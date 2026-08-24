From football pitch to meeting room - How Sir David Beckham, Mathieu Flamini & these seven football stars became hugely successful entrepreneurs

After putting their blood, sweat and tears into football for their entire lives, the thought of retiring - usually between the age of 30-40 - is a frightening one for top-level players, particularly ones who have no interest in coaching or punditry. However, the game has become a commercial powerhouse over the last 20 years, with TV and sponsorship deals leading to huge profits for major clubs, which, in turn, helps them pay lucrative salaries to their best players.

Endless possibilities open up for life after football with the wealth that they amass. Some have the nous to start business projects that not only vastly increase their net worth, but also generate the same sense of fulfilment and joy as their past exploits on the pitch.

Below, GOAL runs through seven former football stars who became successful entrepreneurs, including two Manchester United legends and a four-time Champions League winner...