Murderball, litter picking & buckets! What it's like to play for 'El Loco' ex-Argentina, Uruguay & Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

“The beds are normal. I think all the top clubs now have that at their training facilities. That was part of being the best version of yourself, being in the best possible condition come the session. It was more for pre-season, that's what it was for. It was more you come in in the morning and obviously do your session and then instead of going home and coming back at three o'clock, because between that time he couldn't control what you were doing. You could have been out walking around or running after your kids, for example, and using up energy that he wanted you to use come the second session because he wanted to get the best quality out of the session. The beds at the training ground were designed for resting and making sure that you were in the best possible condition come that second session at three or four o'clock in the afternoon.

“Obviously, Wetherby is well known. He lived in Wetherby and he used to walk or cycle at times to training. The litter picking thing that went around is well documented too. The relationship with the club and the fans and the team itself was fractured for a long time at Leeds because of the state of where the club were. The owners at that time, Andrea Radrizzani, had done a really good job in bringing the club back together. Marcelo, that day with the litter-picking situation, it was about trying to bring some sort of connection between us and the normal working-class fan that has to go out and do a normal job to earn the money to then be able to come and pay for a ticket to watch the match. Football doesn't work without fans, we all know that. The fans are the ones that bring the revenue into the club that continues to make the club work and evolve. That was more about bringing that connection. The training ground needed tidying up to be fair! There was quite a lot of rubbish.

“Again, it was just the humility side, making you understand what the fans week in, week out do to be able to afford a ticket to come and watch. I didn't really need to know that because my background was different. I never came up through academies or anything like that. I come from a working background. When I was in the Irish League, I was working as well. I sort of knew that and that's why I appreciated what I had in life going forward because it made me understand what I had to come through to get where I was. I kind of always knew that.

“I suppose with me being one of the senior leaders within the group, the younger ones are probably looking at the older ones and thinking, ‘are we buying into this?’ When you set an example then, and the group that we had at the time, myself and Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Kalvin Phillips, players like that, when you see that they're buying into it, it feeds off into the majority of the group. It was important that we bought into that. Whether you believed it or not, it was important but we did believe in it and we set a good example for everybody else which sets a good culture within the group. We know what Leeds are. Leeds is a working class city as well. It's hard work over everything else and we really bought into that.”