goal, something he learned from Guardiola.

    “He opened my mind, he sees things I didn't see before," he told Manchester Evening News after an FA Youth Cup goal last year. "Even driving forward, I wasn't doing it much last season. But now I'm doing it and getting goals.

    "[I'm always thinking about] the amount of goals you score to win the game, I'm trying to push the team forward from the back to win the game and win another Youth Cup."

    Against Newcastle, that confidence showed up in the attacking run that led to his goal.

    He has looked sound in the air, too. As well as using his tall stature well, he has shown surprising pace.

  • Room for improvement

    Coventry City v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    Still inexperienced and developing physically, Mfuni needs to be careful not to leave himself exposed with rash tackles

    Having seen his Watford loan cut short, Mfuni was deprived of valuable experience towards the end of last season. Now thrust into a Premier League relegation battle, he has had little time to adapt to the mental pressure and physical toll of regular Premier League football.

    Often too quick to go to ground when squaring up to an attacker, he leaves himself in danger of giving away a foul or being skipped past altogether.

    His experience playing under Guardiola during pre-season two years ago taught him the need to be "more aggressive" defensively, to "get that one inch in front of the attackers and use your body shape", he said.

  • Learning lessons from Gvardiol and Van Dijk

    Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    Positionally, he resembles his City team-mate but he still has a lot to learn

    A brave young defender with sound technical ability and an attacking nature, it is easy to see the influence of City favourite Gvardiol. Add in his height and aerial ability, the Van Dijk comparisons seemed inevitable, too.

    "I model myself on Josko, a bit of Van Dijk defensively, but mostly Josko. He can play left-back, centre-back. And a bit of John Stones because he's good on the ball as well," he said.

    He is not quite as aggressive on the ground as Gvardiol, nor as dominant as Van Dijk in the air, but he has taken on a few of their key abilities.

  • What next?

    Coventry City v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    The defender must keep impressing Coventry boss Lampard if he is to have a chance of breaking into the City team soon

    He caught the eye of Guardiola at 16 and two years later he has earned the plaudits of Lampard for his Premier League performances.

    Now in contention for a regular starting spot at Coventry, the England U21 international will be aiming to help keep the West Midlands club in the top-flight before he returns to Manchester.

    If he gains some consistency and continues to develop at this rate, the sky is the limit for young Mfuni.