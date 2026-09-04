Alexia Putellas, Georgia Stanway and 10 new signings who will define the 2026-27 Women's Super League season

Crystal Palace scored at a healthy rate in the WSL 2 last year, ranking joint-third in the league, but lessons have clearly been learned from the last time they were promoted to the top-flight. In the 2023-24 season, the Eagles were rampant as they won the second-tier title, scoring at least 16 goals more than anyone else in the league, but then netted just 20 in 22 WSL games the following year as they were condemned to relegation.

To add a player like Beth England, then, is very smart. The 32-year-old has tons of experience, with 11 goals in her 26 caps for the Lionesses and 71 goals in 152 games for Chelsea during a seven-year spell that returned 10 trophies. But it's what England did at Tottenham, the club she joins Palace from, that makes this transfer so promising. How she adapted to playing for a struggling side, after representing the dominant force in England, was so impressive, with her 12 goals in 12 WSL appearances after the move to Spurs in January 2023 firing the club to safety.

"You do have to adapt, you do have to appreciate there's times where you're going to suffer a lot more without the ball in games and you do have to work on yourself individually," she told GOAL last season. "When I was at Chelsea, you could potentially get five to 10 opportunities a game and you know one of them will go in. At Spurs, you might get one chance, and if you don't take it, that's all you've got. I feel like since I've come here, I've been able to make more chances count with less opportunities. It's just growing as an individual and knowing that without the ball, you have to do the dirty work."

The ability to do all of that, plus England's qualities as a leader and a player with so much experience, can give Palace's chances of staying up a serious, serious boost.