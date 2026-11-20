Asprilla famously arrived in the North East of England back in February 1996. Immediately prior to a £6.7 million ($9m) transfer being completed, a man more accustomed to South American sunshine had been plying his trade in northern Italy for Parma. Serie A had been taken by storm, while tangible success was enjoyed in continental competition, but the 1993 European Cup Winners’ Cup final was sat out - being an unused substitute - after picking up an injury fighting with a bus driver back in his homeland.

Gianfranco Zola and Tomas Brolin - who would also go on to spend time in the Premier League with mixed results - were among his club colleagues in Emilia-Romagna. At international level, a golden generation of Colombian talent finished third at two Copa America tournaments and graced the 1994 World Cup.

Whether the bandy-legged playmaker knew what he was getting himself into when packing bags for Tyneside remains open to debate, with claims that he was sold on a move after being told that Newcastle sits “just outside London” being debunked as an urban myth.

It is a fun story, though, and one that may contain an element of truth. Those that welcomed Asprilla to a city some 280 miles from the English capital are not convinced that geography was a strong suit for their mercurial team-mate - who looked more than a little confused when stepping into a snowstorm at his official unveiling.

Philippe Albert was among those to form part of Kevin Keegan’s squad at the time and, speaking in association with BestCasino.co.uk, told GOAL during an exclusive interview when asked about those early experiences: “Knowing Tino afterwards, I'm pretty sure he didn't know where Newcastle was. And the day he signed, it was snowing a lot in Newcastle. Snow all day.

“But Tino was a fantastic player, a fantastic bloke. When he was on a good day, he was one of the best players everybody played with at Newcastle. People remember, of course, his game against Barcelona, he scored three goals. He scored a hat-trick against a great team, as Barcelona had so many good players. And we won 3-2 at St James' in the Champions League. And Tino scored three goals. I remember those three goals were absolutely fantastic.

“And he made an impact on the Premier League at Newcastle as well. Because I remember his first game, when he came on as a sub, we were playing at Middlesbrough and we were losing 1-0. Tino came on and made the difference, and we finally won the game 2-1.

“He was so kind with everybody. So funny as well. Didn't speak a word of English, but was funny. He was a great guy to go out with. But first, he was a fantastic player. The problem was with Tino, when he was on a good day, he could do everything. When he was on a bad day, we were playing with 10 men. But most of the time, he made the difference and he is still loved a lot in the North East at Newcastle.”